MLS Snapshot: New York Red Bulls 0-0 Philadelphia Union (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Bradley Wright-Phillips provided a solid spark for the Red Bulls attack, but the home side couldn’t manage three points at Red Bull Arena. The hosts dominated the game’s chances, however, the reigning Eastern Conference winners struggled to find a final product. Red Bulls manager Jesse Marsch opted for a very different starting XI on Sunday as he and his side prepare for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against Sporting KC. For the Union, Jim Curtin’s squad did well to hold the Red Bulls and picked up a rare result at RBA for the third time in the team’s history.

Three moments that mattered

22′ — Etienne nearly stuns the Union — There weren’t many chances in the opening half, but this one that Derrick Etienne put on display was nearly a thing of beauty.

40′ — Red Bulls continue to mount pressure — When Gonzalo Veron is healthy, he’s a very dangerous player. Nearly caught Blake at the near post on this attempt.

77′ — — Red Bulls’ Twitter account says it all on this one… Surely should’ve gone into the back of the net.

