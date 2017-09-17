Dortmund goes top with a little help from VAR (video)

At long last, it’s over.

Everton’s early season fixture madness concluded Sunday without much fun for the visitors, as old pal Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United delivered a 4-0 beatdown at Old Trafford.

The loss means the new-look Toffees scooped up just one point from a murderer’s row of matches. Following an Opening Day win over Stoke City, the Toffees drew Man City before clean sheet losses to Tottenham, Chelsea, and now United.

All that while playing Europa League matches here and abroad, so you can forgive Everton for taking a breath ahead of this week’s EFL Cup match versus Sunderland and a Premier League battle with Bournemouth, both at home.

United boss Jose Mourinho sure feels for them.

“Everton are going to be fine but they are living a difficult moment. The fixtures they have got, I would not like this all together at the same time. I would like one of the top five, but all of them, that is not fair for them.”

With the loss coming on the heels of a 3-0 defeat at Atalanta in the UEL, manager Ronald Koeman is feeling some heat. The Toffees have just four points and that’s a far cry from contending for another European berth.

“After today we have four home games and we have to win, otherwise we’ll have problems.”

Morgan Schneiderlin, who conceded a PK to Anthony Martial late, said there’s a bright side to Sunday’s loss: How much better they played than the Atalanta setback.

“We have to take the positives. Our show on Thursday was horrendous. The way we passed the ball and the aggression, we were late to everything. It was a case today that we were fighting for the shirt and that’s what we did for the most part. No one wants to lose 4-0 but we found our aggression again.”

Wins at home versus Bournemouth and Burnley and would fix a lot of what ails the Toffees, as 10 points would certainly have them back in the discussion, but the schedule makers did Everton no favors. Now the boys in blue have to lick their wounds and deliver on their promise.

