Bundesliga wrap: Bayern rises; Schalke, Augsburg win on road (video)

It remains tight atop the Bundesliga table, with six clubs within three points of leaders Hannover 96.
Borussia Dortmund can leapfrog HSV with a win over Koln on Sunday, while Bayern Munich used Saturday to show last week’s stumble at Hoffenheim was likely a fluke.
RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach
Timo Werner scored in the 17th minute and Jean-Kevin Augustin gave the hosts a second lead in the 31st minute as RB Leipzig returned to the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw versus Monaco in the Champions League.
Thorgan Hazard converted a first half penalty for Gladbach to make it 1-1 and Lars Stindl was responsible for the side’s second equalizer. USMNT left mid Fabian Johnson was on the bench for Gladbach.
Future Liverpool mid Naby Keita made Sadio Mane‘s sending off look closer to like patty cake:
Werder Bremen 1-2 Schalke
Lamine Sane gave the hosts a 20th minute lead, one that would last just two minutes. An own goal made it level, and Leon Goretzka scored in the 83rd minute to give Schalke all the points. U.S. youth player Weston McKennie was an unused sub for the visitors.
Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz
It was a night for the old boys, as Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller joined brace-bagging Robert Lewandowski in boosting Bayern back into a winning position.
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Augsburg
Caiuby’s 76th minute insurance goal turned out to be needed, but the hosts only pulled one back the rest of the way. USMNT back Timmy Chandler went 90 minutes in the loss.
Stuttgart 1-0 Wolfsburg
Chadrac Akolo’s 42nd minute marker held up for Stuttgart.
Elsewhere
Hannover 96 2-0 Hamburg — Friday
Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Dortmund vs. Koln — Noon ET Sunday
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Hannover 96
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|10
|Bayern Munich
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|2-0-0
|1-0-1
|9
|FC Schalke 04
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|2-0-0
|1-0-1
|9
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|7
|RB Leipzig
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|7
|FC Augsburg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|7
|1899 Hoffenheim
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|7
|Hamburger SV
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|6
|VfB Stuttgart
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|2-0-0
|0-0-2
|6
|Mönchengladbach
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|1-0-1
|0-2-0
|5
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|0-0-2
|1-1-0
|4
|VfL Wolfsburg
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0-1-1
|1-0-1
|4
|FSV Mainz 05
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|1-0-1
|0-0-2
|3
|SC Freiburg
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0-2-0
|0-0-1
|2
|Bayer Leverkusen
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|0-1-0
|0-0-2
|1
|Werder Bremen
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0-0-2
|0-1-1
|1
|1. FC Köln
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0-0-1
|0-0-2
|0