Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Premier League preview: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT
At this point, Crystal Palace will take anything they can get — a win, a point, a goal — as they’ve achieved none of the above through four games of the 2017-18 Premier League season. The Eagles’ latest attempt comes Saturday, when Southampton visit Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

On Monday, Frank De Boer was fired after 77 days as first-team manager (just 32 of those days coming during the actual season), replaced by former Fulham, Liverpool and England boss Roy Hodgson, who last held a club job in 2012.

As for Saints, Saturday could see the return of Virgil Van Dijk following his summer-long transfer saga. The 26-year-old Dutch defender failed in his bid to force a move away from the South Coast — a betrayal which manager Mauricio Pellegrino admits could cost him the club captaincy — and is expected to be available for selection.

“He played 90 minutes the other day in a game,” Pellegrino said. “But (Friday) we will decide. Hopefully, he will be getting better every single week, but I am happy with that, because it’s not about just Virgil. Everybody, I think right now, is ready to be part of the team.”

INJURIES: Palace — OUT:Wilfried Zaha (knee), Bakary Sak0 (hamstring), Connor Wickham (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Mamadou Sakho (knee) | Southampton — OUT: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (personal leave)

What they’re saying

Roy Hodgson on battling relegation: “I believe the team will stay up – absolutely. I wouldn’t have dreamt of taking the job if I didn’t, or that I or my coaching staff wouldn’t be the right people to do that. Once the chairman made it clear that he thought that we were the right people, then there has never been a doubt in my mind, and this could be a very good year because if it ends up with us still in the Premier League and the fans happy, then that would make me very happy.”

Mauricio Pellegrino on the lack of goals: “I think the number of goals is there because we scored three goals and it’s a fact. But at the same time we created more chances and we deserve to score more goals because in the past three games, we deserved to score more goals than we did. It’s part of our job, football is sometimes efficiency, you have to convert these chances and I see the next game as the opportunity to keep improving.”

Prediction

Hodgson’s tactics should play to Palace’s strengths — dynamic wingers who cross the ball into the box for an aerially dominant striker, Christian Benteke — much more so than those of De Boer. Don’t be surprised to see Palace catch a bit of lightning in a bottle, especially once Zaha and Sakho return from injury in the next couple weeks.

Premier League preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT
For Tottenham Hotspur, the 2017-18 goal is to repeat as Premier League title challengers for a third season in a row and better position themselves to win titles once they move into their new stadium next season. For Swansea City, the focus is singular, for this season and this season only — remaining a PL club.

Two sides with very different recent histories — and immediate futures — meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com).

Tottenham have already dropped more points at home — Wembley — this season (5) than during the whole of last season — White Hart Lane (4). On Wednesday, though, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side might have just moved beyond their past struggles at England’s national ground with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, spearheaded by Harry Kane‘s brace. Since the calendar turned to September, Kane has scored four goals in two games for Spurs (plus two in two for England) after failing to tally in three August games.

Swansea have four points from four games thus far, an identical start to last season, which only saw them climb out of the relegation zone in the season’s final four weeks. The months of September and October are where they hope their fortunes will be drastically different: the Swans collected just one point from the following seven games in 2016-17. Following the departures of last season’s two top scorers (Fernando Llorente, to Spurs; Gylfi Sigurdsson, to Everton) Paul Clement certainly has his work cut out for him, particularly in facing the returning stingiest defense in the PL on Saturday.

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Danny Rose (knee), Victor Wanyama (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) | Swansea — OUT: Ki Sung-Yueng (knee), Kyle Bartley (knee), Nathan Dyer (achilles)

What they’re saying

Mauricio Pochettino on Kane’s future: “His mentality is to stay here, not only in the PL, but at Tottenham. He shows every single day how he loves Tottenham. In my opinion, he doesn’t need titles to show he’s one of the best strikers. All players play try to score, win and win titles. That is everyone’s aim, of course, but so far Harry Kane is showing he is one of the best strikers in the world.”

