Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

USMNT’s Yedlin discusses red-hot Newcastle, his injury absence

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT
A hamstring injury cost DeAndre Yedlin the first four matches of his Premier League season, but the American right back looked anything but rusty in his return.

Yedlin passed and moved well, a significant part of pivotal defensive and attacking play as Newcastle moved into the Top Four with a 2-1 win over Stoke City at St. James Park on Saturday.

The 24-year-old University of Akron product says Rafa Benitez made it clear that the side’s energy would put it on the front foot in the game and with the boisterous home crowd.

“It’s one of the things the gaffer talked about before the game – we have to show team spirit and get the fans behind us,” Yedlin told nufc.co.uk. “And they were behind us the whole game, credit to them. Even when (Stoke) tied it up, we kept fighting and the fans got louder and louder, and eventually we got the winning goal.”

Yedlin’s absence didn’t just hamper Benitez’s plans for the start of the season, the American speedster was missing for the USMNT’s poor international break.

He spoke about his time away from the pitch.

“Obviously I injured my hamstring early in pre-season, came back for a little bit and injured it again. The thing with a hamstring injury, or any muscular injury in your leg, is that you have to be careful – especially the type of player I am,” he said.

“It’s a big asset to me. Sometimes, it can be a little bit scary to go out and sprint and jump and do those athletic sorts of things, but I thought I was fine today. I think the medical staff have done a great job with me, so credit to them for getting me back fit and healthy. I’m looking to push forward from here.”

If Saturday was any indication, the U.S. is getting an already in-form player back. Newcastle next meets up with Brighton and Hove Albion in the lone PL match on Sept. 24.

Spurs 0-0 Swans: Finishing betrays hosts

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT
  • Spurs outshoot Swans
  • Fabianski outstanding in goal
  • Spurs sit fifth

Swansea’s Lukasz Fabianski helped stymy dominant Tottenham Hotspur in a scoreless draw at Wembely Stadium on Saturday,

Tottenham sits fifth with eight points, while Swans move to 14th with five.

Spurs failed to build on this week’s home win over Borussia Dortmund, and remain winless in league play at Wembley.

Harry Kane tore into a ninth-minute free kick, and it looked to be dipping inside the post when Lukasz Fabianski went horizontal to push it out for a corner kick.

Moussa Sissoko played Son Heung-min to the back post, but his near side effort was slapped away by Fabianski. If this was a harbinger of what was to come, get the ice bath ready for the Polish keeper.

Jan Vertonghen dribbled atop the 18, and Kyle Naughton fouled his former teammate to set up another dangerous free kick. Eric Dier‘s effort missed the mark.

A pair of second-half penalty shouts went unheard in the first several minutes, as Spurs tried to find a way through Paul Clement‘s back line.

Another penalty shout came when Martin Olsson‘s flailing arm caught the ball in the 55th minute, but Mike Dean was again unmoved by the potential foul. Son was then twice denied by Fabianski before Harry Kane rattled the crossbar.

Fabianski robbed Kane off a 65th minute corner, continuing his brilliant day in North London. Kane then hit and 82nd minute drive wide of the near post.

Jordan Ayew chopped down Serge Aurier in the box late, but again no call from Dean.

Spurs kept knocking with Kieran Trippier lacing a shot wide of the goal after Tottenham’s 11th corner kick of the game came in stoppage time.

Birmingham City cans Harry Redknapp

Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT
Harry Redknapp said it wouldn’t be a problem for Birmingham City to finish in the Top Six of this season’s Football League Championship.

Maybe it won’t, but it’s not going to happen under the watch of the gabby Englishman.

Redknapp, 70, has been fired by Birmingham after another loss, this time a home 3-1 embarrassment against Alex Neil‘s red-hot Preston North End.

Birmingham’s four points are second-bottom in the Championship, and two back of the final safety spot currently held by Sunderland.

Lee Carsley takes over on an interim basis, and will look to sort out a side that landed 14 new players this summer.

Now we wait for the inevitable posts inexplicably linking him to Premier League jobs.

Saluting Aguero’s brilliance; Guardiola has one complaint

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT
Sergio Aguero is a goalscoring machine.

The Argentine striker recorded his 10th hat trick for Manchester City on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s men battered Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road to go top of the Premier League table.

Starting up front with Gabriel Jesus, Aguero ghosted in three times to finish off flowing Man City moves — which were started time and again by Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva at the heart of their diamond formation in midfield — and the 29-year-old now has 175 goals in 259 games in all competitions for Man City as he continues to motor towards the 200 mark with six goals in six games to start the season.

Last weekend he became the highest-scoring non-European player in Premier League history while only Alan Shearer (11), Robbie Fowler (9), Thierry Henry and Michael Owen (8) have scored more hat tricks in the PL than his six.

Speaking after the game, Aguero was typically nonchalant after another deadly display of finishing.

“I am very happy and I will continue to work as it goes on. I am focused on scoring the next goal but what matters is that we won,” Aguero said.

Even if Aguero was modest, his teammates summed up his brilliance with Ilkay Gundogan calling him a “goal machine” and his last goal “incredible” while Raheem Sterling put it perfectly: “Give Sergio Aguero a chance and nine times out of 10 he’ll score.”

By now we all know about Aguero’s brilliance but the lingering notion that he may not get into City’s starting lineup ahead of Gabriel Jesus this season has well and truly been shelved. The duo have starred up front together in recent weeks and Aguero, for the second game running, set up Jesus for a goal as the South American duo tore Watford’s defense apart.

Guardiola applauded Aguero and the way his team played as City are living up to their tag as the preseason favorites to win the Premier League.

They’ve now scored 15 goals in their past three PL games and 19 in their last four games in all competitions after they thumped Feyenoord 4-0 in Rotterdam on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

“It was so good. Especially after an away game in the Champions League. The way we played as a team, we are so happy,” Guardiola said. “I was lucky to manage Barcelona with many outstanding performances but this week has been a lot of goals. We have found our game, we can make short passes and we have a lot of energy from our full-backs.”

However, Guardiola did have one issue with Aguero. Seriously, he did.

In the 89th minute City were awarded a penalty kick after Sterling went down but Aguero let the England winger take the spot kick even though Guardiola wanted the Argentine to grab his fourth goal of the game.

“The people who come from the bench always give us something new. Clean sheets are a consequence of you controlling the game,” Guardiola said. “You have to be serious until the end, goal difference could be important but it is Sergio Aguero’s decision [to give the penalty to Raheem Sterling.]”

Your boatloads of goals can’t always please everyone, Sergio…

Liverpool’s Klopp: “We were dominant” but draw “our fault”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool dominated Burnley in every area but goals as the two sides split the points Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds outshot Burnley 35-5, but drew the Clarets 1-1 with Scott Arfield and Mohamed Salah trading goals.

It was Liverpool’s second home draw this week, having finished 2-2 with Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp? Not pleased:

“I’m not happy, I’m angry with the result but pleased with the performance. It’s our fault. We were dominant, fantastic attitude. We played good, were fluent with seven changes. But only one goal.

“When you have shots on goal it’s not about their defending. Their keeper made a few outstanding saves. I’m not happy as when Solanke hit the bar I am sure it was a penalty.”

The Reds’ center back pairing was sucked to big striker Chris Wood on Burnley’s goal, allowing Arfield space to rip a shot past Mignolet.

That lapse in focus cost the Reds dearly against Sean Dyche‘s side. It’s hard to say Liverpool is in significant trouble since they controlled both of this week’s matches but had two poor finishing days, but vibes won’t be too positive after another setback in their title chase.