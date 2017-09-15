More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Tite selects blasts from past for Brazil roster

By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brazil manager Tite has picked his roster for a pair of qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile, and there are a few familiar names not heard from of late.

Most notably, 33-year-old Fred has been called in, his first call-up since the 2014 World Cup. Also brought in is 32-year-old Diego Tardelli, who has 14 career caps and last saw time in the 2015 Copa America. Tardelli is playing in China with Shandong Luneng. Tite also recalled another 32-year-old in Flamengo midfielder Diego, who has not seen the field for Brazil since 2008. Diego was called up back in March but was an unused substitute in both World Cup qualifiers.

26-year-old Danilo was also called in, after starting the season brightly for Manchester City. He has 16 previous caps for Brazil and one goal, and has started the Premier League season by appearing in all for City games, with one assist.

Not on the roster is Chelsea defender David Luiz, who has not played in a competitive match for Brazil since March of 2016. Neither was former Chelsea midfielder Oscar who has just returned from suspension with Chinese club SIPG. He has nine assists in 16 Chinese Super League appearances this season.

Brazil has already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, sitting 10 points above the rest of the table.

BRAZIL ROSTER

GK: Alisson (Roma), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Manchester City).

DEF: Danilo (Manchester City), Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Daniel Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Jemerson (Monaco), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid).

MID: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea), Arthur (Gremio), Diego (Flamego), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk).

FWD: Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton: Cherries come back for first points

By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Sonny March put Brighton up after halftime
  • Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe brought the Cherries back
  • Jordon Ibe produced two assists for Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe had done little through the first 70 minutes, and it seems that’s when he’s most dangerous. The former England international struck with 15 minutes to go, giving the Cherries their first win and first points of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

There was an opening 45 minutes. It was so awful that these two sentences will be all we have to describe it.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Don’t believe us? Fine, here’s one more sentence: the first half featured one shot on target, one corner, zero serious chances on goal, zero offside calls, seven fouls, and zero Brighton touches in the Bournemouth penalty area.

May we continue?

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Moving on to the second half, things were just as cagey, but Brighton began to attack with more venom. Shane Duffy had a header cleared off the line 51 minutes in. That would prove prophetic, as the visitors scored minutes later. A wonderful through-ball down the left sprung Pascal Gross, and he delivered a pinpoint cross to the head of Solly March who headed in from point-blank range.

The game opened up ,and Bournemouth responded, leveling things up 10 minutes later. Jordon Ibe produced a wonderful back-heel assist to put Andrew Surman on the ball, and the 31-year-old South African skipped past a defender and delivered the ball into the far corner of the net.

The Cherries nearly got another as Ibe collected a poor Brighton clearance at the top of the box and rifled on net, with the shot destined for the far corner but blocked by a sliding Lewis Dunk. During that chance, Gross was injured under a challenge from Nathan Ake and required a physio visit. That forced him off momentarily, and soon after the restart before Gross could come back on, the Cherries struck with the temporary advantage.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Ibe again played creator as he stayed on the ball under heavy contact, feeding Defoe with an outside-foot pass. The 34-year-old took his chance, burying the shot past Maty Ryan for a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute. The goal is his first of the season.

That was it the rest of the way, as Brighton had little ability to push the attack to look for a late point.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

The points for Bournemouth were massive, moving them out of 19th and even with Leicester City and West Ham. That leaves Crystal Palace as the only team without a point this season. Brighton remains in 14th with four points.

Kolo Toure retires, joins Celtic coaching staff

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

36-year-old defender Kolo Toure announced his retirement on Friday, calling close to a 19-year career that featured stints at Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and most recently Celtic.

In the same release, the Ivory Coast international also announced he will join the Scottish club as a technical assistant, beginning his coaching career at the club he last played for.

“This is a new chapter in my career, a new beginning. The football is over now,” Toure said to the official Celtic website.  “I can officially say I am retired from playing and now I am fully concentrating on coaching.”

Toure will be working under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, the man who also brought him to Liverpool in 2013. “This is great news for Celtic that we are able to bring a man of Kolo’s experience into our coaching team,” Rodgers said in the same release. “In everything he does, he is quite simply a fantastic example to anyone.”

“I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers, he is a top manager,” Toure said of his new boss. “I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day. He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he’s doing for Celtic is there for all to see, he’s doing amazingly right now.”

The release describes that Toure will be a member of the first-team coaching staff, “supporting on all first-team coaching matters, as well as using his knowledge, experience and expertise to assist across the club’s various youth levels.”

Watch Live: Bournemouth, seeking 1st point, host Brighton

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bournemouth, one of two remaining point-less sides thus far in 2017-18, welcome Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion to the Vitality Stadium on Friday (3 p.m. ET, live on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

It’s been a mightily rough start for Eddie Howe‘s side, which has scored just one goal in its first four games while conceding eight. Fortunately for the Cherries, Crystal Palace have failed to score even one and conceded seven, leaving them bottom of the table for the time being.

Brighton, meanwhile, have quite enjoyed their first season of top-flight action in 34 years — particularly of late — having taken four points from their last two games, a scoreless draw with Watford and a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

LINEUPS

Actually, Messi has already signed a new contract – Barca pres

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona fans can exhale and release their fears about the future of Lionel Messi, assuming anyone who supports the club retains a lick of belief in anything said by anyone currently working for the club.

[ VIDEO: Messi delivers piano rendition of Champions League anthem ]

According to Barca president Josep Bartomeu — again, consider the messenger, maybe — Messi, who could opt out of his current contract in the summer of 2018, has already signed a new contract which is already active and already official. Maybe the club will make an announcement regarding the contractual situation surrounding the best player in the world; then again, maybe they won’t — quotes from Marca:

“We will take the photo with Messi’s signature, hopefully before the end of the year, but the contract has been signed by his father, who has the power of his image rights. This contract is signed until 2022 and he is already playing under it”

Bartomeu originally let this little tidbit slip early last week, at which point no official announcement — nothing from anyone other than himself — had been made.

Fast forward 10 days, still no official announcement. What in the world is going on at Barcelona?