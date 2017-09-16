More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Huddersfield 1-1 Leicester: Terriers, Foxes scrap for a point

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT
  • Depoitre scores first PL goal
  • Vardy has 4 goals in 5 PL games
  • Huddersfield without a win in 3
  • Leicester on 4 points for season

Huddersfield Town and Leicester City played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday with Laurent Depoitre and Jamie Vardy grabbing a goal each.

The Terriers took the lead through Lepoitre’s first Premier League goal but Vardy equalized from the penalty spot soon after and the England international somehow missed a glorious opportunity to give Leicester the lead from less than three yards out.

The point moves Huddersfield onto eight for the season, while Leicester have four points.

Huddersfield started well with plenty of pressure as Leicester struggled to get out of their own half.

USMNT midfielder Danny Williams curled an effort wide after a flowing move from Huddersfield as the German-American impressed on his first start in the Premier League.

The Terriers dominated Leicester for most of the opening 45 minutes but the Foxes did have a couple of chances before the break as Aaron Mooy blocked well from Kelechi Iheanacho‘s shot.

Jamie Vardy then went close but his shot went wide as the England forward looked to continue his fine form.

A frantic start to the second half saw Huddersfield taking the lead with Depoitre turning Harry Maguire, racing clear and finishing across goal to make it 1-0.

Leicester responded well to going behin Iheanacho was then set free by Riyad Mahrez but made a mess of his finish, however soon after Leicester were level.

Andy King was taken down in the box by Chris Lowe and there were no complaints as Vardy slammed home the spot kick. 1-1.

Huddersfield almost retook the lead immediately with Mathias Jorgensen‘s shot tipped over the bar by Kasper Schmeichel.

Tom Ince created a great opening and Elias Kachunga finished for what Huddersfield thought was the winner but the offside flag was raised controversially to deny the Terriers victory as Williams went close again late on.

Shinji Okazaki and Mahrez combined to set up a glorious chance late on for Leicester but Vardy somehow missed from three yards out and Ince then bent an effort inches wide as both teams pushed for the winner.

Leicester felt they could have had a penalty kick late on in the game as Demarai Gray went down under Jorgensen’s challenge but Jon Moss waved away the calls and it ended even in Yorkshire.

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
Spurs look to leap into the Top Four when struggling Swansea City visits Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Tottenham won at home against Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action, and now look to carry that Wembley momentum into a visit from Welsh side Swans.

Renato Sanches starts again for Swansea, who lost 1-0 to Newcastle United a week ago and have four points from four matches to start the season.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Fabianski, Naughton, van der Hoorn, Fernandez (C), Mawson, Olsson, Clucas, Sanches, Carroll, Ayew, Abraham. Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Roque Mesa, Fer, Routledge, Narsingh, Bony.

Swansea City: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Dembele, Winks, Llorente.

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Clarets frustrate Reds

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Liverpool earn 1000th PL point
  • Arfield scores from Wood
  • Can cues up Salah for fifth

Canadian national teamer Scott Arfield put Burnley ahead, and a Mohamed Salah goal was all Liverpool could muster in a disappointing 1-1 Saturday draw with the Clarets at Anfield.

Liverpool sits seventh with eight points, while Burnley is sixth with a one-goal advantage in goal differential.

Liverpool was lively early, and Philippe Coutinho didn’t look bothered by his long lay off.

Salah came close to winning an 18th minute penalty off James Tarkowski, but the whistle did not arrive at Anfield.

Yet it was Burnley who went ahead, with Arfield running onto a Chris Wood flicked cross and hammering his shot past Simon Mignolet in the 28th minute. The defending was again primarily responsible for an opposition goal, with the center backs sucked to Wood.

The Reds were level through Salah within three minutes, as Emre Can opened the lid on Burnley’s back line and the Egyptian took the ball to his left before firing a low shot across his body and past Clarets’ backstop Nick Pope.

Would there be history for Burnley? The Clarets had not taken a point from Liverpool since returning to the PL.

