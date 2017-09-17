La Liga & Serie A: Real Madrid cruises, Napoli nets six

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid
No Ronaldo. No problem for Real. Despite facing a stiff test from Sociedad on Sunday, Los Blancos used its depth to replace its Portuguese star. Borja Mayoral scored the game’s first goal for Real, ironically the 20-year-old’s first La Liga goal, before the home side equalized nine minutes later. The lead was restored in the 36th minute off of a Kevin Rodrigues own goal, while Gareth Bale tacked on the third for Real after the hour mark. Sociedad remains ahead of Madrid in the La Liga table, but the gap is now just one point between the two sides.
Girona 0-1 Sevilla
Sevilla remained unbeaten through the opening four rounds of play on Sunday after facing a difficult road trip to Girona. The hosts had several opportunities throughout the match, but failed to notch a shot on target, which helped Sevilla make them pay. Luis Muriel scored the game’s lone goal in the 69th minute after the forward finished off the Franco Vázquez cross.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Alaves 0-3 Villareal
Las Palmas 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
Napoli 6-0 Benevento
When Napoli is clicking, they are a really difficult team to beat. The Serie A leaders remained unbeaten on Sunday after comfortably handling upstarts Benevento behind a Dries Mertens hat-trick. The hosts found the back of the net just three minutes into the match through Allan, before Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Mertens each scored before halftime. Napoli now boasts an impressive +13 goal differential after only four matches in domestic play.
Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus
Paulo Dybala’s hat-trick helped give Juventus its fourth win of the new Serie A season to remain level on points with Napoli. For Dybala, the Argentine surpassed the 50-goal mark with the Bianconeri with his first finish, before adding two more goals in the second stanza. Meanwhile, the home side scored almost immediately after Dybala’s second to make the match close, but Sassuolo couldn’t find a second.
Elsewhere in Serie A
AC Milan 2-1 Udinese
SPAL 0-2 Cagliari
Torino 2-2 Sampdoria
Chievo Verona 1-1 Atalanta
Genoa 2-2 Lazio
PARIS (AP) Clinton Njie scored two goals in three minutes as Marseille won its first league match in a month, 2-0 at promoted Amiens on Sunday.
After conceding nine goals in back to back defeats against Monaco and Rennes, Marseille needed a good result on the road to calm its fans, who asked for coach Rudi Garcia’s dismissal.
Njie, who picked up an injury during the warmup last weekend and could not play against Rennes, made a successful return. He started up front with Dimitri Payet and opened the scoring just after the interval from close range.
Three minutes later, he combined well with Florian Thauvin in the Amiens box and completed his brace with a clean finish.
Marseille moved to within five points of leader Paris Saint-Germain, which hosted Lyon later Sunday at the Parc des Princes aiming to extend its perfect start to the season to six matches.
Borussia Dortmund took out its angst from a midweek loss to Spurs at Wembley by hammering Koln at the Westfalenstadion on Sunday.
BVB got a bit of help from Video Assistant Referee on its second goal of the 5-0 blowout, which kept Koln dead-last on the table with zero points.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos made the score 2-0 in first half stoppage time, though the referee initially blew the whistle at the thought of a handball from Sokratis.
VAR reversed the call, and Dortmund went on to win 5-0. BVB is back atop the Bundesliga with 10 goals scored and the side is yet to concede in league play.
Maximilian Philipp and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both recorded braces for Peter Bosz’s BVB, while USMNT teen Christian Pulisic came on for Andriy Yarmolenko in the 66th minute.
At long last, it’s over.
Everton’s early season fixture madness concluded Sunday without much fun for the visitors, as old pal Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United delivered a 4-0 beatdown at Old Trafford.
The loss means the new-look Toffees scooped up just one point from a murderer’s row of matches. Following an Opening Day win over Stoke City, the Toffees drew Man City before clean sheet losses to Tottenham, Chelsea, and now United.
All that while playing Europa League matches here and abroad, so you can forgive Everton for taking a breath ahead of this week’s EFL Cup match versus Sunderland and a Premier League battle with Bournemouth, both at home.
United boss Jose Mourinho sure feels for them.
“Everton are going to be fine but they are living a difficult moment. The fixtures they have got, I would not like this all together at the same time. I would like one of the top five, but all of them, that is not fair for them.”
With the loss coming on the heels of a 3-0 defeat at Atalanta in the UEL, manager Ronald Koeman is feeling some heat. The Toffees have just four points and that’s a far cry from contending for another European berth.
“After today we have four home games and we have to win, otherwise we’ll have problems.”
Morgan Schneiderlin, who conceded a PK to Anthony Martial late, said there’s a bright side to Sunday’s loss: How much better they played than the Atalanta setback.
“We have to take the positives. Our show on Thursday was horrendous. The way we passed the ball and the aggression, we were late to everything. It was a case today that we were fighting for the shirt and that’s what we did for the most part. No one wants to lose 4-0 but we found our aggression again.”
Wins at home versus Bournemouth and Burnley and would fix a lot of what ails the Toffees, as 10 points would certainly have them back in the discussion, but the schedule makers did Everton no favors. Now the boys in blue have to lick their wounds and deliver on their promise.