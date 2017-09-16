More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Albano Angilletta/ANSA via AP

Serie A: Inter Milan run away late to stay perfect

Associated PressSep 16, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Inter Milan stayed perfect in Serie A with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Crotone, which remained on Saturday the only team yet to score a goal in the league.

Inter won its previous three matches comfortably but found it harder than expected at Crotone until eight minutes from time when defender Milan Skriniar broke the deadlock.

Ivan Perisic sealed the result in stoppage time.

“Crotone made it difficult for us … we’ll see how many teams manage to win here,” Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said. “We faced two situations where (Inter goalkeeper Samir) Handanovic did well but they shouldn’t have happened … we’re not a great team yet, but we played with character which is important.”

Opportunities were few and far between at Stadio Scida and it was Crotone which had the best chances, with Handanovic pulling off two fine second-half saves to deny Aleksandar Tonev and Marcus Rohden.

However, Inter took the lead when a free kick ricocheted around the area before Skriniar bundled in the ball with his third attempt for his first Serie A goal.

Perisic was left unmarked to gather Joao Mario’s pass, cut inside, and fire into the bottom right corner.

Federico Chiesa scored a goal his father would have been proud of to set Fiorentina on its way to beating Bologna 2-1.

“He’s a good lad who should not listen much to what is being said around him and instead center himself a lot on his work: He can still improve, together with the team,” Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli said. “I never doubted he would stay here: He is only at the start of his journey.”

Little of note happened before Chiesa – the son of prolific former goalscorer Enrico – cut inside the left of the area, beat a defender, and curled a fantastic strike into the far side of the net in the 51st minute.

However, Bologna was back level a minute later when Rodrigo Palacio finished off a rapid counterattack with a half-volley.

German Pezzella scored what was to prove the winner in the 69th with a looping header from a corner.

Palacio almost equalized but his header came off the left post.

It was Fiorentina’s second successive victory after losing its first two matches.

La Liga: Atleti open new stadium with win, thanks to Griezmann

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 16, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid debuted its new stadium and beat Malaga 1-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday. Antoine Griezmann scored the first goal at the state-of-the-art Wanda Metropolitano.

The nearly 68,000 fans at the inaugural match in the stadium on the outskirts of the Spanish capital erupted when Griezmann converted a low cross by Angel Correa from the right an hour in.

“I’m proud to have written my name in the history of the stadium and in the history of the club,” Griezmann said. “Hopefully there will be many more goals like this in this stadium.”

The victory capped a day of festivities celebrating the stadium’s opening game, attended by King Felipe VI. Afterward, players went around the field greeting the fans in the stands. A show with fireworks and music ensued.

“I’ve never seen anything like this as a player or a coach,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “With all the flags flying at the same time, the fans were really into it, as if they wanted to be playing. It was moving.”

Atletico moved to within four points of Barcelona, which came from behind to defeat Getafe 2-1 and stay perfect after four matches.

Second-place Real Sociedad, the only other team which entered the weekend with a perfect record, hosts defending champion Real Madrid on Sunday. Madrid is in 11th place, seven points behind Barcelona.

Malaga, which has lost all of its matches, dropped to last in the 20-team standings.

Atletico played its first three games away so there was enough time to get everything ready for the inaugural match.

“It had the feeling of a final,” Atletico striker Fernando Torres said. “As we started hearing the fans chanting our songs, we started seeing the stadium as our own. Everything is better when you win. We started with the right foot.”

It moved into its new home after more than 50 years at Vicente Calderon Stadium, which was beloved by its fans and produced one of the greatest atmospheres in soccer.

The crowd was still loud at Wanda Metropolitano, which offered lot more comfort and luxury.

The stadium is named after the team’s old Estadio Metropolitano and the Chinese company which has a stake in the club. It is the club’s fifth stadium in its 114-year history. The $286-million venue is filled with references to the team’s rich history, including its past stadiums and great players.

Paulinho scored his first goal for Barcelona late in the second half to keep alive the side’s perfect record. He fought off a defender inside the area before firing into the far corner in the 84th minute.

“I’m very happy to have scored the winning goal, it was very special,” Paulinho said.

