Huddersfield 1-1 Leicester: Terriers, Foxes scrap for a point

Depoitre scores first PL goal

Vardy has 4 goals in 5 PL games

Huddersfield without a win in 3

Leicester on 4 points for season

Huddersfield Town and Leicester City played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday with Laurent Depoitre and Jamie Vardy grabbing a goal each.

The Terriers took the lead through Lepoitre’s first Premier League goal but Vardy equalized from the penalty spot soon after and the England international somehow missed a glorious opportunity to give Leicester the lead from less than three yards out.

The point moves Huddersfield onto eight for the season, while Leicester have four points.

Huddersfield started well with plenty of pressure as Leicester struggled to get out of their own half.

USMNT midfielder Danny Williams curled an effort wide after a flowing move from Huddersfield as the German-American impressed on his first start in the Premier League.

The Terriers dominated Leicester for most of the opening 45 minutes but the Foxes did have a couple of chances before the break as Aaron Mooy blocked well from Kelechi Iheanacho‘s shot.

Jamie Vardy then went close but his shot went wide as the England forward looked to continue his fine form.

A frantic start to the second half saw Huddersfield taking the lead with Depoitre turning Harry Maguire, racing clear and finishing across goal to make it 1-0.

Leicester responded well to going behin Iheanacho was then set free by Riyad Mahrez but made a mess of his finish, however soon after Leicester were level.

15 – Jamie Vardy has now had a hand in 15 goals in 18 Premier League apps under Craig Shakespeare (12 goals, 3 assists). Update. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017

Andy King was taken down in the box by Chris Lowe and there were no complaints as Vardy slammed home the spot kick. 1-1.

Huddersfield almost retook the lead immediately with Mathias Jorgensen‘s shot tipped over the bar by Kasper Schmeichel.

Tom Ince created a great opening and Elias Kachunga finished for what Huddersfield thought was the winner but the offside flag was raised controversially to deny the Terriers victory as Williams went close again late on.

Shinji Okazaki and Mahrez combined to set up a glorious chance late on for Leicester but Vardy somehow missed from three yards out and Ince then bent an effort inches wide as both teams pushed for the winner.

Leicester felt they could have had a penalty kick late on in the game as Demarai Gray went down under Jorgensen’s challenge but Jon Moss waved away the calls and it ended even in Yorkshire.

