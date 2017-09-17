More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Dortmund goes top with a little help from VAR (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund took out its angst from a midweek loss to Spurs at Wembley by hammering Koln at the Westfalenstadion on Sunday.

BVB got a bit of help from Video Assistant Referee on its second goal of the 5-0 blowout, which kept Koln dead-last on the table with zero points.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos made the score 2-0 in first half stoppage time, though the referee initially blew the whistle at the thought of a handball from Sokratis.

VAR reversed the call, and Dortmund went on to win 5-0. BVB is back atop the Bundesliga with 10 goals scored and the side is yet to concede in league play.

Maximilian Philipp and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both recorded braces for Peter Bosz’s BVB, while USMNT teen Christian Pulisic came on for Andriy Yarmolenko in the 66th minute.

MLS Snapshot: New York Red Bulls 0-0 Philadelphia Union (video)

Twitter/@NewYorkRedBulls
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): Bradley Wright-Phillips provided a solid spark for the Red Bulls attack, but the home side couldn’t manage three points at Red Bull Arena. The hosts dominated the game’s chances, however, the reigning Eastern Conference winners struggled to find a final product. Red Bulls manager Jesse Marsch opted for a very different starting XI on Sunday as he and his side prepare for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against Sporting KC. For the Union, Jim Curtin’s squad did well to hold the Red Bulls and picked up a rare result at RBA for the third time in the team’s history.

Three moments that mattered

22′ — Etienne nearly stuns the Union — There weren’t many chances in the opening half, but this one that Derrick Etienne put on display was nearly a thing of beauty.

40′ — Red Bulls continue to mount pressure — When Gonzalo Veron is healthy, he’s a very dangerous player. Nearly caught Blake at the near post on this attempt.

77′ — — Red Bulls’ Twitter account says it all on this one… Surely should’ve gone into the back of the net.

Man of the match: 

Goalscorers: N/A

Everton’s brutal schedule run ends; Mourinho: “Not fair for them”

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT
At long last, it’s over.

Everton’s early season fixture madness concluded Sunday without much fun for the visitors, as old pal Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United delivered a 4-0 beatdown at Old Trafford.

The loss means the new-look Toffees scooped up just one point from a murderer’s row of matches. Following an Opening Day win over Stoke City, the Toffees drew Man City before clean sheet losses to Tottenham, Chelsea, and now United.

All that while playing Europa League matches here and abroad, so you can forgive Everton for taking a breath ahead of this week’s EFL Cup match versus Sunderland and a Premier League battle with Bournemouth, both at home.

United boss Jose Mourinho sure feels for them.

“Everton are going to be fine but they are living a difficult moment. The fixtures they have got, I would not like this all together at the same time. I would like one of the top five, but all of them, that is not fair for them.”

With the loss coming on the heels of a 3-0 defeat at Atalanta in the UEL, manager Ronald Koeman is feeling some heat. The Toffees have just four points and that’s a far cry from contending for another European berth.

“After today we have four home games and we have to win, otherwise we’ll have problems.”

Morgan Schneiderlin, who conceded a PK to Anthony Martial late, said there’s a bright side to Sunday’s loss: How much better they played than the Atalanta setback.

“We have to take the positives. Our show on Thursday was horrendous. The way we passed the ball and the aggression, we were late to everything. It was a case today that we were fighting for the shirt and that’s what we did for the most part. No one wants to lose 4-0 but we found our aggression again.”

Wins at home versus Bournemouth and Burnley and would fix a lot of what ails the Toffees, as 10 points would certainly have them back in the discussion, but the schedule makers did Everton no favors. Now the boys in blue have to lick their wounds and deliver on their promise.

Lukaku: Goal celebration vs. Everton “just a bit of banter”

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT
Romelu Lukaku had a goal and an assist as Manchester United broke down Everton in a 4-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The ex-Toffees man wasn’t muted after the goal, either, celebrating wildly and cupping his ear to the visiting fans after his marker made it 3-0 late in the match.

“I mean, it’s another goal and I’m happy with the win,” Lukaku said. “It’s just a bit of banter, after the free-kick I missed.”

The man likes a goal, that’s for sure.

Lukaku also just missed on a 1v1 chance against Jordan Pickford early, as Everton stuck around thanks to a rough finishing day for United (at least in the first 75 minutes).

And the striker says Jose Mourinho helped them sort it out at the break:

“We could have scored more in first half. We weren’t clinical enough. Everton created problems in midfield and the manager gave us tips at half-time of how to sort it.”

United is now behind Man City on goal differential alone, with both clubs leading third-placed Chelsea by three points and fourth-placed Newcastle by four.

The celebration was likely amplified by what he heard all day from Everton supporters in the crowd, though it certainly must be stuck in the craw of Toffees (although no more than losing by four). At least Everton’s brutal run of fixtures is over; Next week sees the Toffees home to Sunderland in the EFL Cup and home to Bournemouth in the league.

There may be a bit of a release from EFC.

Manchester United 4-0 Everton: Red Devils ruin Rooney return

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT
  • Lukaku goal, assist, celebration
  • Valencia scores stunner (video)
  • Toffees continue road woes
  • Martial, Mkhitaryan also score

Ex-Everton striker Romelu Lukaku helped ruin Wayne Rooney‘s return to Old Trafford, picking up a goal and an assist against his former team as Manchester United topped Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for United, which has the joint-most points in the league but sits behind Man City by alphabetical order alone.

Starting up top, Rooney provided several clearcut chances for Everton, but Lukaku had an assist before punching in an 89th minute goal and celebrating wildly at Old Trafford.

The ex-Toffees striker was also a threat, picking up a late assist, and will rue chipping a simple finish wide of the goal in the first half.

Everton is now winless in 11-straight PL matches, a league-high, and remains 17th with four points.

Jordan Pickford didn’t have much of a chance on Valencia’s wonderful opener. A quick free kick was played short to Nemanja Matic, who hit a ball across the arc of the 18 for Valencia to smash home.

Romelu Lukaku snapped into action against his former club as the match neared the 20-minute mark, just shades away from providing a goal or assist as United looked to build on its lead.

That’s when Rooney nearly tied it up. Playing up top, he cut Cuco Martina‘s pass across his body but wide of the far post.

Lukaku then let Everton off the hook when he opened up 1v1 with Pickford and shot it wide of the far post.

Tom Davies was rightly deemed offside on a 29th minute chance that ended up in the back of the goal.

With all the focus on Lukaku, it was another former Toffee who nearly made it 2-0 when Marouane Fellaini challenged Pickford for a 50-50 ball but saw his effort miss the mark.

Rooney almost bulled his way to an equalizer in the second half’s first minute, sliding to win a shot that De Gea blocked with his right leg.

A Pickford giveaway led United to a free kick and Ashley Williams to a yellow card when the defender shouldered Juan Mata to turf in the 63rd minute.

Mata’s left-footed free kick wrapped around the wall to clank off the post, and United couldn’t do anything with the ensuing corner.

Left back Ashley Young set Jesse Lingard up for a left-footed chance, but the attacker’s shot was rushed by Ashley Williams and skied over the frame.

Williams stopped Lingard from getting full purchase on a point blank shot in the 78th minute, but no penalty call arrived after Pickford stooped to collect the tame effort.

Mkhitaryan provided the much-sought equalizer in the 84th minute with Williams giving the ball away to Lukaku, who cued up the ex-BVB man for a finish past Pickford.

That’s when Lukaku scored, continuing United’s penchant for piling on late goals. And Morgan Schneiderlin gave away a penalty to Anthony Martial that the Frenchman finished to make it 4-0.