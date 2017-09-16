More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea host Arsenal; Rooney returns to OT

By Andy EdwardsSep 16, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT
Gigantic top-four implications in game no. 1, and a “real legend” returns to his old haunt in game no. 2 — Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures are nothing short of must-see TV.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

This is Arsenal’s new reality, six times minimum this season: Thursday night Europa League, followed by an even greater challenge, PL opposition, less than 72 hours later. Suffice to say, much rides on Arsene Wenger‘s side re-establishing themselves as a Champions League club next season. Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, where the Gunners will take on the defending champions in fine form (three straight wins after an opening-day defeat), is the type of game in which they’ve squandered what might be seen as “bonus” points in recent seasons.

Sunday could also see the return of Eden Hazard to the starting lineup, quite an untimely occurrence from Arsenal’s vantage point. After playing the final 30 minutes of Tuesday’s CL thrashing of Qarabag, the Belgian superstar is nearing full fitness after three months on the sideline due to a broken ankle suffered in early June.

“For sure he’s improving,” Conte said. “Having this patience with him is paying off. He is very close to being totally fit. We have to continue in this way. I have to make the best decision for the team and the players, but he is improving a lot and is very close to being 100 percent fit.”

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: Danny Drinkwater (calf) | Arsenal — OUT: Francis Coquelin (hamstring), Santi Cazorla (achilles); PROBABLE: Aaron Ramsey (knock), Mesut Ozil (knock)

Manchester United vs. Everton — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Not only does Sunday’s meeting between Manchester United and Everton mark the return of Wayne Rooney to Old Trafford, the arena in which he thrilled and dazzled for 13 years, but also Romelu Lukaku‘s first clash with his former club following his $97-million transfer this summer. Familiarity (typically) breeds contempt, though Sunday should prove a joyous reunion for so many familiar faces.

After essentially swapping frontmen in the summer, the start of the 2017-18 season has produced drastically different sets of results for Man United and Everton. Take, for example, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, who’s already feeling a bit of pressure after spending nearly $180 million this summer.

“It is not the time or the place to criticize the players,” Koeman said. “I have to criticize myself because the team was not prepared. It is a big lesson. I thought that was happening after the third goal against Tottenham at the weekend but I need to ask myself the question what I did wrong.”

As for Jose Mourinho’s men, for the first time since the Portuguese took over last summer, all is well at Old Trafford. Back in the CL (where they’re flying high) and battling with Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for the PL title, last week’s 2-2 draw away to Stoke City is the still-young season’s only blemish. Lukaku has already paid off in the form of five goals (four in the PL), while the youthful duo of Anthony Martial (21 years old) and Marcus Rashford (19) each have a pair of PL goals to their name. United, along with no one other than Man City, have conceded just twice this season.

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Paul Pogba (hamstring), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee), Luke Shaw (fitness), Marcos Rojo (knee) | Everton — OUT: Ross Barkley (back), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), James McCarthy (knee), Yannick Bolasie (knee)

Pochettino: “We did everything to win,” but more Wembley woes

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 16, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
It’s the running stat that will haunt Tottenham Hotspur all season — for as long as their shoddy form at Wembley Stadium (in the Premier League, at least) continues: Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has already dropped more points at home this season (7) than all of last season (4).

Saturday’s scoreless draw with Swansea City, in which Pochettino’s side fired 26 shots and put eight on target but ultimately failed to break down Paul Clement‘s resolute defensive unit, was but the latest disappointing at Tottenham’s temporary home ground — quotes from the BBC:

“Very disappointing because we did everything to win. We created chances and dominated the game but were a little unlucky.

“I am happy with the performance although it is another game we draw here at Wembley and that is no good.

“I like to talk about my team, we created a lot of chances to score. It is true after the draw to say well done to Swansea and congratulate them for taking a draw.”

It’s probably worth noting that 1) Harry Kane smashed the crossbar with Spurs’ best chance of the game — one he buries 99 times out of 100, post-August; 2) Lukasz Fabianski put in a man-of-the-match performance in goal; 3) referee Mike Dean was woeful and denied Spurs one, if not two, clear-cut penalties — the last of which points Serge Aurier, the player who was deemed to have handled the ball inside Swansea’s box (he didn’t) and was then tripped from behind, was quick to point out in his post-game interview:

“It is so clear. What is not clear why Mike Dean justify in front of our players that it was handball but it was not handball. If you are not sure about the situation then why say it was handball? It was unlucky but we need to look at ourselves and try to be better next time and score before this situation.

“It was unlucky for us. We did not get the one penalty we deserved. In that situation the referee had a no good afternoon.”

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern rises; Schalke, Augsburg win on road (video)

Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
It remains tight atop the Bundesliga table, with six clubs within three points of leaders Hannover 96.

Borussia Dortmund can leapfrog HSV with a win over Koln on Sunday, while Bayern Munich used Saturday to show last week’s stumble at Hoffenheim was likely a fluke.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Timo Werner scored in the 17th minute and Jean-Kevin Augustin gave the hosts a second lead in the 31st minute as RB Leipzig returned to the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw versus Monaco in the Champions League.

Thorgan Hazard converted a first half penalty for Gladbach to make it 1-1 and Lars Stindl was responsible for the side’s second equalizer. USMNT left mid Fabian Johnson was on the bench for Gladbach.

Future Liverpool mid Naby Keita made Sadio Mane‘s sending off look closer to like patty cake:

Werder Bremen 1-2 Schalke

Lamine Sane gave the hosts a 20th minute lead, one that would last just two minutes. An own goal made it level, and Leon Goretzka scored in the 83rd minute to give Schalke all the points. U.S. youth player Weston McKennie was an unused sub for the visitors.

Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz

It was a night for the old boys, as Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller joined brace-bagging Robert Lewandowski in boosting Bayern back into a winning position.

 

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Augsburg

Caiuby’s 76th minute insurance goal turned out to be needed, but the hosts only pulled one back the rest of the way. USMNT back Timmy Chandler went 90 minutes in the loss.

Stuttgart 1-0 Wolfsburg

Chadrac Akolo’s 42nd minute marker held up for Stuttgart.

Elsewhere
Hannover 96 2-0 Hamburg — Friday
Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Dortmund vs. Koln — Noon ET Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Hannover 96 4 3 1 0 5 1 4 2-0-0 1-1-0 10
 Bayern Munich 4 3 0 1 9 3 6 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
 FC Schalke 04 4 3 0 1 7 3 4 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 5 0 5 1-0-0 1-1-0 7
 RB Leipzig 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 1-0-1 7
 FC Augsburg 4 2 1 1 7 4 3 1-1-0 1-0-1 7
 1899 Hoffenheim 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 Hamburger SV 4 2 0 2 4 5 -1 1-0-1 1-0-1 6
 VfB Stuttgart 4 2 0 2 3 5 -2 2-0-0 0-0-2 6
 Mönchengladbach 4 1 2 1 5 5 0 1-0-1 0-2-0 5
 Hertha BSC Berlin 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 1-1-0 0-0-1 4
 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 1 1 2 2 3 -1 0-0-2 1-1-0 4
 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 1 2 2 5 -3 0-1-1 1-0-1 4
 FSV Mainz 05 4 1 0 3 3 7 -4 1-0-1 0-0-2 3
 SC Freiburg 3 0 2 1 1 4 -3 0-2-0 0-0-1 2
 Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 0-1-0 0-0-2 1
 Werder Bremen 4 0 1 3 2 6 -4 0-0-2 0-1-1 1
 1. FC Köln 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0-0-1 0-0-2 0

PL roundup: Unstoppable Man City; Reds, Spurs held (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT
Sergio Aguero’s hat trick helped Manchester City put pressure on their neighbors, as a 6-0 win boosted City atop the Premier League table by three points before Manchester United takes the pitch Sunday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur failed to turn dominant performances into wins, allowing Newcastle United (!!!) into the Top Four mere weeks after the Magpies started their season 0-2.

What a league.

Watford 0-6 Manchester City — RECAP

Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick and Man City made it 15 goals in three matches following a 4-0 thumping at Feyenoord in the Champions League and last weekend’s 5-0 win over 10-man Liverpool. Nicolas Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, and Raheem Sterling also scored for City.

Liverpool 1-1 BurnleyRECAP

The Reds outshot their visitors 35-5, but only Mohamed Salah found the score sheet after Scott Arfield gave the Clarets a first-half lead.

Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke CityRECAP

The Magpies sit fourth after starting 0-2, as Christian Atsu scored his first Premier League goal and captain Jamaal Lascelles acquired a second-straight match-winner following Xherdan Shaqiri‘s pretty equalizer.

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester CityRECAP

Laurent Depoitre scored his first Premier League goal, but Jamie Vardy‘s penalty was his fourth of the season as the Terriers and Foxes split the points at the John Smith’s Stadium.

 

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Swansea CityRECAP

The hosts boasted a load of quality chances, attempting 25 shots, but Swans backstop Lukasz Fabianski helped make sure the visitors’ zero shots on target were enough for an away point.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Gareth Barry played in his 632nd Premier League match, making his 600th start. Only Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs played as many matches, and no one has started as many. The game, unfortunately, made sure Barry’s achievement was the only thing of note.

Crystal Palace 0-1 SouthamptonRECAP

Roy Hodgson’s first match in charge of the Eagles oversaw an infamous record, as Palace became the first time in Premier League history to open its season with five-straight scoreless performances. Steven Davis scored for Saints.

USMNT’s Yedlin discusses red-hot Newcastle, his injury absence

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT
A hamstring injury cost DeAndre Yedlin the first four matches of his Premier League season, but the American right back looked anything but rusty in his return.

Yedlin passed and moved well, a significant part of pivotal defensive and attacking play as Newcastle moved into the Top Four with a 2-1 win over Stoke City at St. James Park on Saturday.

The 24-year-old University of Akron product says Rafa Benitez made it clear that the side’s energy would put it on the front foot in the game and with the boisterous home crowd.

“It’s one of the things the gaffer talked about before the game – we have to show team spirit and get the fans behind us,” Yedlin told nufc.co.uk. “And they were behind us the whole game, credit to them. Even when (Stoke) tied it up, we kept fighting and the fans got louder and louder, and eventually we got the winning goal.”

Yedlin’s absence didn’t just hamper Benitez’s plans for the start of the season, the American speedster was missing for the USMNT’s poor international break.

He spoke about his time away from the pitch.

“Obviously I injured my hamstring early in pre-season, came back for a little bit and injured it again. The thing with a hamstring injury, or any muscular injury in your leg, is that you have to be careful – especially the type of player I am,” he said.

“It’s a big asset to me. Sometimes, it can be a little bit scary to go out and sprint and jump and do those athletic sorts of things, but I thought I was fine today. I think the medical staff have done a great job with me, so credit to them for getting me back fit and healthy. I’m looking to push forward from here.”

If Saturday was any indication, the U.S. is getting an already in-form player back. Newcastle next meets up with Brighton and Hove Albion in the lone PL match on Sept. 24.