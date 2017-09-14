USMNT drop in latest FIFA world rankings

The latest set of FIFA world rankings are out and the U.S. national team has dropped a few spots.

[ MORE: Pulisic on USMNT, Dortmund ]

Germany have overtaken Brazil to top the rankings, while Portugal move up three places to third, Argentina slip one place to fourth and Belgium move up four spots to fifth.

The USMNT have dropped two places to 28th and given their defeat to Costa Rica and draw at Honduras over the last international break it is likely the Star and Stripes will fall further in the next set of rankings following the upcoming international break next month. Mexico remains the highest-ranked CONCACAF team as they stay 14th in the world and Costa Rica remain in 21st.

Big climbers include Northern Ireland who move up to 20th, their highest-ever position, while Wales moves up to 13th to become the highest-ranked British side ahead of England in 15th.

Other big movers include Denmark who moved up a whopping 20 places to 26th, while Scotland is up 15 places to 43rd and Bolivia moved up 22 places to 46th.

Below is the top 30 of the latest FIFA rankings.

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Portugal

4. Argentina

5. Belgium

6. Poland

7. Switzerland

8. France

9. Chile

10. Colombia

11. Spain

12. Peru

13. Wales

14. Mexico

15. England

16. Uruguay

17. Italy

18. Croatia

19. Slovakia

20. Northern Ireland

21. Costa Rica

22. Iceland

23. Sweden

24. Ukraine

25. Iran

26. Denmark

27. Turkey

28. USA

29. Netherlands

30. Egypt

Follow @JPW_NBCSports