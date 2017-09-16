PL roundup: Unstoppable Man City; Reds, Spurs held (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sergio Aguero’s hat trick helped Manchester City put pressure on their neighbors, as a 6-0 win boosted City atop the Premier League table by three points before Manchester United takes the pitch Sunday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur failed to turn dominant performances into wins, allowing Newcastle United (!!!) into the Top Four mere weeks after the Magpies started their season 0-2.

What a league.

Watford 0-6 Manchester City — RECAP

Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick and Man City made it 15 goals in three matches following a 4-0 thumping at Feyenoord in the Champions League and last weekend’s 5-0 win over 10-man Liverpool. Nicolas Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, and Raheem Sterling also scored for City.

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley — RECAP

The Reds outshot their visitors 35-5, but only Mohamed Salah found the score sheet after Scott Arfield gave the Clarets a first-half lead.

Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City — RECAP

The Magpies sit fourth after starting 0-2, as Christian Atsu scored his first Premier League goal and captain Jamaal Lascelles acquired a second-straight match-winner following Xherdan Shaqiri‘s pretty equalizer.

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City — RECAP

Laurent Depoitre scored his first Premier League goal, but Jamie Vardy‘s penalty was his fourth of the season as the Terriers and Foxes split the points at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Swansea City — RECAP

The hosts boasted a load of quality chances, attempting 25 shots, but Swans backstop Lukasz Fabianski helped make sure the visitors’ zero shots on target were enough for an away point.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham United — RECAP

Gareth Barry played in his 632nd Premier League match, making his 600th start. Only Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs played as many matches, and no one has started as many. The game, unfortunately, made sure Barry’s achievement was the only thing of note.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton — RECAP

Roy Hodgson’s first match in charge of the Eagles oversaw an infamous record, as Palace became the first time in Premier League history to open its season with five-straight scoreless performances. Steven Davis scored for Saints.

