Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
The big games just keep coming in the Premier League.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

Watford vs. Manchester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Tottenham vs. Swansea City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Manchester United vs. Everton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:40 a.m. ET, CNBC)

West Brom vs. West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth vs. Brighton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Liverpool vs. Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)  

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton: Cherries come back for first points

By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
  • Sonny March put Brighton up after halftime
  • Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe brought the Cherries back
  • Jordon Ibe produced two assists for Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe had done little through the first 70 minutes, and it seems that’s when he’s most dangerous. The former England international struck with 15 minutes to go, giving the Cherries their first win and first points of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

There was an opening 45 minutes. It was so awful that these two sentences will be all we have to describe it.

Don’t believe us? Fine, here’s one more sentence: the first half featured one shot on target, one corner, zero serious chances on goal, zero offside calls, seven fouls, and zero Brighton touches in the Bournemouth penalty area.

May we continue?

Moving on to the second half, things were just as cagey, but Brighton began to attack with more venom. Shane Duffy had a header cleared off the line 51 minutes in. That would prove prophetic, as the visitors scored minutes later. A wonderful through-ball down the left sprung Pascal Gross, and he delivered a pinpoint cross to the head of Solly March who headed in from point-blank range.

The game opened up ,and Bournemouth responded, leveling things up 10 minutes later. Jordon Ibe produced a wonderful back-heel assist to put Andrew Surman on the ball, and the 31-year-old South African skipped past a defender and delivered the ball into the far corner of the net.

The Cherries nearly got another as Ibe collected a poor Brighton clearance at the top of the box and rifled on net, with the shot destined for the far corner but blocked by a sliding Lewis Dunk. During that chance, Gross was injured under a challenge from Nathan Ake and required a physio visit. That forced him off momentarily, and soon after the restart before Gross could come back on, the Cherries struck with the temporary advantage.

Ibe again played creator as he stayed on the ball under heavy contact, feeding Defoe with an outside-foot pass. The 34-year-old took his chance, burying the shot past Maty Ryan for a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute. The goal is his first of the season.

That was it the rest of the way, as Brighton had little ability to push the attack to look for a late point.

The points for Bournemouth were massive, moving them out of 19th and even with Leicester City and West Ham. That leaves Crystal Palace as the only team without a point this season. Brighton remains in 14th with four points.

Kolo Toure retires, joins Celtic coaching staff

By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
36-year-old defender Kolo Toure announced his retirement on Friday, calling close to a 19-year career that featured stints at Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and most recently Celtic.

In the same release, the Ivory Coast international also announced he will join the Scottish club as a technical assistant, beginning his coaching career at the club he last played for.

“This is a new chapter in my career, a new beginning. The football is over now,” Toure said to the official Celtic website.  “I can officially say I am retired from playing and now I am fully concentrating on coaching.”

Toure will be working under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, the man who also brought him to Liverpool in 2013. “This is great news for Celtic that we are able to bring a man of Kolo’s experience into our coaching team,” Rodgers said in the same release. “In everything he does, he is quite simply a fantastic example to anyone.”

“I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers, he is a top manager,” Toure said of his new boss. “I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day. He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he’s doing for Celtic is there for all to see, he’s doing amazingly right now.”

The release describes that Toure will be a member of the first-team coaching staff, “supporting on all first-team coaching matters, as well as using his knowledge, experience and expertise to assist across the club’s various youth levels.”

Watch Live: Bournemouth, seeking 1st point, host Brighton

By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT
Bournemouth, one of two remaining point-less sides thus far in 2017-18, welcome Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion to the Vitality Stadium on Friday (3 p.m. ET, live on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

It’s been a mightily rough start for Eddie Howe‘s side, which has scored just one goal in its first four games while conceding eight. Fortunately for the Cherries, Crystal Palace have failed to score even one and conceded seven, leaving them bottom of the table for the time being.

Brighton, meanwhile, have quite enjoyed their first season of top-flight action in 34 years — particularly of late — having taken four points from their last two games, a scoreless draw with Watford and a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Actually, Messi has already signed a new contract – Barca pres

By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT
Barcelona fans can exhale and release their fears about the future of Lionel Messi, assuming anyone who supports the club retains a lick of belief in anything said by anyone currently working for the club.

[ VIDEO: Messi delivers piano rendition of Champions League anthem ]

According to Barca president Josep Bartomeu — again, consider the messenger, maybe — Messi, who could opt out of his current contract in the summer of 2018, has already signed a new contract which is already active and already official. Maybe the club will make an announcement regarding the contractual situation surrounding the best player in the world; then again, maybe they won’t — quotes from Marca:

“We will take the photo with Messi’s signature, hopefully before the end of the year, but the contract has been signed by his father, who has the power of his image rights. This contract is signed until 2022 and he is already playing under it”

Bartomeu originally let this little tidbit slip early last week, at which point no official announcement — nothing from anyone other than himself — had been made.

Fast forward 10 days, still no official announcement. What in the world is going on at Barcelona?