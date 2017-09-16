MLS Snapshot: Manneh scores, assists in return to VAN; CLB get a point

The game in 100 words (or less):Kekuta Manneh returned to Vancouver for the first time since being traded by the Vancouver Whitecaps to Columbus Crew SC on March 30, and the Gambian-born U.S. national team hopeful had himself an evening to remember in the Pacific Northwest. The 22-year-old scored one and set up another as Columbus settled for a road point despite holding a 2-1 lead late into second-half stoppage time. The man to rob Manneh and Co. of two points? Tony Tchani (plus allocation money), for whom Manneh was sent to Columbus. The symmetry of soccer. Fredy Montero bagged the game’s opening goal, but Manneh’s cross was turned home by Ola Kamara less than five minutes later. Columbus went ahead of a laser unleashed by Manneh just after the hour mark, but Tchani’s decisive goal spoiled the homecoming two minutes into stoppage time. Vancouver remain top of the Western Conference (for the time being), just as Columbus remain fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Three Four moments that mattered
15′ — Montero gets in behind, makes it 1-0 — It wasn’t pretty (it rarely is with the Whitecaps), but it was effective. Moral of the story: get the ball to Montero, preferably with his face to goal.
19′ — Kamara pokes home at the near post for 1-1 — Manneh sets up Kamara for the early equalizer.
63′ — Manneh unleashes a rocket for 2-1 — The first hour of this game leads me to believe Manneh might have just had some extra motivation for this game, which is sad when you consider he might have been capable of performances like this all season.
90+2′ — Tchani pokes it home at the far post — Justin Meram is really, really good at a lot of things, but defending inside his own penalty area might not be one of them.
Man of the match: Kekuta Manneh
Goalscorers: Montero (15′), Kamara (19′), Manneh (63′), Tchani (90+2′)