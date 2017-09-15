More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Bobby Wood misses Hamburg match with knee injury

By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT
Hannover defeated Hamburg 2-0 to move three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, a wonderful start to the season for the newly promoted club. The table-toppers have conceded just one goal over their first four games, picking up three wins and a draw thus far.

On the other side, Hamburg still remains in the top half of the table, but they sorely missed their starting striker.

American international Bobby Wood was sidelined for the match, reportedly due to a knee injury he suffered on international duty with the USMNT. The 24-year-old scored a critical goal for the U.S. off the bench to earn a point against Honduras, but according to German publication Kicker, he has been struggling with a nagging knee problem suffered with the national team. The report says knee problems are something Wood has been dealing with since preseason.

He played for Hamburg two days after the Honduras match against RB Leipzig, but has not trained since then. It’s unclear how long or serious the injury is.

Wood is a key part of the U.S. attack, with the United States set to take on Panama and Trinidad & Tobago in a pair of critical qualifiers that will decide the country’s World Cup fate. The USMNT has already been forced to deal with a hamstring injury to striker Jordan Morris, and missing Wood as well would further thin the striker ranks.

For Hamburg, Wood is one of four injured strikers, completely exhausting the club’s attacking depth and forcing them to sign free agent Sejad Salihovic.

Higuain left out again as Sampaoli looks to save Argentina

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT
Argentina faces a pair of make-or-break qualifiers as CONMEBOL wraps up its World Cup qualifying in the upcoming international break. Once again, Gonzalo Higuain will be watching from his couch.

Head coach Jorge Sampaoli has left the Juventus striker off the roster yet again as he looks to keep Argentina afloat in matches against Peru and Ecuador. Higuain has two goals in three matches for Juventus to start the Serie A season, but he has found it hard to make the national team in recent times, appearing in just three of Argentina’s last eight matches. He has not scored for the country since October of 2016. Despite that, his scoring record for Argentina remains high-quality, owning a lifetime record of 31 goals in 69 appearances.

In Higuain’s place, the Argentine boss did bring in 24-year-old Inter striker Mauro Icardi who has five goals in Inter’s first three Serie A games this season.

Sampaoli also kept PSG midfielder Javier Pastore off despite selecting the 28-year-old last international break and using him off the bench in both matches. Pastore has two goals in four matches for PSG so far this season, but no assists.

Argentina sits in fifth position – only a playoff spot – and is just one measly point from falling out of qualification altogether. That team on their heels is Chile, with Peru in a surprising fourth place, above Argentina only on goals scored, with the two countries level on points and goal difference.

The biggest issue for Argentina has been its attack, with just 16 goals in 16 qualifying games. They’ve scored just a single goal in their last three matches, drawing blanks against Uruguay and Bolivia.

FULL ROSTER

GK: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Agustin Marchesin (America).

DEF: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Emanuel Mammana (Zenit), German Pezzella (Fiorentina).

MF: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit), Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta).

FWD: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

Poor qualification means Austria coach Koller is out

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT
The Austrian federation will not renew the contract of national team coach Marcel Koller, it announced on Friday.

Austria, while mathematically still alive, will almost certainly fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. They have won just one of their last six World Cup qualification matches, a 2-0 win against Group D basement-dwellers Moldova. They harshly fell to Serbia, Wales, and Republic of Ireland all by a single goal. The backbreaking result for Koller was a 1-1 draw against lowly Georgia coming 10 days prior to the announcement.

The 56-year-old Swiss will coach the final two games of World Cup qualifying the upcoming international break before the expiry of his contract. He had been in charge since 2011, owning a six-year period of stability with the country not seen since Herbert Prohaska also led the country for six years in the 90’s.

“Koller has to be thanked for his great work but the sober reality is that we won four of our last 18 games. In the end only the results count,” federation president Leo Windtner said after the meeting to determine Koller’s future.

