Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Watford welcome Man City, West Brom host West Ham, Huddersfield and Leicester clash in Yorkshire, while Liverpool host Burnley and Stoke head to Newcastle.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. West Ham  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Leicester – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton: Eagles’ horrendous start continues

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
  • Davis scores on 200th appearance
  • Palace lose fifth-straight
  • Roy Hodgson loses first game in charge
  • Palace set new record for goalless start

Southampton beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Steven Davis‘ first half strike was enough to separate the teams.

In his first game in charge of the Eagles after replacing Frank De Boer earlier this week, Roy Hodgson couldn’t turn Palace’s fortunes around as they’ve now set a new record as the first team in top-flight history to fail to score and lose all of their first five games to open a season.

The Eagles rarely threatened but Southampton’s Fraser Forster did step up either side of half time to make blocks from close range.

Palace have zero points and zero goals and face trips to Manchester City and Manchester United coming up next with Chelsea at home after that, while Saints have eight points on the season and host Man United next weekend.

It didn’t take long for Southampton to take the lead as a fluid move from the right saw Dusan Tadic cross and the ball rebounded to Davis who slotted home.

Forster then made a great save as a slip from Ryan Bertrand allowed Palace to attack down the right but Christian Benteke‘s shot was blocked by Forster.

Palace went close as Ruben Loftus-Cheek smashed a low effort just wide but Saints continued to dominate possession as they went in ahead at the break.

At the start of the second half Palace went agonizingly close to scoring an equalizer but Forster again denied the Eagles with Jason Puncheon‘s shot blocked by the England international goalkeeper.

Saints came back into the game as Shane Long just failed to connect with a header and Oriol Romeu also nodded wide.

Dutch defenders Virgil Van Dijk came on in the closing stages for Southampton and made his first appearance since Jan. 22 after suffering a foot injury and then handing in a transfer request over the summer.

Van Dijk helped Saints eased to victory in the closing stages as they piled more misery on Palace.

Ertz scores twice in 8-minute span, US tops New Zealand 3-1

Associated PressSep 16, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Julie Ertz scored twice in an eight-minute span in the first half, Alex Morgan added a goal in the 79th minute and the United States women beat New Zealand 3-1 on Friday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Morgan tied Cindy Parlow for seventh on the U.S. national team goals list with 75.

In the 16th minute, Denver-area native Lindsey Horan headed a cross toward goal and Ertz redirected it home. In the 24th, Megan Rapinoe headed it off the post and Ertz sent it in from distance.

New Zealand cut it to 2-1 in the 75th when Hannah Wilkinson headed in Ali Riley’s cross that bounced in front of the goal. But Morgan gave the U.S. a two-goal lead again four minutes later on a tough-angle shot off the hand of Erin Nayler.

Kelley O’Hara wore the captain’s armband and became the 36th player to appear in 100 matches for the U.S. Second-half substitute Sofia Huerta made her debut and assisted on Morgan’s goal.

The teams will play again Tuesday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Watch Live: Crystal Palace v. Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2017, 7:12 AM EDT
A new era begins at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Roy Hodgson takes charges of his first game as Crystal Palace manager.

[ LIVE: Palace vs. Saints ]

The Eagles host Southampton (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in south London hoping for their first goal and points of the season after Frank De Boer was fired just four games into the new campaign.

De Boer last all four games in charge as Palace suffered a disastrous start to the season, while Southampton have wracked up five points from their opening four games with just one victory so far.

In team news Palace bring Ruben Loftus-Cheek back into the starting lineup.

Southampton have star center back Virgil Van Dijk on the bench for the first time this season after his transfer request was rejected over the summer. Shane Long starts up front.

LINEUPS

Higuain left out again as Sampaoli looks to save Argentina

By Kyle BonnSep 15, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT
Argentina faces a pair of make-or-break qualifiers as CONMEBOL wraps up its World Cup qualifying in the upcoming international break. Once again, Gonzalo Higuain will be watching from his couch.

Head coach Jorge Sampaoli has left the Juventus striker off the roster yet again as he looks to keep Argentina afloat in matches against Peru and Ecuador. Higuain has two goals in three matches for Juventus to start the Serie A season, but he has found it hard to make the national team in recent times, appearing in just three of Argentina’s last eight matches. He has not scored for the country since October of 2016. Despite that, his scoring record for Argentina remains high-quality, owning a lifetime record of 31 goals in 69 appearances.

[ MORE: Brazil releases roster ]

In Higuain’s place, the Argentine boss did bring in 24-year-old Inter striker Mauro Icardi who has five goals in Inter’s first three Serie A games this season.

Sampaoli also kept PSG midfielder Javier Pastore off despite selecting the 28-year-old last international break and using him off the bench in both matches. Pastore has two goals in four matches for PSG so far this season, but no assists.

Argentina sits in fifth position – only a playoff spot – and is just one measly point from falling out of qualification altogether. That team on their heels is Chile, with Peru in a surprising fourth place, above Argentina only on goals scored, with the two countries level on points and goal difference.

The biggest issue for Argentina has been its attack, with just 16 goals in 16 qualifying games. They’ve scored just a single goal in their last three matches, drawing blanks against Uruguay and Bolivia.

FULL ROSTER

GK: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Agustin Marchesin (America).

DEF: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Emanuel Mammana (Zenit), German Pezzella (Fiorentina).

MF: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit), Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta).

FWD: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).