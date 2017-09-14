UEFA Europa League wrap: Arsenal knock off Cologne, Milan thrash Wien

Arsenal overcame a first half deficit as it defeated FC Cologne in the UEFA Europa League’s first matchday of the season on a wild night inside and outside of the Emirates Stadium.

New Gunners signing Sead Kolašinac cancelled out Jhon Cordoba’s opener with a blast on the volley from the left side of the box three minutes into the second half. Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal up for good after a mazy run in and out of the box in the 67th minute and then Hector Bellerin put the game away in the 81st minute with a goal off a rebound to bring some more positive energy to Arsenal crowd.

The game was delayed for an hour before the start due to crowd safety, with hoards of Cologne fans trying to push their way into the stadium. Only 2,900 tickets had been allocated to Cologne for fans in the away section, but Cologne fans also purchased tickets and were seen throughout the rest of the stadium.

Here’s a look at more Europa League scores from matchday one:

Milan makes triumphant return to Europe

AC Milan marked its return to European competition with an exclamation point.

Milan thrashed Austria Wien, 5-1, with new signing Andre Silva scoring a hat-trick. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored in the seventh minute and then Silva added two more to make it 3-0 for Milan inside the first 20 minutes.

Silva added his third early in the second half and Suso put the finishing touches on the game in the 63rd minute.

ELSEWHERE

Group A

Villarreal 3-1 Astana

Slavia Prague 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Group B

Dynamo Kiev 3-1 Skënderbeu Korçë

BSC Young Boys 1-1 Partizan Belgrade

Group C

Hoffenheim 1-2 Braga

İstanbul Başakşehir 0-0 Ludogorets

Group D

Rijeka 1-2 AEK Athens

Group E

Atalanta 3-0 Everton

Apollon 1-1 Lyon

Group F

FC Copenhagen 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Zlin 0-0 Sheriff

Group G

Hapoel Be’er Sheva 2-1 Lugano

FCSB 3-0 Plzen

Group H

Red Star 1-1 BATE Borisov

Group I

Vitoria 1-1 Salzburg

Marseille 1-0 Konyaspor

Group J

Hertha Berlin 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Zorya 0-2 Ostersund

Group K

Vitesse 2-3 Lazio

Zulte Waregem 1-5 Nice

Group L

Real Sociedad 4-0 Rosenborg

Vardar 0-5 Zenit