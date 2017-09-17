NBA star Steph Curry shows off soccer skills at Stamford Bridge

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea had some attacking troubles on Sunday in their 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

[ MORE: PSG remains perfect after Lyon scores two own goals ]

Perhaps they could’ve used this NBA star point guard up top?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry attended Chelsea’s match on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and showed off his soccer skills after the match.

Watch below as the two-time NBA champion buries his penalty kick after smacking the underside of the crossbar.

I'm nice with the right foot though…thanks to @chelseafc for having me at Stamford Bridge today. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BtIZTmt5Xz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 17, 2017

Side note: Curry wasn’t the only celebrity at Sunday’s Chelsea match, as actor Channing Tatum also among those in attendance in London.

Curry isn’t the first top-notch American athlete to express interest in the beautiful game, with former Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash a well-known soccer talent in his own right. Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson (or Ochocinco) has also shown off his skills in the past and even trained with Sporting KC while he was still playing football.