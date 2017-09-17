Barca: Record-signing Dembele to miss up to four months

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Ousmane Dembele’s roller coaster month faces another big hill, as Barcelona’s big summer transfer purchase is set to miss up to four months with a thigh injury.

The club announced that Dembele, 20, is off to Finland for surgery on a ruptured tendon in his thigh following an injury in Barca’s 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday.

[ LA LIGA: Atleti christens stadium with W ]

Dembele successfully forced a record transfer to Barcelona by sitting out BVB training, making Dortmund’s decision to sell him even easier. You don’t want to draw too many conclusions, but there’s a speculative argument to be made whether his fitness played a role in the injury (We’re certainly unlikely to find out).

Barca is 4-0 and leads La Liga ahead of Sunday’s match between 3-0 Real Sociedad and stumbling Real Madrid.

Follow @NicholasMendola