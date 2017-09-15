More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

UEFA opens cases against Arsenal, Cologne after crowd disorder

Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 8:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

LONDON (AP) UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal and Cologne on Friday after crowd disorder marred their Europa League game.

Arsenal also said it will conduct a review into how large numbers of Cologne fans gained access to the home sections of Emirates Stadium for the Group H match on Thursday.

Kickoff was delayed for an hour because of the presence of thousands of ticketless Cologne fans around the ground, which made it hard for ticketholders to enter the stadium. It was clear during the match that many away supporters were sitting among Arsenal fans in the stadium, with some of them causing problems for stewards.

Cologne faces four charges from UEFA: Crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects, and acts of damage.

Arsenal was charged with having stairways blocked in the away section.

The case will be heard on Thursday.

Arsenal said it was “very disappointing” that touts sold tickets to Cologne supporters, beyond the 3,000 allocated to the German team in line with UEFA rules, after taking “extensive steps in advance” to stop that happening

An estimated 20,000 Cologne fans came to London ahead of the match. Police said five people were arrested for public disorder.

Arsenal won the game 3-1.

Premier League preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For Tottenham Hotspur, the 2017-18 goal is to repeat as Premier League title challengers for a third season in a row and better position themselves to win titles once they move into their new stadium next season. For Swansea City, the focus is singular, for this season and this season only — remaining a PL club.

Two sides with very different recent histories — and immediate futures — meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Tottenham vs. Swansea ]

Tottenham have already dropped more points at home — Wembley — this season (5) than during the whole of last season — White Hart Lane (4). On Wednesday, though, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side might have just moved beyond their past struggles at England’s national ground with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, spearheaded by Harry Kane‘s brace. Since the calendar turned to September, Kane has scored four goals in two games for Spurs (plus two in two for England) after failing to tally in three August games.

Swansea have four points from four games thus far, an identical start to last season, which only saw them climb out of the relegation zone in the season’s final four weeks. The months of September and October are where they hope their fortunes will be drastically different: the Swans collected just one point from the following seven games in 2016-17. Following the departures of last season’s two top scorers (Fernando Llorente, to Spurs; Gylfi Sigurdsson, to Everton) Paul Clement certainly has his work cut out for him, particularly in facing the returning stingiest defense in the PL on Saturday.

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Danny Rose (knee), Victor Wanyama (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) | Swansea — OUT: Ki Sung-Yueng (knee), Kyle Bartley (knee), Nathan Dyer (achilles)

What they’re saying

Mauricio Pochettino on Kane’s future: “His mentality is to stay here, not only in the PL, but at Tottenham. He shows every single day how he loves Tottenham. In my opinion, he doesn’t need titles to show he’s one of the best strikers. All players play try to score, win and win titles. That is everyone’s aim, of course, but so far Harry Kane is showing he is one of the best strikers in the world.”

Paul Clement on Renato Sanches’ difficult debut: “We think we have a great young talent here. But he has not played a massive amount of games. That is going to affect not only the tactical sharpness in his brain but the physical side as well. Give him a little bit of time for him to adapt and he will be on the right track.”

Prediction

With the Wembley demons exorcised in the win over Dortmund, consecutive home fixtures against Swansea (PL) and Barnsley (League Cup) should help Spurs build a bit of momentum before away trips to West Ham United (Sept. 23) and APOEL Nicosia (Sept. 26).

MLS Weekend Preview: Atlanta United hosts Orlando City, Toronto FC travel to LA

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 15, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One of Major League Soccer’s youngest rivalries may also be one of its fiercest right now, as Atlanta United is set to host a rematch with Orlando City SC.

Atlanta is coming off two of its best games of the season, both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Tata Martino’s men defeated FC Dallas last Sunday 3-0 and emphatically thrashed the New England Revolution, 7-0 on Wednesday. Orlando meanwhile picked up a big away win in our nation’s capital with a 2-1 result over D.C. United, setting up a mouth-watering matchup on Saturday.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Elsewhere, Toronto FC takes it’s Supporter’s Shield leading side out west to face Sigi Schmid and the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas looks to end it’s slide against the streaking Seattle Sounders.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s MLS preview:

(more…)

English manager Potter continues amazing run with Ostersunds

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ostersunds FK were playing in the fourth tier in Sweden in 2010.

Seven years later, the club has notched a win in the UEFA Europa League.

Center to all of the club’s recent success is their coach, Englishman Graham Potter. Potter, who’s little-known in America and probably most of England, had a long professional career in the football league, notably playing a season for Southampton in the Premier League and three years for West Bromwich Albion.

After his playing days were over, Potter bounced around as an assistant coach, even taking a role at the Leeds Metropolitan University, where he received his masters degree in leadership and emotional intelligence.

Eventually, Potter took a chance at Ostersunds, and has led the club from the depths of Swedish football up to the Allsvenskan. Earlier this year, Ostersunds improbably won the Swedish Cup in just the club’s second season in top-flight football, giving the club a berth in the Europa League.

Ostersunds then made it past Galatasaray, Fola Esch and PAOK in the Europa League qualifying rounds to make it to the group stage, before on Thursday traveling on the road to Lviv, Ukraine, where the club beat Zorya.

“I am very proud,” Potter said, via Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “Right now it means everything, but in the morning it does not mean more than that we took three points away from home. Since there are three important games in the league.”

The Europa League win put Potter in some exclusive compony, as seen below from Opta.

Perhaps Potter’s successes abroad will help him back home, should a club in England offer him a job. In the mean time, he still has five more Europa League games this fall to guide his club through, delighting the fan base and Sweden as a whole with their accomplishments.

FIFA approves procedures for 2018 World Cup draw

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Should the U.S. Men’s National Team qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they may end up in another so-called “Group of Death.”

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that it will use October’s FIFA World Rankings to sort the 32 qualifying nations into four pots, with the top seven-ranking teams plus Russia landing in pot 1. Pots two through four will be filled in descending order by the rest of the qualified nations.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

This is different than in previous years, where the top seven teams made pot one and the rest of the pots were organized by region.

As of September’s world rankings, which was released Thursday as well, the USMNT sits in 28th place. Of teams that have qualified for the World Cup, only Japan (40), South Korea (51) and Saudi Arabia (53) are ranked worse than the USMNT. Host Russia is ranked 64th.

The current top seven ranked nations by FIFA are Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, and Switzerland.