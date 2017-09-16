Watford 0-6 Man City: Aguero’s hat trick leads rout

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Aguero scores 10th hat trick

Man City with 15 goals in last 3 games

Watford suffer first defeat of season

Man City momentarily top of PL

Manchester City’s stacked offense is purring as they beat Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick, while goals from Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling put plenty of gloss on the scoreline after another scintillating display from Pep Guardiola‘s boys.

With the win City move on to 13 points for the season, while Watford remain on eight points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Man City dominated play early on with Watford struggling to get any real foothold in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne clipped in a great ball to Raheem Sterling but the winger couldn’t sort his feet out as a good chance came and went.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Despite all of Man City’s possession Watford went close as Jose Holebas’ free kick found Richarlison but his header was off target and soon City were ahead.

Kevin de Bruyne’s fine free kick found Aguero who nodded home the opener and four minutes later David Silva crossed for Aguero to tap home his and City’s second.

City made it 3-0 before the break as Aguero turned into the provider to slot the ball into the path of his Brazilian forward partner Jesus. Although he looked in an offside position, the goal stood as Watford were simply battered by City’s star men.

6 – Sergio Aguero has scored his sixth @premierleague hat-trick; only Shearer (11), Fowler (9), Owen and Henry (8) have scored more. Lethal. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Watford improved in the second half, presumably after a half time rollicking from Marco Silva, but City looked increasingly dangerous on the break as Aguero put a shot wide.

Free-scoring John Stones almost grabbed another headed goal but Heurelho Gomes tipped his effort over but soon after his center back partner put City 4-0 up.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Silva had a shot tipped over by Gomes and from the resulting corner he sent in a cross for Otamendi to nod home.

There was time for Aguero to complete his hat trick, his 10th for Man City, as he jinxed past four defenders before putting in a shot off the far post.

In the final minute of the game Sterling made it 6-0 after winning a penalty and converting the spot kick to compound Watford’s misery.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports