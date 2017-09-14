More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: FC Koln fans take over London before Arsenal game

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
Reports state that over 20,000 FC Koln fans have traveled to London on Thursday for their opening UEFA Europa League group stage game with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

This season marks the first time in 25 years that Koln have qualified for European action and their fans seem determined to make it a memorable occasion.

From my home in London I’ve already seen plenty of Koln fans around and videos of the supporters marching from central London to the Emirates Stadium in north London show the fans setting off flares and shutting down Oxford Circus (the equivalent of Times Square in NYC) as they march to the game over four hours before kick off.

Apparently so many fans from the German city of Cologne made the trip to London that the city ran of British pounds.

Take a look at some of the scenes below.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner reveals desire “to play at a big club”

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
Hmm. Intriguing, Mr. Werner.

RB Leipzig’s red-hot striker Tim Werner has hinted his future may lie away from the Bundesliga upstarts.

Werner, 21, has second scored seven goals in six games for club and country at the start of the season and the German international has been talking to Bild about potentially moving to a so-called “big club” in the future.

“In Spain, there are a maximum of three clubs — Barcelona, Real and Atletico Madrid.  In England there’s more: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Bayern is also a big club. But for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with. Of course I want to play at a big club. But we have not yet come to terms with the development at Leipzig. Perhaps RB will be a big club too.”

Werner is the archetypal fox in the box, a predator who sniffs around the penalty box for chances to fall his way.

Last season that approached worked out pretty well for him, and Leipzig, as he scored 21 goals in their first-ever Bundesliga season and they qualified for the UEFA Champions League as runners up behind Bayern Munich.

His contract runs until 2020 at Leipzig but the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move for the German striker.

Reminiscent of Miroslav Klose, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez or even Michael Owen, Werner uses his extreme acceleration to get by defenders and as he showed at the Confederations Cup for Die Mannchaft this summer, he is ready for the next step up.

Whether or not he makes that with Leipzig remains to be seen but with star midfielder Naby Keita already on his way to Liverpool next summer, perhaps Werner will follow in his path.

A predatory striker to finish off the multiple chances created by Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Adam Lallana? Stop drooling, Liverpool fans.

Sadio Mane discusses red card v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
Sadio Mane has been speaking out before his enforced two-week break from action.

Liverpool’s leading goalscorer was sent off in their 5-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend for a reckless, high challenge on City’s goalkeeper Ederson.

With Liverpool’s appeal over Mane’s three-match ban turned down by the FA, the Senegal international will now miss games against Burnley, Leicester City in the League Cup and Leicester against in the PL.

Speaking to reporters after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at home against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Mane revealed his surprise at the sending off.

“Honestly, I was focusing more on the goalkeeper than the card and when I saw the red card I was surprised because I was expecting a yellow card,” Mane said. “But I’ll accept it and try to forget it. I was going for the ball and I didn’t have the intention to hurt him because I’m not that kind of player. I wish him a quick recovery. It’s not easy for me because I love to play football and I enjoy helping my team to win games.”

Ederson was substituted after Mane’s high tackle with Claudio Brvao coming on but after had eight stitches in the side of his face the Brazilian goalkeeper was back in training this week and played in Man City’s 4-0 win at Feyenoord with a protective helmet.

Mane’s insistence that the challenge was accidental seems genuine and with the pace both he and Ederson were traveling at, it’s understandable that a nasty collision could happen. That said, Mane’s challenge was reckless and the red card should stand.

Paul Pogba’s recovery from injury longer than expected

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
It seems like Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba longer than initially expected.

Pogba, 24, went off injured less than 20 minutes into United’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League win against Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday as the French midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game Jose Mourinho thought Pogba could be out for a few weeks: “In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think.”

But multiple reports suggest the central midfielder, who has been a star for United in the opening weeks of the season, could be out until the end of October.

Such has been Pogba’s influence in the early weeks of the season he was handed the captains armband by Mourinho for United’s return to the Champions League in midweek but he hobbled off early on with an untimely injury.

He could now miss the Premier League games against Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool, plus a key Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow as well as a League Cup clash with Burton Albion. France will also be without Pogba for their key World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus which they need to win to guarantee qualification to Russia 2018.

Luckily Mourinho has other options in central midfield with Nemanja Matic, Michael Carrick, Maroune Fellaini (who came on for Pogba on Tuesday and put in a Man of the Match display) and Ander Herrera all around to soften the blow.

Still, Pogba has been influential early on this season and an extended period on the sidelines is not what Mourinho or United needed after a strong start to the campaign.

USMNT drop in latest FIFA world rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT
The latest set of FIFA world rankings are out and the U.S. national team has dropped a few spots.

Germany have overtaken Brazil to top the rankings, while Portugal move up three places to third, Argentina slip one place to fourth and Belgium move up four spots to fifth.

The USMNT have dropped two places to 28th and given their defeat to Costa Rica and draw at Honduras over the last international break it is likely the Star and Stripes will fall further in the next set of rankings following the upcoming international break next month. Mexico remains the highest-ranked CONCACAF team as they stay 14th in the world and Costa Rica remain in 21st.

Big climbers include Northern Ireland who move up to 20th, their highest-ever position, while Wales moves up to 13th to become the highest-ranked British side ahead of England in 15th.

Other big movers include Denmark who moved up a whopping 20 places to 26th, while Scotland is up 15 places to 43rd and Bolivia moved up 22 places to 46th.

Below is the top 30 of the latest FIFA rankings.

1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Portugal
4. Argentina
5. Belgium
6. Poland
7. Switzerland
8. France
9. Chile
10. Colombia
11. Spain
12. Peru
13. Wales
14. Mexico
15. England
16. Uruguay
17. Italy
18. Croatia
19. Slovakia
20. Northern Ireland
21. Costa Rica
22. Iceland
23. Sweden
24. Ukraine
25. Iran
26. Denmark
27. Turkey
28. USA
29. Netherlands
30. Egypt