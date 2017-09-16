Spurs 0-0 Swans: Finishing betrays hosts

- Spurs outshoot Swans
- Fabianski outstanding in goal
- Spurs sit fifth
Swansea’s Lukasz Fabianski helped stymy dominant Tottenham Hotspur in a scoreless draw at Wembely Stadium on Saturday,
Tottenham sits fifth with eight points, while Swans move to 14th with five.
Spurs failed to build on this week’s home win over Borussia Dortmund, and remain winless in league play at Wembley.
Harry Kane tore into a ninth-minute free kick, and it looked to be dipping inside the post when Lukasz Fabianski went horizontal to push it out for a corner kick.
Moussa Sissoko played Son Heung-min to the back post, but his near side effort was slapped away by Fabianski. If this was a harbinger of what was to come, get the ice bath ready for the Polish keeper.
Jan Vertonghen dribbled atop the 18, and Kyle Naughton fouled his former teammate to set up another dangerous free kick. Eric Dier‘s effort missed the mark.
A pair of second-half penalty shouts went unheard in the first several minutes, as Spurs tried to find a way through Paul Clement‘s back line.
Another penalty shout came when Martin Olsson‘s flailing arm caught the ball in the 55th minute, but Mike Dean was again unmoved by the potential foul. Son was then twice denied by Fabianski before Harry Kane rattled the crossbar.
Fabianski robbed Kane off a 65th minute corner, continuing his brilliant day in North London. Kane then hit and 82nd minute drive wide of the near post.
Jordan Ayew chopped down Serge Aurier in the box late, but again no call from Dean.
Spurs kept knocking with Kieran Trippier lacing a shot wide of the goal after Tottenham’s 11th corner kick of the game came in stoppage time.