PSG remains perfect in Ligue 1 thanks to pair of own goals

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Paris Saint-Germain has had no problem scoring goals since making several high-profile additions this summer, but the French giants needed help from their opponent on Sunday to get a victory.

[ MORE: Real Madrid cruises without Ronaldo, Napoli scores six ]

The Ligue 1 leaders defeated Lyon, 2-0, at the Parc des Princes after the visitors scored two own goals inside the final 15 minutes of play.

Marcelo and Jeremy Morel were on the wrong end of finishing sequences on the Lyon end, and gave PSG their sixth win of the Ligue 1 season.

On the first goal, Giovani lo Celso played a dangerous cross into the penalty area and nearly picked out Edinson Cavani, however, it deflected of Marcelo’s boot and into the Lyon net.

Morel then knocked in the game’s second own goal with four minutes remaining after Kylian Mbappe’s run in on goal forced a save out of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, but the stop bounced back at Morel and into the goal.