PL AT HALF: Man City running riot, Newcastle leads Stoke (video)

Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League midweek match hasn’t bothered it at all on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola‘s men are rolling in one of five Premier League 10 a.m. ET starts following Southampton’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.
Watford 0-3 Manchester City — STREAM
Kevin De Bruyne to Sergio Aguero. 1-0.
David Silva to Sergio Aguero. 2-0.
Sergio Aguero to Gabriel Jesus. 3-0.
Which side played at midweek and who’s on the road?
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley — STREAM
Chris Wood‘s tiny flick helped Scott Arfield put the Clarets in front, but Mohamed Salah leveled the score within three minutes at Anfield.
Huddersfield Town 0-0 Leicester City — STREAM
USMNT midfielder Danny Williams looks decent in his first Premier League start, hitting a shot wide from 25 yards as Town looks to break down City.
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham United — STREAM
Gareth Barry makes Premier League history at the Hawthorns.
Newcastle United 1-0 Stoke City — STREAM
Christian Atsu‘s first Premier League goal has come from Matt Ritchie service, and USMNT back DeAndre Yedlin has looked good for the Magpies in his first start since an August leg injury.