Updated look at who’s in and who’s out of the MLS playoffs

The MLS playoffs are right around the corner, but only one club has officially booked its place in the 12-team field.

Toronto FC has not only earned its spot in the postseason, but Greg Vanney’s side has done so in impressive fashion as the Canadian squad attempts to break a long-standing points record held by the 1998 LA Galaxy (68).

While the rest of the Eastern Conference field is likely jockeying for position, the New England Revolution, Montreal Impact and Orlando City did themselves no favors this weekend after failing to pick up wins.

Out West, the playoff race is about as congested as it could ever get, with eight teams separated by a mere seven points.

Two Texas have drastically fallen from grace as of late though, as FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo now sit on the outside looking in. Oscar Pareja’s Dallas side hasn’t won a match since July 22, despite the club being considered one of the favorites to win MLS Cup before the season began.

Here’s a look at how PST sees the MLS playoff race shaping up at this very moment.

Eastern Conference

Locks: Toronto FC, NYCFC, Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United

Hanging on: Columbus Crew

Long shot: Montreal Impact, New England Revolution, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

Locks: Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, Sporting KC

They’re not in yet… but they should be: FC Dallas

Hanging on: Houston Dynamo

So you’re saying there’s a chance: Real Salt Lake