A former Tottenham player who was playing in China last season, Paulinho was one of the few players signed by Barcelona in the offseason. The club paid 40 million euros to attract the Brazil midfielder and was criticized by many for spending so much on him.

Getafe, which has won only one of its four games to start the season, led through Japanese midfielder Gaku Shibasaki just before halftime. Denis Suarez equalized in the second half.

“We had the game under control,” Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said. “The players are disappointed. We put in a great effort and the result was not what we expected. It doesn’t seem like it was a fair result. We were unlucky but we put on a challenge against a great team.”

Barcelona won the match but lost Ousmane Dembele, its biggest offseason signing, midway through the first half because of an apparent muscle injury.

The Valencia derby between Levante and Valencia ended 1-1. The result left both teams also even in the standings.

Midfielder Joaquin Sanchez scored in each half to give Real Betis a 2-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, keeping the rival winless. Deportivo has lost all of its matches except for a 2-2 draw at Levante in the second round.

MLS Snapshot: Martinez, Dwyer, Larin score all 6 in ATL, ORL thriller

Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 16, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less more): First of all, let’s start with the numbers and get those out of the way. In three games at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there have been 16 goals scored (13 by the home side, Atlanta United). Seven of those 16 goals have been scored by Josef Martinez (16 in 14 games this season), including three more (his second straight hat trick, joining Eddie Johnson and Robbie Keane as the only players in MLS history to achieve the feat) in Saturday’s breathtaking 3-3 draw with Orlando City SC.

On the other side, Dom Dwyer bagged his first two goals for Orlando City, while Cyle Larin also got his name on the scoresheet to bring his season tally to a dozen. While the six goals were certainly thrilling for the new MLS-record 70,425 fans in attendance, the result is hardly ideal for Atlanta (43 points), who so desperately needed to make good on their games in hand. With seven games left to play, Tata Martino’s side sits fifth in the Eastern Conference, just two points back of the Chicago Fire (with a game in hand), and seven back of second-place New York City FC. Orlando, meanwhile, remain ninth in the East, six points back of the sixth and final playoff place.

[ MORE: MLS weekend preview — TFC’s Shield chase continues in LA ]

Three Four Five Six moments that mattered

10′ — Dwyer heads home at a near-impossible angle — It took him seven appearances and 445 minutes, but Dwyer has his first goal since being traded to Orlando at the end of July.

36′ — Martinez taps home at the back post for 1-0 — Julian Gressel did the really hard part, keeping the ball in play and somehow sliding it past Joe Bendik. Martinez arrive to the right place at the right time, and it was 1-1.

39′ — Dwyer does it again, puts Orlando back ahead — 445 minutes for his first goal, but just 29 minutes for his second. 99 percent of strikers are streaky scorers, and Dwyer has never been any different.

55′ — Martinez rises above to head ATL level — Chris McCann’s cross begs to be headed into the back of the net, and Martinez duly obliges.

58′ — Larin heads home Dwyer’s cross to restore the lead — Scorer turns assister, as Dwyer floats the ball to the back post for Larin.

69′ — Martinez slots home at the near post for 3-3 — Martinez explodes into the space as he races to get onto the end of Hector Villalba’s cross. Terrible recognition on the defense’s part, and brilliant movement by Martinez.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Josef Martinez

Goalscorers: Dwyer (10′, 39′), Martinez (36′, 55′, 69′), Larin (58′)

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea host Arsenal; Rooney returns to OT

By Andy EdwardsSep 16, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gigantic top-four implications in game no. 1, and a “real legend” returns to his old haunt in game no. 2 — Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures are nothing short of must-see TV.

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City unstoppable; Liverpool, Spurs held ]

Chelsea vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

This is Arsenal’s new reality, six times minimum this season: Thursday night Europa League, followed by an even greater challenge, PL opposition, less than 72 hours later. Suffice to say, much rides on Arsene Wenger‘s side re-establishing themselves as a Champions League club next season. Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, where the Gunners will take on the defending champions in fine form (three straight wins after an opening-day defeat), is the type of game in which they’ve squandered what might be seen as “bonus” points in recent seasons.

