MLS Snapshot: Nemeth ruins his return to SKC; NE thrashed again

The game in 100 words (or less): Unlike that of Kekuta Manneh, Krisztian Nemeth’s return to his former home was far from ceremonious, as the New England Revolution attacker (and former Sporting Kansas City man) was sent off after just 11 minutes, with his new outfit 1-0 ahead on a goal scored by Teal Bunbury, another former Sporting KC striker. The Hungarian’s early dismissal paved the way for a ferocious comeback which puts Sporting within a point of the Western Conference’s top spot, and generates a bit of momentum ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final agains the New York Red Bulls, right back here at Children’s Mercy Park. Gerso Fernandes pulled SKC level in the 16th minute, just five minutes after Nemeth saw red, and the Bissau-Guinean set up Diego Rubio for what turned out to be the game-winning goal just before halftime. The Chilean striker, and Dom Dwyer’s replacement following his trade in July, grabbed a second goal 12 minutes into the second half, as Peter Vermes’ side pick just its fifth win in 14 games, though it should be noted they’ve lost just twice during that period.
Three Four moments that mattered
4′ — Bunbury’s shot gets deflected, loops over Melia — It was Score Against Your Old Club Night in MLS.
11′ — Nemeth sees red for an elbow — It was the laziest attempt to garner an “I really just don’t want to be here” red card you’ll see for quite some time.
16′ — Fernandes equalizes at the near post — If New England could have held on until halftime before giving up the equalizer, they might have had a shot at getting something out of this game.
45′ — Rubio slides in at the back post for 2-1 — Graham Zusi, who’s #actually a fine right back in the right system, carries the ball roughly 50 yards here, before sliding it wide to Fernandes, who plays it across goal for Rubio to poke it home.
Man of the match: Gerso Fernandes
Goalscorers: Bunbury (4′), Fernandes (16′), Rubio (45′, 57′)