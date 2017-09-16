More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

Birmingham City cans Harry Redknapp

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Redknapp said it wouldn’t be a problem for Birmingham City to finish in the Top Six of this season’s Football League Championship.

Maybe it won’t, but it’s not going to happen under the watch of the gabby Englishman.

[ MORE: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley ]

Redknapp, 70, has been fired by Birmingham after another loss, this time a home 3-1 embarrassment against Alex Neil‘s red-hot Preston North End.

Birmingham’s four points are second-bottom in the Championship, and two back of the final safety spot currently held by Sunderland.

Lee Carsley takes over on an interim basis, and will look to sort out a side that landed 14 new players this summer.

Now we wait for the inevitable posts inexplicably linking him to Premier League jobs.

Saluting Aguero’s brilliance; Guardiola has one complaint

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sergio Aguero is a goalscoring machine.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Argentine striker recorded his 10th hat trick for Manchester City on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s men battered Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road to go top of the Premier League table.

Starting up front with Gabriel Jesus, Aguero ghosted in three times to finish off flowing Man City moves — which were started time and again by Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva at the heart of their diamond formation in midfield — and the 29-year-old now has 175 goals in 259 games in all competitions for Man City as he continues to motor towards the 200 mark with six goals in six games to start the season.

Last weekend he became the highest-scoring non-European player in Premier League history while only Alan Shearer (11), Robbie Fowler (9), Thierry Henry and Michael Owen (8) have scored more hat tricks in the PL than his six.

Speaking after the game, Aguero was typically nonchalant after another deadly display of finishing.

“I am very happy and I will continue to work as it goes on. I am focused on scoring the next goal but what matters is that we won,” Aguero said.

Even if Aguero was modest, his teammates summed up his brilliance with Ilkay Gundogan calling him a “goal machine” and his last goal “incredible” while Raheem Sterling put it perfectly: “Give Sergio Aguero a chance and nine times out of 10 he’ll score.”

By now we all know about Aguero’s brilliance but the lingering notion that he may not get into City’s starting lineup ahead of Gabriel Jesus this season has well and truly been shelved. The duo have starred up front together in recent weeks and Aguero, for the second game running, set up Jesus for a goal as the South American duo tore Watford’s defense apart.

Guardiola applauded Aguero and the way his team played as City are living up to their tag as the preseason favorites to win the Premier League.

They’ve now scored 15 goals in their past three PL games and 19 in their last four games in all competitions after they thumped Feyenoord 4-0 in Rotterdam on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

“It was so good. Especially after an away game in the Champions League. The way we played as a team, we are so happy,” Guardiola said. “I was lucky to manage Barcelona with many outstanding performances but this week has been a lot of goals. We have found our game, we can make short passes and we have a lot of energy from our full-backs.”

However, Guardiola did have one issue with Aguero. Seriously, he did.

In the 89th minute City were awarded a penalty kick after Sterling went down but Aguero let the England winger take the spot kick even though Guardiola wanted the Argentine to grab his fourth goal of the game.

“The people who come from the bench always give us something new. Clean sheets are a consequence of you controlling the game,” Guardiola said. “You have to be serious until the end, goal difference could be important but it is Sergio Aguero’s decision [to give the penalty to Raheem Sterling.]”

Your boatloads of goals can’t always please everyone, Sergio…

Liverpool’s Klopp: “We were dominant” but draw “our fault”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool dominated Burnley in every area but goals as the two sides split the points Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds outshot Burnley 35-5, but drew the Clarets 1-1 with Scott Arfield and Mohamed Salah trading goals.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley ]

It was Liverpool’s second home draw this week, having finished 2-2 with Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp? Not pleased:

“I’m not happy, I’m angry with the result but pleased with the performance. It’s our fault. We were dominant, fantastic attitude. We played good, were fluent with seven changes. But only one goal.

“When you have shots on goal it’s not about their defending. Their keeper made a few outstanding saves. I’m not happy as when Solanke hit the bar I am sure it was a penalty.”

The Reds’ center back pairing was sucked to big striker Chris Wood on Burnley’s goal, allowing Arfield space to rip a shot past Mignolet.

That lapse in focus cost the Reds dearly against Sean Dyche‘s side. It’s hard to say Liverpool is in significant trouble since they controlled both of this week’s matches but had two poor finishing days, but vibes won’t be too positive after another setback in their title chase.

West Brom 0-0 West Ham: Barry makes history in snoozy affair

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Two total shots on target
  • Obiang hits cross bar
  • Barry becomes first PL player to start 600 matches

Gareth Barry tied Ryan Giggs’ record for most Premier League appearances with 632, a figure about 631 digits higher than the amount of entertaining chances at the Hawthorns in a scoreless draw on Saturday.

West Brom sits ninth with eight points from five matches, while West Ham’s fourth point has it sitting 18th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Andy Carroll‘s run toward a diagonal ball nearly brought danger, but his first touch was tricky.

A pair of West Brom chances followed, including history-making Barry’s attempt at a headed corner diverted over the bar.

Pedro Obiang had the audacity to shoot from 40-plus yards, and saw his curling effort crank off the cross bar.

In a game begging for action, Ben Foster saw yellow for chopping down Javier Hernandez outside the 18.

That was really it, as Tony Pulis got a point in Tony Pulis fashion!

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Watch Live: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Spurs look to leap into the Top Four when struggling Swansea City visits Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ LIVE: Spurs vs. Swans ]

Tottenham won at home against Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action, and now look to carry that Wembley momentum into a visit from Welsh side Swans.

Renato Sanches starts again for Swansea, who lost 1-0 to Newcastle United a week ago and have four points from four matches to start the season.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Fabianski, Naughton, van der Hoorn, Fernandez (C), Mawson, Olsson, Clucas, Sanches, Carroll, Ayew, Abraham. Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Roque Mesa, Fer, Routledge, Narsingh, Bony.

Swansea City: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Dembele, Winks, Llorente.