Paul Clement on Renato Sanches’ difficult debut: “We think we have a great young talent here. But he has not played a massive amount of games. That is going to affect not only the tactical sharpness in his brain but the physical side as well. Give him a little bit of time for him to adapt and he will be on the right track.”

Prediction

With the Wembley demons exorcised in the win over Dortmund, consecutive home fixtures against Swansea (PL) and Barnsley (League Cup) should help Spurs build a bit of momentum before away trips to West Ham United (Sept. 23) and APOEL Nicosia (Sept. 26).

UEFA opens cases against Arsenal, Cologne after crowd disorder

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 8:11 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal and Cologne on Friday after crowd disorder marred their Europa League game.

Arsenal also said it will conduct a review into how large numbers of Cologne fans gained access to the home sections of Emirates Stadium for the Group H match on Thursday.

Kickoff was delayed for an hour because of the presence of thousands of ticketless Cologne fans around the ground, which made it hard for ticketholders to enter the stadium. It was clear during the match that many away supporters were sitting among Arsenal fans in the stadium, with some of them causing problems for stewards.

Cologne faces four charges from UEFA: Crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects, and acts of damage.

Arsenal was charged with having stairways blocked in the away section.

The case will be heard on Thursday.

Arsenal said it was “very disappointing” that touts sold tickets to Cologne supporters, beyond the 3,000 allocated to the German team in line with UEFA rules, after taking “extensive steps in advance” to stop that happening

An estimated 20,000 Cologne fans came to London ahead of the match. Police said five people were arrested for public disorder.

Arsenal won the game 3-1.

MLS Weekend Preview: Atlanta United hosts Orlando City, Toronto FC travel to LA

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 15, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
One of Major League Soccer’s youngest rivalries may also be one of its fiercest right now, as Atlanta United is set to host a rematch with Orlando City SC.

Atlanta is coming off two of its best games of the season, both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Tata Martino’s men defeated FC Dallas last Sunday 3-0 and emphatically thrashed the New England Revolution, 7-0 on Wednesday. Orlando meanwhile picked up a big away win in our nation’s capital with a 2-1 result over D.C. United, setting up a mouth-watering matchup on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Toronto FC takes it’s Supporter’s Shield leading side out west to face Sigi Schmid and the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas looks to end it’s slide against the streaking Seattle Sounders.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s MLS preview:

English manager Potter continues amazing run with Ostersunds

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
Ostersunds FK were playing in the fourth tier in Sweden in 2010.

Seven years later, the club has notched a win in the UEFA Europa League.

Center to all of the club’s recent success is their coach, Englishman Graham Potter. Potter, who’s little-known in America and probably most of England, had a long professional career in the football league, notably playing a season for Southampton in the Premier League and three years for West Bromwich Albion.

After his playing days were over, Potter bounced around as an assistant coach, even taking a role at the Leeds Metropolitan University, where he received his masters degree in leadership and emotional intelligence.

Eventually, Potter took a chance at Ostersunds, and has led the club from the depths of Swedish football up to the Allsvenskan. Earlier this year, Ostersunds improbably won the Swedish Cup in just the club’s second season in top-flight football, giving the club a berth in the Europa League.

Ostersunds then made it past Galatasaray, Fola Esch and PAOK in the Europa League qualifying rounds to make it to the group stage, before on Thursday traveling on the road to Lviv, Ukraine, where the club beat Zorya.

“I am very proud,” Potter said, via Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “Right now it means everything, but in the morning it does not mean more than that we took three points away from home. Since there are three important games in the league.”

The Europa League win put Potter in some exclusive compony, as seen below from Opta.

Perhaps Potter’s successes abroad will help him back home, should a club in England offer him a job. In the mean time, he still has five more Europa League games this fall to guide his club through, delighting the fan base and Sweden as a whole with their accomplishments.