Despite the team’s struggles, the decision was not unanimous. “A majority of the board has decided that the contract will be fulfilled but not extended,” Windtner said, insinuating that it was not a unanimous decision.

Austria has already been eliminated from contention for an automatic qualification place, sitting nine points back of Group D leaders Serbia. In order to secure a second place finish in the group and earn a playoff spot, they would need to win both home vs. Serbia and on the road against Moldova, plus get outside help with Wales losing their final two matches – including one against Georgia – and the Republic of Ireland earn a maximum of one point from its final two games.

Tite selects blasts from past for Brazil roster

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
Brazil manager Tite has picked his roster for a pair of qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile, and there are a few familiar names not heard from of late.

Most notably, 33-year-old Fred has been called in, his first call-up since the 2014 World Cup. Also brought in is 32-year-old Diego Tardelli, who has 14 career caps and last saw time in the 2015 Copa America. Tardelli is playing in China with Shandong Luneng. Tite also recalled another 32-year-old in Flamengo midfielder Diego, who has not seen the field for Brazil since 2008. Diego was called up back in March but was an unused substitute in both World Cup qualifiers.

26-year-old Danilo was also called in, after starting the season brightly for Manchester City. He has 16 previous caps for Brazil and one goal, and has started the Premier League season by appearing in all for City games, with one assist.

Not on the roster is Chelsea defender David Luiz, who has not played in a competitive match for Brazil since March of 2016. Neither was former Chelsea midfielder Oscar who has just returned from suspension with Chinese club SIPG. He has nine assists in 16 Chinese Super League appearances this season.

Brazil has already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, sitting 10 points above the rest of the table.

BRAZIL ROSTER

GK: Alisson (Roma), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Manchester City).

DEF: Danilo (Manchester City), Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Daniel Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Jemerson (Monaco), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid).

MID: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea), Arthur (Gremio), Diego (Flamego), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk).

FWD: Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton: Cherries come back for first points

By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
  • Sonny March put Brighton up after halftime
  • Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe brought the Cherries back
  • Jordon Ibe produced two assists for Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe had done little through the first 70 minutes, and it seems that’s when he’s most dangerous. The former England international struck with 15 minutes to go, giving the Cherries their first win and first points of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

There was an opening 45 minutes. It was so awful that these two sentences will be all we have to describe it.

Don’t believe us? Fine, here’s one more sentence: the first half featured one shot on target, one corner, zero serious chances on goal, zero offside calls, seven fouls, and zero Brighton touches in the Bournemouth penalty area.

May we continue?

Moving on to the second half, things were just as cagey, but Brighton began to attack with more venom. Shane Duffy had a header cleared off the line 51 minutes in. That would prove prophetic, as the visitors scored minutes later. A wonderful through-ball down the left sprung Pascal Gross, and he delivered a pinpoint cross to the head of Solly March who headed in from point-blank range.

The game opened up ,and Bournemouth responded, leveling things up 10 minutes later. Jordon Ibe produced a wonderful back-heel assist to put Andrew Surman on the ball, and the 31-year-old South African skipped past a defender and delivered the ball into the far corner of the net.

The Cherries nearly got another as Ibe collected a poor Brighton clearance at the top of the box and rifled on net, with the shot destined for the far corner but blocked by a sliding Lewis Dunk. During that chance, Gross was injured under a challenge from Nathan Ake and required a physio visit. That forced him off momentarily, and soon after the restart before Gross could come back on, the Cherries struck with the temporary advantage.

Ibe again played creator as he stayed on the ball under heavy contact, feeding Defoe with an outside-foot pass. The 34-year-old took his chance, burying the shot past Maty Ryan for a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute. The goal is his first of the season.

That was it the rest of the way, as Brighton had little ability to push the attack to look for a late point.

The points for Bournemouth were massive, moving them out of 19th and even with Leicester City and West Ham. That leaves Crystal Palace as the only team without a point this season. Brighton remains in 14th with four points.