Joel Matip saved a late chance from Burnley, and Mignolet made another stop.

Pope made a terrific save on Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominic Solanke cranked one off the bar from in-tight moments later.

Watford 0-6 Man City: Aguero’s hat trick leads rout

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
  • Aguero scores 10th hat trick
  • Man City with 15 goals in last 3 games
  • Watford suffer first defeat of season
  • Man City momentarily top of PL

Manchester City’s stacked offense is purring as they beat Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick, while goals from Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling put plenty of gloss on the scoreline after another scintillating display from Pep Guardiola‘s boys.

With the win City move on to 13 points for the season, while Watford remain on eight points.

Man City dominated play early on with Watford struggling to get any real foothold in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne clipped in a great ball to Raheem Sterling but the winger couldn’t sort his feet out as a good chance came and went.

Despite all of Man City’s possession Watford went close as Jose Holebas’ free kick found Richarlison but his header was off target and soon City were ahead.

Kevin de Bruyne’s fine free kick found Aguero who nodded home the opener and four minutes later David Silva crossed for Aguero to tap home his and City’s second.

City made it 3-0 before the break as Aguero turned into the provider to slot the ball into the path of his Brazilian forward partner Jesus. Although he looked in an offside position, the goal stood as Watford were simply battered by City’s star men.

Watford improved in the second half, presumably after a half time rollicking from Marco Silva, but City looked increasingly dangerous on the break as Aguero put a shot wide.

Free-scoring John Stones almost grabbed another headed goal but Heurelho Gomes tipped his effort over but soon after his center back partner put City 4-0 up.

Silva had a shot tipped over by Gomes and from the resulting corner he sent in a cross for Otamendi to nod home.

There was time for Aguero to complete his hat trick, his 10th for Man City, as he jinxed past four defenders before putting in a shot off the far post.

In the final minute of the game Sterling made it 6-0 after winning a penalty and converting the spot kick to compound Watford’s misery.

Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City: Three-straight for Magpies

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
  • Atsu gives NUFC lead
  • Shaqiri equalizes
  • Lascelles nabs winner

Jamaal Lascelles scored late and Christian Atsu nabbed his first Premier League goal as Newcastle United held off Stoke City to win its third-straight with a 2-1 decision at St. James Park on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored for Stoke, and was the center of attention for much of the match.

Newcastle rises fourth for the time being with nine points, while Stoke sits 13th with four points.

Rob Elliott intervened in the fifth minute as Stoke made its first dangerous charge into the Newcastle end.

While Stoke was in control, many American eyes were focused on DeAndre Yedlin as the right-sided man returned from injury. Deployed as a right back, he made a huge interception outside his 18, then fired an overlapping run alongside Matt Ritchie to find the ball in the Stoke end moments later.

And Newcastle scored on a counter, with Ritchie delivering the ball to Atsu.

Joselu didn’t realize the time he had with Chancel Mbemba‘s cross into the box, flicking a first-time effort wide of the far post against his former club.

Ritchie had a 31st minute free kick from the right, but his effort cruised into Butland’s arms.

Joselu had another crack at it in the 34th minute, but couldn’t push the effort beyond a sliding Butland. That turned into another free kick from the right, but Erik Pieters blocked the hard-hit cross.

Joselu continued his snakebitten day versus Stoke in the 46th minute when Atsu found him inside the 18 only to watch the Spaniard blaze over the bar.

Stoke leveled it up through Shaqiri, who had been remonstrating at the referee during the first half and carried that fire and the ball for a 58th minute strike that curled around Elliott.

Ayoze Perez had a goal ruled offside a minute later. And Atsu was denied a goal and the crowd a penalty when Kurt Zouma got the slightest of touches on an intervention before chopping down the attacker.

Newcastle reclaimed the lead through its captain, as Lascelles rose high for a corner to nod off Kevin Wimmer and into the net. It was 2-1 in the 70th.