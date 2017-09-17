More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Three things we learned from Chelsea v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — Chelsea and Arsenal played out a tight, tense 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Gunners hit the post in the first half through Aaron Ramsey but couldn’t break through.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Arsenal nullified the threat of Chelsea’s counter attacks for large periods of the game with the reigning champions left frustrated as David Luiz was sent off late on for a lunging tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

Here’s a look at what we learned from an even, eventful London derby.

SANCHEZ, HAZARD RUSTY

0-0 with 25 minutes to go, Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger both reached to the bench to unleash their best players.

Alexis Sanchez came on for Arsenal and moments later Eden Hazard arrived.

Both were on the bench as they continued their recovery to full fitness with Hazard coming off a long-term ankle injury and Sanchez perhaps recovering from a broken heart after his deadline day move to Manchester City collapsed.

Apart from a run and shot straight at Petr Cech, Hazard didn’t get involved in the final third for Chelsea as a few runs from deep barely threatened Arsenal.

Sanchez was equally non-existent as the Chilean sauntered around the left wing role and apart from one majestic back heel he gave the ball away cheaply and looked like a man who was without a preseason to his name.

Two of the biggest stars in the Premier League are yet to get up and running.

MORATA LOSES BATTLE WITH MUSTAFI

With three goals and two assists, all with his head, in the Premier League so far this season, Alvaro Morata is Chelsea’s new main man up top.

He could’ve done with emulating the Spanish international striker he has replaced at Chelsea with Diego Costa often relishing his battles against Arsenal center backs and often coming out on top.

Morata did not with Shkodran Mustafi having an exceptional game at center back (he also had a header chalked out, correctly, for offside) to deny him chances and service. Morata looked isolated up top and with Cesc Fabregas moved closer to him for the second half to try and supply him with some chances, it didn’t work.

After a very good start to life at Chelsea and his aerial ability admirable, Morata proved he still has to adjust to the rigors of the Premier League.

SOLID, SOLID ARSENAL

Much has been made of Arsenal’s defensive solidity since switching to a 3-4-3 formation and this game proved that away from home against a title contender it works.

After switching to a 3-4-3 last season, Arsenal’s expected goals conceded actually rose from 1.2 per game to 1.7 and after conceding eight goals in their opening three Premier League games this season it seemed like the 3-4-3 could be ditched.

Even though Arsenal still haven’t won a Premier League away from home against a side that finished in the top six the previous season since January 2015 (a 2-0 victory at Man City) with an 0-8-6 record, the 3-4-3 formation allowed them to recover well at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea launched counters.

The pace of Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac helped Arsenal recover quickly when Willian and Pedro launched counters which usually pull opposition defenses apart.

Arsenal’s attacking unit wasn’t firing on all cylinders but defensively they were solid and after losing their last five games on the spin at Chelsea in the PL, a draw in a game which they seemed to control will do.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: Chippy affair ends scoreless

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Ozil out
  • Sanchez, Hazard don’t start
  • Luiz sent off, 88′

Arsenal supporters will be heartened by its club’s even performance at Stamford Bridge as the Gunners drew reigning champions Chelsea 0-0 on Sunday.

Chelsea’s 10 points are three back of leaders Manchester City, while Arsenal’s seven place it 12th.

David Luiz was given a straight red card in the 87th minute, and will miss the next three matches.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Petr Cech was tested twice in the first three minutes, the second a low lash from Pedro, as Chelsea came out of the gates with vigor.

Alvaro Morata then turned a header toward goal off a cross from the right in what’s becoming a trademark for the Spaniard, but the flag was up.

Arsenal hit Chelsea on the counter, and Danny Welbeck came very close to heading Hector Bellerin‘s cross into the upper 90. And Thibaut Courtois had to get low to block an Alexandre Lacazette shot moments later.

The Gunners had grown into the game, and Sead Kolasinac troubled Courtois with a shot through traffic in the 20th minute.

That said, Pedro soon looked to be 1v1 with Cech, though his trouble in controlling the ball helped Laurent Koscielny hamper the breakaway and keep things scoreless.

Aaron Ramsey‘s incredible, physical dribble found him hitting the post in the 41st minute, with Lacazette missing horribly with a wide-open doorstep rebound.

David Luiz plowed into the advertising boards before halftime and needed help to stand while tenderly holding his wrist.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

He returned, and saw yellow when his overhead kick attempt made contact with Koscielny’s head.

Willian dribbled into a dangerous place off a quickly played free kick by Cesc Fabregas, but hit an arrow over the bar.

Shkrodan Mustafi claimed to have Arsenal ahead with a header and wild celebration in the 75th minute, but the flag was up.

Substitute Eden Hazard forced Cech into a save in the 79th.

Forget a second yellow, Luiz was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Kolasinac in the 87th minute. The Brazilian chopped at the Arsenal defender, catching his ankle studs-up.

Watch Live: Manchester United vs. Everton

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford to face the Red Devils on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ LIVE: Manchester United vs. Everton ]

Everton has bigger fish to fry than Rooney’s return, having been thumped 3-0 by Atalanta to open life in the Europa League group stage.

This fixture also completes a wild run of league fixtures for Everton which included Man City, Spurs, Chelsea, and United. The Toffees have only taken a point during that span.

United is coming off a UEFA Champions League win over Basel which saw it lose Paul Pogba for weeks.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Martial.

Everton: Pickford, Baines, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Martina, Schneiderlin, Gana Gueye, Davies, Sigurdsson, Rooney. Subs: Stekelenburg, Sandro, Mirallas, Klaassen, Besic, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate.

Barca: Record-signing Dembele to miss up to four months

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ousmane Dembele’s roller coaster month faces another big hill, as Barcelona’s big summer transfer purchase is set to miss up to four months with a thigh injury.

The club announced that Dembele, 20, is off to Finland for surgery on a ruptured tendon in his thigh following an injury in Barca’s 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday.

[ LA LIGA: Atleti christens stadium with W ]

Dembele successfully forced a record transfer to Barcelona by sitting out BVB training, making Dortmund’s decision to sell him even easier. You don’t want to draw too many conclusions, but there’s a speculative argument to be made whether his fitness played a role in the injury (We’re certainly unlikely to find out).

Barca is 4-0 and leads La Liga ahead of Sunday’s match between 3-0 Real Sociedad and stumbling Real Madrid.

Report: Redknapp gave Birmingham players extra snarky goodbye

Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Redknapp‘s rarely been mistaken for a reserved or humble manager, and the Birmingham City made sure to fire off a parting shot in his locker room before being fired on Saturday.

The Blues had just finished another drop zone performance under Redknapp, who brought in 14 new players this summer, losing 3-1 at home to Preston North End.

[ MORE: TFC routs LA w/o Jozy, Seba ]

Knowing it was probably the end of the line — and also noting that The Sun often deals in the salacious — the idea that Redknapp issued the following Don Rickles-like line in the dressing room is too good to pass up:

“I won’t be here next week. It’s been a pleasure to work with half of you.”

I mean, who wouldn’t want to employ a man capable of such awesome team-first, me-second vibes?

Redknapp’s comments in the media address the unlikelihood that he’ll find a new managerial gig moving forward, even proffering to help a younger manager. He also blamed injuries for the club’s predicament.

It’s hard not to find your inner snark monster when discussing Redknapp, and we have to wonder how many young managers really want ‘Arry waiting in the wings, well-positioned to slide into the hot seat helping out.