Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: Chippy affair ends scoreless

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT
  • Ozil out
  • Sanchez, Hazard don’t start
  • Luiz sent off, 88′

Arsenal supporters will be heartened by its club’s even performance at Stamford Bridge as the Gunners drew reigning champions Chelsea 0-0 on Sunday.

Chelsea’s 10 points are three back of leaders Manchester City, while Arsenal’s seven place it 12th.

David Luiz was given a straight red card in the 87th minute, and will miss the next three matches.

Petr Cech was tested twice in the first three minutes, the second a low lash from Pedro, as Chelsea came out of the gates with vigor.

Alvaro Morata then turned a header toward goal off a cross from the right in what’s becoming a trademark for the Spaniard, but the flag was up.

Arsenal hit Chelsea on the counter, and Danny Welbeck came very close to heading Hector Bellerin‘s cross into the upper 90. And Thibaut Courtois had to get low to block an Alexandre Lacazette shot moments later.

The Gunners had grown into the game, and Sead Kolasinac troubled Courtois with a shot through traffic in the 20th minute.

That said, Pedro soon looked to be 1v1 with Cech, though his trouble in controlling the ball helped Laurent Koscielny hamper the breakaway and keep things scoreless.

Aaron Ramsey‘s incredible, physical dribble found him hitting the post in the 41st minute, with Lacazette missing horribly with a wide-open doorstep rebound.

David Luiz plowed into the advertising boards before halftime and needed help to stand while tenderly holding his wrist.

He returned, and saw yellow when his overhead kick attempt made contact with Koscielny’s head.

Willian dribbled into a dangerous place off a quickly played free kick by Cesc Fabregas, but hit an arrow over the bar.

Shkrodan Mustafi claimed to have Arsenal ahead with a header and wild celebration in the 75th minute, but the flag was up.

Substitute Eden Hazard forced Cech into a save in the 79th.

Forget a second yellow, Luiz was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Kolasinac in the 87th minute. The Brazilian chopped at the Arsenal defender, catching his ankle studs-up.

NBA star Steph Curry shows off soccer skills at Stamford Bridge

Twitter/@PrideOfLondonBR
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
Chelsea had some attacking troubles on Sunday in their 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Perhaps they could’ve used this NBA star point guard up top?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry attended Chelsea’s match on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and showed off his soccer skills after the match.

Watch below as the two-time NBA champion buries his penalty kick after smacking the underside of the crossbar.

Side note: Curry wasn’t the only celebrity at Sunday’s Chelsea match, as actor Channing Tatum also among those in attendance in London.

Curry isn’t the first top-notch American athlete to express interest in the beautiful game, with former Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash a well-known soccer talent in his own right. Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson (or Ochocinco) has also shown off his skills in the past and even trained with Sporting KC while he was still playing football.

PSG remains perfect in Ligue 1 thanks to pair of own goals

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain has had no problem scoring goals since making several high-profile additions this summer, but the French giants needed help from their opponent on Sunday to get a victory.

The Ligue 1 leaders defeated Lyon, 2-0, at the Parc des Princes after the visitors scored two own goals inside the final 15 minutes of play.

Marcelo and Jeremy Morel were on the wrong end of finishing sequences on the Lyon end, and gave PSG their sixth win of the Ligue 1 season.

On the first goal, Giovani lo Celso played a dangerous cross into the penalty area and nearly picked out Edinson Cavani, however, it deflected of Marcelo’s boot and into the Lyon net.

Morel then knocked in the game’s second own goal with four minutes remaining after Kylian Mbappe’s run in on goal forced a save out of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, but the stop bounced back at Morel and into the goal.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Look back at Chelsea-Arsenal, Everton’s struggles

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a look at some of the weekend’s biggest storylines, including Chelsea and Arsenal’s scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge and why Everton hasn’t lived up to its lofty expectations through the opening month of the Premier League season.

Updated look at who’s in and who’s out of the MLS playoffs

Twitter/@torontofx
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The MLS playoffs are right around the corner, but only one club has officially booked its place in the 12-team field.

Toronto FC has not only earned its spot in the postseason, but Greg Vanney’s side has done so in impressive fashion as the Canadian squad attempts to break a long-standing points record held by the 1998 LA Galaxy (68).

While the rest of the Eastern Conference field is likely jockeying for position, the New England Revolution, Montreal Impact and Orlando City did themselves no favors this weekend after failing to pick up wins.

Out West, the playoff race is about as congested as it could ever get, with eight teams separated by a mere seven points.

Two Texas have drastically fallen from grace as of late though, as FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo now sit on the outside looking in. Oscar Pareja’s Dallas side hasn’t won a match since July 22, despite the club being considered one of the favorites to win MLS Cup before the season began.

Here’s a look at how PST sees the MLS playoff race shaping up at this very moment.

Eastern Conference

LocksToronto FC, NYCFC, Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United

Hanging on: Columbus Crew

Long shot: Montreal Impact, New England Revolution, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

Locks: Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, Sporting KC

They’re not in yet… but they should be: FC Dallas

Hanging on: Houston Dynamo

So you’re saying there’s a chance: Real Salt Lake