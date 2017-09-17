More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@torontofx

Updated look at who’s in and who’s out of the MLS playoffs

By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
The MLS playoffs are right around the corner, but only one club has officially booked its place in the 12-team field.

Toronto FC has not only earned its spot in the postseason, but Greg Vanney’s side has done so in impressive fashion as the Canadian squad attempts to break a long-standing points record held by the 1998 LA Galaxy (68).

[ MORE: Toronto routs the Galaxy without Altidore, Giovinco ]

While the rest of the Eastern Conference field is likely jockeying for position, the New England Revolution, Montreal Impact and Orlando City did themselves no favors this weekend after failing to pick up wins.

Out West, the playoff race is about as congested as it could ever get, with eight teams separated by a mere seven points.

Two Texas have drastically fallen from grace as of late though, as FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo now sit on the outside looking in. Oscar Pareja’s Dallas side hasn’t won a match since July 22, despite the club being considered one of the favorites to win MLS Cup before the season began.

Here’s a look at how PST sees the MLS playoff race shaping up at this very moment.

Eastern Conference

LocksToronto FC, NYCFC, Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United

Hanging on: Columbus Crew

Long shot: Montreal Impact, New England Revolution, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

Locks: Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, Sporting KC

They’re not in yet… but they should be: FC Dallas

Hanging on: Houston Dynamo

So you’re saying there’s a chance: Real Salt Lake

PSG remains perfect in Ligue 1 thanks to pair of own goals

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain has had no problem scoring goals since making several high-profile additions this summer, but the French giants needed help from their opponent on Sunday to get a victory.

[ MORE: Real Madrid cruises without Ronaldo, Napoli scores six ]

The Ligue 1 leaders defeated Lyon, 2-0, at the Parc des Princes after the visitors scored two own goals inside the final 15 minutes of play.

Marcelo and Jeremy Morel were on the wrong end of finishing sequences on the Lyon end, and gave PSG their sixth win of the Ligue 1 season.

On the first goal, Giovani lo Celso played a dangerous cross into the penalty area and nearly picked out Edinson Cavani, however, it deflected of Marcelo’s boot and into the Lyon net.

Morel then knocked in the game’s second own goal with four minutes remaining after Kylian Mbappe’s run in on goal forced a save out of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, but the stop bounced back at Morel and into the goal.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Look back at Chelsea-Arsenal, Everton’s struggles

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a look at some of the weekend’s biggest storylines, including Chelsea and Arsenal’s scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge and why Everton hasn’t lived up to its lofty expectations through the opening month of the Premier League season.

La Liga & Serie A: Real Madrid cruises, Napoli nets six

David Ramos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's La Liga coverage ]

Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid

No Ronaldo. No problem for Real. Despite facing a stiff test from Sociedad on Sunday, Los Blancos used its depth to replace its Portuguese star. Borja Mayoral scored the game’s first goal for Real, ironically the 20-year-old’s first La Liga goal, before the home side equalized nine minutes later. The lead was restored in the 36th minute off of a Kevin Rodrigues own goal, while Gareth Bale tacked on the third for Real after the hour mark. Sociedad remains ahead of Madrid in the La Liga table, but the gap is now just one point between the two sides.

Girona 0-1 Sevilla

Sevilla remained unbeaten through the opening four rounds of play on Sunday after facing a difficult road trip to Girona. The hosts had several opportunities throughout the match, but failed to notch a shot on target, which helped Sevilla make them pay. Luis Muriel scored the game’s lone goal in the 69th minute after the forward finished off the Franco Vázquez cross.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Alaves 0-3 Villareal
Las Palmas 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

 

Napoli 6-0 Benevento

When Napoli is clicking, they are a really difficult team to beat. The Serie A leaders remained unbeaten on Sunday after comfortably handling upstarts Benevento behind a Dries Mertens hat-trick. The hosts found the back of the net just three minutes into the match through Allan, before Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Mertens each scored before halftime. Napoli now boasts an impressive +13 goal differential after only four matches in domestic play.

Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus

Paulo Dybala’s hat-trick helped give Juventus its fourth win of the new Serie A season to remain level on points with Napoli. For Dybala, the Argentine surpassed the 50-goal mark with the Bianconeri with his first finish, before adding two more goals in the second stanza. Meanwhile, the home side scored almost immediately after Dybala’s second to make the match close, but Sassuolo couldn’t find a second.

Elsewhere in Serie A

AC Milan 2-1 Udinese
SPAL 0-2 Cagliari
Torino 2-2 Sampdoria
Chievo Verona 1-1 Atalanta
Genoa 2-2 Lazio

Njie scores twice as Marseille ends losing run

Twitter/@OM_English
Associated PressSep 17, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Clinton Njie scored two goals in three minutes as Marseille won its first league match in a month, 2-0 at promoted Amiens on Sunday.

[ MORE: Manchester United ruin's Rooney's return to Old Trafford ]

After conceding nine goals in back to back defeats against Monaco and Rennes, Marseille needed a good result on the road to calm its fans, who asked for coach Rudi Garcia’s dismissal.

Njie, who picked up an injury during the warmup last weekend and could not play against Rennes, made a successful return. He started up front with Dimitri Payet and opened the scoring just after the interval from close range.

Three minutes later, he combined well with Florian Thauvin in the Amiens box and completed his brace with a clean finish.

Marseille moved to within five points of leader Paris Saint-Germain, which hosted Lyon later Sunday at the Parc des Princes aiming to extend its perfect start to the season to six matches.