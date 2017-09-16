More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton: Eagles’ horrendous start continues

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
1 Comment
  • Davis scores on 200th appearance
  • Palace lose fifth-straight
  • Roy Hodgson loses first game in charge
  • Palace set new record for goalless start

Southampton beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Steven Davis‘ first half strike was enough to separate the teams.

In his first game in charge of the Eagles after replacing Frank De Boer earlier this week, Roy Hodgson couldn’t turn Palace’s fortunes around as they’ve now set a new record as the first team in top-flight history to fail to score and lose all of their first five games to open a season.

The Eagles rarely threatened but Southampton’s Fraser Forster did step up either side of half time to make blocks from close range.

Palace have zero points and zero goals and face trips to Manchester City and Manchester United coming up next with Chelsea at home after that, while Saints have eight points on the season and host Man United next weekend.

It didn’t take long for Southampton to take the lead as a fluid move from the right saw Dusan Tadic cross and the ball rebounded to Davis who slotted home.

Forster then made a great save as a slip from Ryan Bertrand allowed Palace to attack down the right but Christian Benteke‘s shot was blocked by Forster.

Palace went close as Ruben Loftus-Cheek smashed a low effort just wide but Saints continued to dominate possession as they went in ahead at the break.

At the start of the second half Palace went agonizingly close to scoring an equalizer but Forster again denied the Eagles with Jason Puncheon‘s shot blocked by the England international goalkeeper.

Saints came back into the game as Shane Long just failed to connect with a header and Oriol Romeu also nodded wide.

Dutch defenders Virgil Van Dijk came on in the closing stages for Southampton and made his first appearance since Jan. 22 after suffering a foot injury and then handing in a transfer request over the summer.

Van Dijk helped Saints eased to victory in the closing stages as they piled more misery on Palace.

PL AT HALF: Man City running riot, Newcastle leads Stoke (video)

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League midweek match hasn’t bothered it at all on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are rolling in one of five Premier League 10 a.m. ET starts following Southampton’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Watford 0-3 Manchester City — STREAM

Kevin De Bruyne to Sergio Aguero. 1-0.

David Silva to Sergio Aguero. 2-0.

Sergio Aguero to Gabriel Jesus. 3-0.

Which side played at midweek and who’s on the road?

Liverpool 1-1 BurnleySTREAM

Chris Wood‘s tiny flick helped Scott Arfield put the Clarets in front, but Mohamed Salah leveled the score within three minutes at Anfield.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Leicester CitySTREAM

USMNT midfielder Danny Williams looks decent in his first Premier League start, hitting a shot wide from 25 yards as Town looks to break down City.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham UnitedSTREAM

Gareth Barry makes Premier League history at the Hawthorns.

Newcastle United 1-0 Stoke CitySTREAM

Christian Atsu‘s first Premier League goal has come from Matt Ritchie service, and USMNT back DeAndre Yedlin has looked good for the Magpies in his first start since an August leg injury.

 

Barry joins Manchester United legend Giggs in history books

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Barry‘s fourth appearance for West Bromwich Albion is a big one.

The Hawthorns is just about the only place where Barry is the new guy, as the 36-year-old midfielder is making his 632nd Premier League appearance with a start versus West Ham United on Saturday.

[ MORE: Palace loses again ]

Oddly enough, Barry’s played more matches against Giggs (27) then he had against any other player besides Wayne Rooney (28). Frank Lampard, Jermain Defoe, and Michael Carrick have also played 27 times against Barry.

Those are mostly unhappy times for Barry, whose teams lost 21 of those encounters, only winning four times.

Some other stats:

— Giggs drops down the list when it’s limited to PL-only matches (22). In this case, Defoe’s 27 tops the chart.

— The first came with Aston Villa on May 2, 1998, a 41-minute run-out in a 3-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

— The next one was a start, and 365 of the 632 came for Villa. He scored 41 goals in that 11-year senior tenure.

— In 2009, Barry moved to Man City. He’d make his next 132 PL matches there, scoring six times.

— Barry left City on loan in 2013-14, heading to Everton. Thirty-two PL appearances came during the loan, with another 99 after he permanently joined the Toffees.

West Brom bought Barry for an undisclosed fee in August, after the midfielder had pitched in during a pair of Europa League qualifiers for Everton.

Also:

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Watford welcome Man City, West Brom host West Ham, Huddersfield and Leicester clash in Yorkshire, while Liverpool host Burnley and Stoke head to Newcastle.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. West Ham  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Leicester – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Ertz scores twice in 8-minute span, US tops New Zealand 3-1

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 16, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Julie Ertz scored twice in an eight-minute span in the first half, Alex Morgan added a goal in the 79th minute and the United States women beat New Zealand 3-1 on Friday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Morgan tied Cindy Parlow for seventh on the U.S. national team goals list with 75.

In the 16th minute, Denver-area native Lindsey Horan headed a cross toward goal and Ertz redirected it home. In the 24th, Megan Rapinoe headed it off the post and Ertz sent it in from distance.

New Zealand cut it to 2-1 in the 75th when Hannah Wilkinson headed in Ali Riley’s cross that bounced in front of the goal. But Morgan gave the U.S. a two-goal lead again four minutes later on a tough-angle shot off the hand of Erin Nayler.

Kelley O’Hara wore the captain’s armband and became the 36th player to appear in 100 matches for the U.S. Second-half substitute Sofia Huerta made her debut and assisted on Morgan’s goal.

The teams will play again Tuesday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.