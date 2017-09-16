Bundesliga wrap: Bayern rises; Schalke, Augsburg win on road (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It remains tight atop the Bundesliga table, with six clubs within three points of leaders Hannover 96.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Borussia Dortmund can leapfrog HSV with a win over Koln on Sunday, while Bayern Munich used Saturday to show last week’s stumble at Hoffenheim was likely a fluke.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Timo Werner scored in the 17th minute and Jean-Kevin Augustin gave the hosts a second lead in the 31st minute as RB Leipzig returned to the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw versus Monaco in the Champions League.

Thorgan Hazard converted a first half penalty for Gladbach to make it 1-1 and Lars Stindl was responsible for the side’s second equalizer. USMNT left mid Fabian Johnson was on the bench for Gladbach.

Future Liverpool mid Naby Keita made Sadio Mane‘s sending off look closer to like patty cake:

Not the best moment of Naby Keita's career. https://t.co/UpWnjDf01E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 16, 2017

Werder Bremen 1-2 Schalke

Lamine Sane gave the hosts a 20th minute lead, one that would last just two minutes. An own goal made it level, and Leon Goretzka scored in the 83rd minute to give Schalke all the points. U.S. youth player Weston McKennie was an unused sub for the visitors.

Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz

It was a night for the old boys, as Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller joined brace-bagging Robert Lewandowski in boosting Bayern back into a winning position.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Augsburg

Caiuby’s 76th minute insurance goal turned out to be needed, but the hosts only pulled one back the rest of the way. USMNT back Timmy Chandler went 90 minutes in the loss.

Stuttgart 1-0 Wolfsburg

Chadrac Akolo’s 42nd minute marker held up for Stuttgart.

Elsewhere

Hannover 96 2-0 Hamburg — Friday

Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Borussia Dortmund vs. Koln — Noon ET Sunday

Standings