Sunday could also see the return of Eden Hazard to the starting lineup, quite an untimely occurrence from Arsenal’s vantage point. After playing the final 30 minutes of Tuesday’s CL thrashing of Qarabag, the Belgian superstar is nearing full fitness after three months on the sideline due to a broken ankle suffered in early June.

“For sure he’s improving,” Conte said. “Having this patience with him is paying off. He is very close to being totally fit. We have to continue in this way. I have to make the best decision for the team and the players, but he is improving a lot and is very close to being 100 percent fit.”

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: Danny Drinkwater (calf) | Arsenal — OUT: Francis Coquelin (hamstring), Santi Cazorla (achilles); PROBABLE: Aaron Ramsey (knock), Mesut Ozil (knock)

[ MORE: Guardiola salutes Aguero’s brilliance, but has one complaint ]

Manchester United vs. Everton — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Not only does Sunday’s meeting between Manchester United and Everton mark the return of Wayne Rooney to Old Trafford, the arena in which he thrilled and dazzled for 13 years, but also Romelu Lukaku‘s first clash with his former club following his $97-million transfer this summer. Familiarity (typically) breeds contempt, though Sunday should prove a joyous reunion for so many familiar faces.

After essentially swapping frontmen in the summer, the start of the 2017-18 season has produced drastically different sets of results for Man United and Everton. Take, for example, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, who’s already feeling a bit of pressure after spending nearly $180 million this summer.

“It is not the time or the place to criticize the players,” Koeman said. “I have to criticize myself because the team was not prepared. It is a big lesson. I thought that was happening after the third goal against Tottenham at the weekend but I need to ask myself the question what I did wrong.”

As for Jose Mourinho’s men, for the first time since the Portuguese took over last summer, all is well at Old Trafford. Back in the CL (where they’re flying high) and battling with Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for the PL title, last week’s 2-2 draw away to Stoke City is the still-young season’s only blemish. Lukaku has already paid off in the form of five goals (four in the PL), while the youthful duo of Anthony Martial (21 years old) and Marcus Rashford (19) each have a pair of PL goals to their name. United, along with no one other than Man City, have conceded just twice this season.

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Paul Pogba (hamstring), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee), Luke Shaw (fitness), Marcos Rojo (knee) | Everton — OUT: Ross Barkley (back), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), James McCarthy (knee), Yannick Bolasie (knee)

Pochettino: “We did everything to win,” but more Wembley woes

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 16, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s the running stat that will haunt Tottenham Hotspur all season — for as long as their shoddy form at Wembley Stadium (in the Premier League, at least) continues: Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has already dropped more points at home this season (7) than all of last season (4).

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City unstoppable; Liverpool, Spurs held ]

Saturday’s scoreless draw with Swansea City, in which Pochettino’s side fired 26 shots and put eight on target but ultimately failed to break down Paul Clement‘s resolute defensive unit, was but the latest disappointing at Tottenham’s temporary home ground — quotes from the BBC:

“Very disappointing because we did everything to win. We created chances and dominated the game but were a little unlucky.

“I am happy with the performance although it is another game we draw here at Wembley and that is no good.

“I like to talk about my team, we created a lot of chances to score. It is true after the draw to say well done to Swansea and congratulate them for taking a draw.”

It’s probably worth noting that 1) Harry Kane smashed the crossbar with Spurs’ best chance of the game — one he buries 99 times out of 100, post-August; 2) Lukasz Fabianski put in a man-of-the-match performance in goal; 3) referee Mike Dean was woeful and denied Spurs one, if not two, clear-cut penalties — the last of which points Serge Aurier, the player who was deemed to have handled the ball inside Swansea’s box (he didn’t) and was then tripped from behind, was quick to point out in his post-game interview:

“It is so clear. What is not clear why Mike Dean justify in front of our players that it was handball but it was not handball. If you are not sure about the situation then why say it was handball? It was unlucky but we need to look at ourselves and try to be better next time and score before this situation.

“It was unlucky for us. We did not get the one penalty we deserved. In that situation the referee had a no good afternoon.”