Bobby Wood misses Hamburg match with knee injury

Hannover defeated Hamburg 2-0 to move three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, a wonderful start to the season for the newly promoted club. The table-toppers have conceded just one goal over their first four games, picking up three wins and a draw thus far.

On the other side, Hamburg still remains in the top half of the table, but they sorely missed their starting striker.

American international Bobby Wood was sidelined for the match, reportedly due to a knee injury he suffered on international duty with the USMNT. The 24-year-old scored a critical goal for the U.S. off the bench to earn a point against Honduras, but according to German publication Kicker, he has been struggling with a nagging knee problem suffered with the national team. The report says knee problems are something Wood has been dealing with since preseason.

He played for Hamburg two days after the Honduras match against RB Leipzig, but has not trained since then. It’s unclear how long or serious the injury is.

Wood is a key part of the U.S. attack, with the United States set to take on Panama and Trinidad & Tobago in a pair of critical qualifiers that will decide the country’s World Cup fate. The USMNT has already been forced to deal with a hamstring injury to striker Jordan Morris, and missing Wood as well would further thin the striker ranks.

For Hamburg, Wood is one of four injured strikers, completely exhausting the club’s attacking depth and forcing them to sign free agent Sejad Salihovic.

