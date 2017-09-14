More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 5

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
The Premier League season is in full flow and some huge games are coming your way in Week 5.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Friday is a new rivalry in the PL as South Coast clubs Bournemouth and Brighton clash at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with local pride on the line.

On Saturday Crystal Palace welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Roy Hodgson aims to get off to a flying start as the new Eagles boss.

Watford then host Manchester City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Marco Silva‘s fourth-place Hornets hope to upset Pep Guardiola‘s unbeaten side.

To round things off on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Swansea City to Wembley Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Spurs aiming to grab their first PL victory at their temporary home.

Sunday kicks off with a massive London derby as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger lock horns on the sidelines. These games are never one for the faint-hearted.

Week 5 ends with a big game at Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome Wayne Rooney back to his former home with a struggling Everton side (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Can Rooney play the hero for the Toffees on his old stomping ground?

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT
The big games just keep coming in the Premier League.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

 

Watford vs. Manchester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Tottenham vs. Swansea City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester United vs. Everton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:40 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Brom vs. West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth vs. Brighton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Liverpool vs. Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

LIVE – Europa League group stage: Arsenal, Everton in action

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
The UEFA Europa League group stage kicks off on Thursday with both Arsenal and Everton in action.

Arsenal welcome FC Koln (and their band of marauding, marvelous fans) to the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger prepares to play in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time in 17 years. The Gunners are expected to make plenty of changes with one eye on Sunday’s trip to London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.

Everton head to Serie A side Atalanta as Ronald Koeman‘s men aim to recover from their hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Elsewhere, other marquee games include Austria Vienna vs. AC Milan, Hertha Berlin hosting Athletic Bilbao and Copenhagen clashing with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Click on the link above to follow live coverage on all the games, while below is the full schedule for the opening group stage matches.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

Group A
Villarreal vs. Astana – 1 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv – 1 p.m. ET

Group B
Dynamo Kiev vs. Skenderbeu – 1 p.m. ET
Young Boys vs. Partizan Belgrade – 1 p.m. ET

Group C
Hoffenheim vs. Braga – 1 p.m. ET
Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Ludogorets – 1 p.m. ET

Group D
Austria Vienna vs. AC Milan – 1 p.m. ET
Rijeka vs. AEK Athens – 1 p.m. ET

Group E
Atalanta vs. Everton – 1 p.m. ET
Apollon vs. Lyon – 1 p.m. ET

Group F
Zlin vs. Sheriff – 1 p.m. ET
Copenhagen vs. Lokomotiv Moscow – 1 p.m. ET

Group G
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Lugano – 3:05 p.m. ET
Steau Bucharest vs. Plzen – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group H 
Red Star Belgrade vs. BATE Borisov – 3:05 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. FC Koln – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group I 
Marseille vs. Konyaspor – 3:05 p.m. ET
Vitoria Setubal vs. RB Salzburg – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group J
Zorya Luhansk vs. Ostersund – 3:05 p.m. ET
Hertha Berlin vs. Athletic Bilbao – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group K 
Zulte Waregem vs. Nice – 3:05 p.m. ET
Vitesse Arnhem vs. Lazio – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group L
Vardar vs. Zenit – 3:05 p.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Rosenborg – 3:05 p.m. ET

Draw details for 2018 World Cup finalized

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
“What does this mean for the U.S. national team?” was your first question, wasn’t it?

Okay, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. With two key 2018 World Cup qualifiers to come against Panama and Trinidad and Tobago next month, the USMNT still have plenty to do before they stamp their ticket to Russia.

Still, it’s fun to figure out who the U.S. might get if they do make it, right?

On Thursday it was announced that FIFA has finalized exactly how the draw for the 2018 World Cup (due to take place in Moscow on Dec. 1) will work. After the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions met in Zurich, they decided that the seeding of teams will be based on the October FIFA World Rankings.

So, the U.S. being bumped down to 28th place on Thursday wasn’t too helpful for the September rankings, but they could turn things around a little with two wins in World Cup qualifying next month.

The seedings will be as followed:

  • Pot 1: Hosts Russia plus the top seven teams according to the rankings
  • Pot 2: Teams ranked 7-15
  • Pot 3: Teams ranked 16-24
  • Pot 4: Team ranked 24-32

Of course, it won’t go directly on the FIFA rankings because some teams currently ranked inside the top 32 (I’m looking at you, the Netherlands, USA and Iceland) may not qualify for Russia.

More from FIFA on how this will work:

Allocation: All teams will be allocated to pots 1 to 4 based on sporting principles with each pot containing eight teams. This means that the October 2017 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be used to allocate all qualified teams to the four pots according to their ranking in descending order, with the best seven teams along with hosts Russia in pot 1. The principle of drawing the teams into the groups will remain unchanged. No teams from the same confederation, with the exception of UEFA, which could have up to two teams in the same group, will be drawn into the same group.

Group formation: Eight groups of four teams will be labelled A to H: the four pots will be emptied completely by allocating one of their eight teams to each of the eight groups.”

What does this mean for CONCACAF? Well, it seems likely Mexico will be in Pot 2, with Costa Rica potentially bumped up to Pot 2 depending on how some of the UEFA teams ranked above them far in the playoffs many will likely be involved in.

The USMNT will likely be in Pot 3, if they qualify, meaning another Group of Death scenario is very real. Who said FIFA’s world rankings didn’t mean anything…

Via Paul Carr from ESPN, below is a look at the projected four pots for the World Cup draw.

VIDEO: FC Koln fans take over London before Arsenal game

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
Reports state that over 20,000 FC Koln fans have traveled to London on Thursday for their opening UEFA Europa League group stage game with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

This season marks the first time in 25 years that Koln have qualified for European action and their fans seem determined to make it a memorable occasion.

From my home in London I’ve already seen plenty of Koln fans around and videos of the supporters marching from central London to the Emirates Stadium in north London show the fans setting off flares and shutting down Oxford Circus (the equivalent of Times Square in NYC) as they march to the game over four hours before kick off.

Apparently so many fans from the German city of Cologne made the trip to London that the city ran of British pounds.

Take a look at some of the scenes below.