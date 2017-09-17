More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch Live: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT
Lose and feel a gulf between your club and your ambitions: This is the daunting early task for Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Mesut Ozil is out for Arsenal, while Alexis Sanchez starts on the bench. For Chelsea, there are the usual suspects with Willian holding his spot ahead of Eden Hazard.

Chelsea entered the season looking to defend its Premier League title while advancing deep into the UEFA Champions League. The Blues took their first step toward the latter on Tuesday with a home destruction of Qarabag, but go into Sunday’s match knowing a loss to Arsenal will have it more than a single result behind Manchester City and possibly Manchester United.

As for the Gunners, their poor start to the campaign has the North Londoners seven points back of City at the start of the day. The 12th place Gunners have two less days rest than Chelsea thanks to the Europa League, and are on the road with a minus-1 goal differential.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Morata, PedroSubs: Caballero, Christensen, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Hazard, Batshuayi.

Arsenal: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Welbeck; Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Alexis, Walcott, Giroud.

Barca: Record-signing Dembele to miss up to four months

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
Ousmane Dembele’s roller coaster month faces another big hill, as Barcelona’s big summer transfer purchase is set to miss up to four months with a thigh injury.

The club announced that Dembele, 20, is off to Finland for surgery on a ruptured tendon in his thigh following an injury in Barca’s 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday.

Dembele successfully forced a record transfer to Barcelona by sitting out BVB training, making Dortmund’s decision to sell him even easier. You don’t want to draw too many conclusions, but there’s a speculative argument to be made whether his fitness played a role in the injury (We’re certainly unlikely to find out).

Barca is 4-0 and leads La Liga ahead of Sunday’s match between 3-0 Real Sociedad and stumbling Real Madrid.

Report: Redknapp gave Birmingham players extra snarky goodbye

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
Harry Redknapp‘s rarely been mistaken for a reserved or humble manager, and the Birmingham City made sure to fire off a parting shot in his locker room before being fired on Saturday.

The Blues had just finished another drop zone performance under Redknapp, who brought in 14 new players this summer, losing 3-1 at home to Preston North End.

Knowing it was probably the end of the line — and also noting that The Sun often deals in the salacious — the idea that Redknapp issued the following Don Rickles-like line in the dressing room is too good to pass up:

“I won’t be here next week. It’s been a pleasure to work with half of you.”

I mean, who wouldn’t want to employ a man capable of such awesome team-first, me-second vibes?

Redknapp’s comments in the media address the unlikelihood that he’ll find a new managerial gig moving forward, even proffering to help a younger manager. He also blamed injuries for the club’s predicament.

It’s hard not to find your inner snark monster when discussing Redknapp, and we have to wonder how many young managers really want ‘Arry waiting in the wings, well-positioned to slide into the hot seat helping out.

Shield favorites Toronto FC find a new way to rout in LA (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT
At the risk of continuing the neutrals’ love fest with Toronto FC, the Reds found a new way to impress on Sunday.

Greg Vanney left Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore at home for Saturday night’s match in Carson against the LA Galaxy, a risky proposition for any team given the propensity for away teams to lose in Major League Soccer.

Even keeping in mind that LA is terrible at home this season — the Galaxy are one of only two teams with a sub .500 record at home — Toronto improved its league-best record to 18W-3L-8T with a 4-0 trouncing of Sigi Schmid’s side.

Tosaint Ricketts scored twice, while Drew Moor and Victor Vazquez also bagged goals for the Reds in running 11 points clear of New York City FC in the Supporters’ Shield standings. TFC would have to put forth a pure and unfettered collapse in order to miss out on its first one.

Vazquez added an assist, and goalkeeper Alex Bono also posted a helper on the final goal of the rout. Additionally, right wing back Steven Beitashour also missed out as Nicolas Hasler assisted on the second goal in his stead.

MLS Snapshot: RSL climb into playoff position with win over POR

By Andy EdwardsSep 16, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): Look away, FC Dallas fans, because your six-week slide (winless in nine games, including five losses) has finally cost you one of the Western Conference’s top six places. If the season ended, and the playoffs started, today, the current Supporters’ Shield holders wouldn’t even be competing in the postseason. Currently taking their place, following Saturday’s 2-1 win over the second-place Portland Timbers, would be Real Salt Lake. With four wins from their last six games, Mike Petke’s team has settled on a system (4-2-3-1) and a lineup (Kyle Beckerman, flanked by Luke Mulholland, deep in midfield; Joao Plata and Jefferson Savarino either side of Albert Rusnak, the no. 10, and Luis Silva the lone striker leading the line) that’s picking up results and vaulting RSL up the standings on a weekly basis. Rusnak and Savarino (assisted by Rusnak) bagged the goals for RSL, nullifying Diego Valeri’s second-half equalizer, his eighth straight game with a goal scored to set a new MLS record.

Three moments that mattered

14′ — Rusnak takes it himself, hammers home for 1-0 — Someone should probably consider stepping up to Rusnak, at some point, any point. Anybody.

47′ — Valeri heads his way into the record book — Of all 55 of Valeri’s regular-season goals, probably only two or three have been scored with his head, so of course he scores a record-breaking goal with his head.

61′ — Savarino sticks it upper-90 with authority — It’d be tough to hit one any more upper-90 than this one.

Man of the match: Albert Rusnak

Goalscorers: Rusnak (14′), Valeri (47′), Savarino (61′)