Top Storylines for Premier League Week 5

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
The Premier League returns to action this weekend with plenty of big matches and storylines to look forward to.

Week five builds up to a crescendo with two matches between some of the league’s top teams. Arsenal travels nearly 10 miles to Southwest London to face Chelsea, before Jose Mourinho and Manchester United host plummeting Everton and former club legend, Wayne Rooney.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace’s new boss Roy Hodgson takes charge of his first game as the Eagles host Southampton and Tottenham return to Wembley Stadium, four days after winning there in the UEFA Champions League.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s top storylines heading into Premier League Week 5

1. Can Arsenal break road woes?

After a pair of wins, including a comeback victory at home in the UEFA Europa League over FC Cologne, Arsenal face another big test when it faces Chelsea.

Chelsea has rebounded well since its opening-day blues, and the club has won four-straight matches in all competitions, including a 6-0 rout of Qarabag.

Outside of last year’s 3-0 loss at the Emirates, Chelsea hasn’t lost to Arsenal in Premier League since 2011, and it’s unlikely to happen again, especially at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal’s displays at Stoke City and Liverpool show the side isn’t ready to be among the Premier League’s elite again, and Chelsea is likely to frustrate the Gunners while scoring one or two goals via stars Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata.

2. Manchester United host Wayne Rooney

It’s a bittersweet return to Old Trafford for Wayne Rooney.

The 31-year-old became Man United’s all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals during his 13-year spell at the club but was unceremoniously forced out by Jose Mourinho after being a bit-part player last season. Now, with Everton struggling mightily both in the Premier League and in Europe, Rooney will be counted on to produce a memorable result on the road.

Mourinho’s men failed to take advantage of their chances against Stoke City last weekend but they’ll be favored to get the result at home against Everton.

3. What will Roy do?

Crystal Palace took the unconventional devision to fire Frank De Boer following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley, and Crystal Palace quickly installed former England manager Roy Hodgson as the club’s new boss.

Hodgson has plenty of time – if he’s given a whole season – to rescue the team from the Premier League cellar, but it’s a big question as to how he will play. In the past with Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, Hodgson has encouraged a more expansive type of play, but at Crystal Palace he’ll likely be pressured or asked to play a hard-nosed, defensive style.

Hodgson has his first test on Saturday, against Southampton.

4. Tottenham look to put an end to Wembley voodoo

Tottenham blasted one side of the club’s “Wembley curse” with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund Tuesday in the Champions League but the club still hasn’t won there in Premier League action.

Now, in the middle of a three-game span with three straight home games, Tottenham can put an end to the talk about struggling at the England National Team’s home when the club faces Paul Clement and Swansea City.

UEFA opens cases against Arsenal, Cologne after crowd disorder

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 8:11 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal and Cologne on Friday after crowd disorder marred their Europa League game.

Arsenal also said it will conduct a review into how large numbers of Cologne fans gained access to the home sections of Emirates Stadium for the Group H match on Thursday.

Kickoff was delayed for an hour because of the presence of thousands of ticketless Cologne fans around the ground, which made it hard for ticketholders to enter the stadium. It was clear during the match that many away supporters were sitting among Arsenal fans in the stadium, with some of them causing problems for stewards.

Cologne faces four charges from UEFA: Crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects, and acts of damage.

Arsenal was charged with having stairways blocked in the away section.

The case will be heard on Thursday.

Arsenal said it was “very disappointing” that touts sold tickets to Cologne supporters, beyond the 3,000 allocated to the German team in line with UEFA rules, after taking “extensive steps in advance” to stop that happening

An estimated 20,000 Cologne fans came to London ahead of the match. Police said five people were arrested for public disorder.

Arsenal won the game 3-1.

MLS Weekend Preview: Atlanta United hosts Orlando City, Toronto FC travel to LA

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 15, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
One of Major League Soccer’s youngest rivalries may also be one of its fiercest right now, as Atlanta United is set to host a rematch with Orlando City SC.

Atlanta is coming off two of its best games of the season, both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Tata Martino’s men defeated FC Dallas last Sunday 3-0 and emphatically thrashed the New England Revolution, 7-0 on Wednesday. Orlando meanwhile picked up a big away win in our nation’s capital with a 2-1 result over D.C. United, setting up a mouth-watering matchup on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Toronto FC takes it’s Supporter’s Shield leading side out west to face Sigi Schmid and the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas looks to end it’s slide against the streaking Seattle Sounders.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s MLS preview:

English manager Potter continues amazing run with Ostersunds

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
Ostersunds FK were playing in the fourth tier in Sweden in 2010.

Seven years later, the club has notched a win in the UEFA Europa League.

Center to all of the club’s recent success is their coach, Englishman Graham Potter. Potter, who’s little-known in America and probably most of England, had a long professional career in the football league, notably playing a season for Southampton in the Premier League and three years for West Bromwich Albion.

After his playing days were over, Potter bounced around as an assistant coach, even taking a role at the Leeds Metropolitan University, where he received his masters degree in leadership and emotional intelligence.

Eventually, Potter took a chance at Ostersunds, and has led the club from the depths of Swedish football up to the Allsvenskan. Earlier this year, Ostersunds improbably won the Swedish Cup in just the club’s second season in top-flight football, giving the club a berth in the Europa League.

Ostersunds then made it past Galatasaray, Fola Esch and PAOK in the Europa League qualifying rounds to make it to the group stage, before on Thursday traveling on the road to Lviv, Ukraine, where the club beat Zorya.

“I am very proud,” Potter said, via Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “Right now it means everything, but in the morning it does not mean more than that we took three points away from home. Since there are three important games in the league.”

The Europa League win put Potter in some exclusive compony, as seen below from Opta.

Perhaps Potter’s successes abroad will help him back home, should a club in England offer him a job. In the mean time, he still has five more Europa League games this fall to guide his club through, delighting the fan base and Sweden as a whole with their accomplishments.

FIFA approves procedures for 2018 World Cup draw

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
Should the U.S. Men’s National Team qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they may end up in another so-called “Group of Death.”

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that it will use October’s FIFA World Rankings to sort the 32 qualifying nations into four pots, with the top seven-ranking teams plus Russia landing in pot 1. Pots two through four will be filled in descending order by the rest of the qualified nations.

This is different than in previous years, where the top seven teams made pot one and the rest of the pots were organized by region.

As of September’s world rankings, which was released Thursday as well, the USMNT sits in 28th place. Of teams that have qualified for the World Cup, only Japan (40), South Korea (51) and Saudi Arabia (53) are ranked worse than the USMNT. Host Russia is ranked 64th.

The current top seven ranked nations by FIFA are Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, and Switzerland.