Top Storylines for Premier League Week 5

The Premier League returns to action this weekend with plenty of big matches and storylines to look forward to.

Week five builds up to a crescendo with two matches between some of the league’s top teams. Arsenal travels nearly 10 miles to Southwest London to face Chelsea, before Jose Mourinho and Manchester United host plummeting Everton and former club legend, Wayne Rooney.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace’s new boss Roy Hodgson takes charge of his first game as the Eagles host Southampton and Tottenham return to Wembley Stadium, four days after winning there in the UEFA Champions League.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s top storylines heading into Premier League Week 5

1. Can Arsenal break road woes?

After a pair of wins, including a comeback victory at home in the UEFA Europa League over FC Cologne, Arsenal face another big test when it faces Chelsea.

Chelsea has rebounded well since its opening-day blues, and the club has won four-straight matches in all competitions, including a 6-0 rout of Qarabag.

Outside of last year’s 3-0 loss at the Emirates, Chelsea hasn’t lost to Arsenal in Premier League since 2011, and it’s unlikely to happen again, especially at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal’s displays at Stoke City and Liverpool show the side isn’t ready to be among the Premier League’s elite again, and Chelsea is likely to frustrate the Gunners while scoring one or two goals via stars Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata.

2. Manchester United host Wayne Rooney

It’s a bittersweet return to Old Trafford for Wayne Rooney.

The 31-year-old became Man United’s all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals during his 13-year spell at the club but was unceremoniously forced out by Jose Mourinho after being a bit-part player last season. Now, with Everton struggling mightily both in the Premier League and in Europe, Rooney will be counted on to produce a memorable result on the road.

Mourinho’s men failed to take advantage of their chances against Stoke City last weekend but they’ll be favored to get the result at home against Everton.

3. What will Roy do?

Crystal Palace took the unconventional devision to fire Frank De Boer following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley, and Crystal Palace quickly installed former England manager Roy Hodgson as the club’s new boss.

Hodgson has plenty of time – if he’s given a whole season – to rescue the team from the Premier League cellar, but it’s a big question as to how he will play. In the past with Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, Hodgson has encouraged a more expansive type of play, but at Crystal Palace he’ll likely be pressured or asked to play a hard-nosed, defensive style.

Hodgson has his first test on Saturday, against Southampton.

4. Tottenham look to put an end to Wembley voodoo

Tottenham blasted one side of the club’s “Wembley curse” with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund Tuesday in the Champions League but the club still hasn’t won there in Premier League action.

Now, in the middle of a three-game span with three straight home games, Tottenham can put an end to the talk about struggling at the England National Team’s home when the club faces Paul Clement and Swansea City.