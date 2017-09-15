MLS Weekend Preview: Atlanta United hosts Orlando City, Toronto FC travel to LA

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One of Major League Soccer’s youngest rivalries may also be one of its fiercest right now, as Atlanta United is set to host a rematch with Orlando City SC.

Atlanta is coming off two of its best games of the season, both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Tata Martino’s men defeated FC Dallas last Sunday 3-0 and emphatically thrashed the New England Revolution, 7-0 on Wednesday. Orlando meanwhile picked up a big away win in our nation’s capital with a 2-1 result over D.C. United, setting up a mouth-watering matchup on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Toronto FC takes it’s Supporter’s Shield leading side out west to face Sigi Schmid and the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas looks to end it’s slide against the streaking Seattle Sounders.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s MLS preview:

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

These two teams have a history of bad blood between them, even if it’s brief.

It began with a billboard in downtown Orlando, telling Orlando City players and fans that Atlanta was “coming to conquer,” and continued with a pair of 1-0 wins for Atlanta United in Orlando and Atlanta.

Now, after 10 goals scored in its last two games, Atlanta United is looking to keep the good times rolling against its closest regional opponent.

Toronto FC vs. LA Galaxy — Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Sebastian Giovinco and Toronto FC hit the skies to travel to Los Angeles, where they’ll face the Dos Santos brothers and the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy aren’t faring much better under Sigi Schmid, with a record of 1-4-2 since he took over in July, but Toronto FC are running away with the Supporter’s Shield trophy. With a little more than a month to go, TFC has already qualified for the playoffs and is nine points up on second-place New York City FC.

Expect TFC to add to their points total this weekend against an injury-riddled Galaxy squad.

Full MLS schedule (All Times E.T.)

Saturday

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City — 4 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Minnesota United — 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders — 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United — 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution — 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. New York City FC — 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers — 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC — 10:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo — 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union — 1 p.m.