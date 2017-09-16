Pochettino: “We did everything to win,” but more Wembley woes

It’s the running stat that will haunt Tottenham Hotspur all season — for as long as their shoddy form at Wembley Stadium (in the Premier League, at least) continues: Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has already dropped more points at home this season (7) than all of last season (4).

Saturday’s scoreless draw with Swansea City, in which Pochettino’s side fired 26 shots and put eight on target but ultimately failed to break down Paul Clement‘s resolute defensive unit, was but the latest disappointing at Tottenham’s temporary home ground — quotes from the BBC:

“Very disappointing because we did everything to win. We created chances and dominated the game but were a little unlucky. “I am happy with the performance although it is another game we draw here at Wembley and that is no good. “I like to talk about my team, we created a lot of chances to score. It is true after the draw to say well done to Swansea and congratulate them for taking a draw.”

It’s probably worth noting that 1) Harry Kane smashed the crossbar with Spurs’ best chance of the game — one he buries 99 times out of 100, post-August; 2) Lukasz Fabianski put in a man-of-the-match performance in goal; 3) referee Mike Dean was woeful and denied Spurs one, if not two, clear-cut penalties — the last of which points Serge Aurier, the player who was deemed to have handled the ball inside Swansea’s box (he didn’t) and was then tripped from behind, was quick to point out in his post-game interview:

“It is so clear. What is not clear why Mike Dean justify in front of our players that it was handball but it was not handball. If you are not sure about the situation then why say it was handball? It was unlucky but we need to look at ourselves and try to be better next time and score before this situation. “It was unlucky for us. We did not get the one penalty we deserved. In that situation the referee had a no good afternoon.”

