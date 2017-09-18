More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Assessing USMNT, BVB star Pulisic on his 19th birthday

By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2017, 8:23 AM EDT
1 Comment

Christian Pulisic is no longer “18-year-old whiz kid Christian Pulisic.”

The USMNT phenom turns 19 on Monday, already one of the most accomplished players in terms of Americans in Europe.

If that sounds dramatic given the wildly successful careers of Clint Dempsey, Claudio Reyna, and Carlos Bocanegra — not to future parents, use ‘C’ in naming your children — forgive us; Pulisic is doing some fantastic things at his age.

In fact, it’s difficult to rationalize his success so far given the relative low trajectory of the U.S. on the world soccer scene. Maybe it’s the birthday talk, but sometimes I feel like Paulie in “Rocky IV” when presented with a cake from a robot: What fresh amazement ?!?

As we hope Pulisic can help the United States avoid a progress-clobbering setback for the program in next month’s World Cup qualifiers, let’s take a look back at what he’s accomplished so far:

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

— Youngest American to appear in a World Cup qualifier.

— Youngest American to score in a World Cup qualifier, and to score in a USMNT shirt.

— 18 caps with seven goals for the USMNT.

— Nine goals and 14 assists in 61 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

— Eleven Champions League appearances and three Europa League matches, posting three assists in the UCL as well as a goal against Benfica in a Round of 16 match.

— Named to the 2016 UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI.

All of that is to say that of all the names tossed out of Alexi Lalas’ mouth last week, the inclusion of “Wonder Boy” Pulisic as an “irrelevant also” was inarguably the silliest. Pulisic certainly thought so.

It’s hard to find a frame of reference for Pulisic thanks to his unprecedented American rise into Europe at such a young age. The site Transfermarkt says his closest comparison amongst active young players is 20-year-old PSG right wing Goncalo Guedes, who in turn is compared with Bayern’s Kingsley Coman and Benfica’s Gabriel Barbosa.

Digging a little deeper provides us this list:

Pulisic
Barbosa
Coman
Guedes
Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)
Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon)

What’s most impressive about that bunch? Well, for one, Pulisic is the youngest and his numbers already place him alongside, if not above, Coman and Correa as the most accomplished of the bunch.

All of the above needs to be taken with food, and that’s watching Pulisic should be fun. Thanks to the USMNT’s current mess in World Cup qualifying, it’s not as enjoyable as it should be, but there’s little question that his BVB time remains a sweet release.

And here’s hoping that fellow U.S. youngsters making dents in Europe, like Weston McKennie at Schalke and Ethan Horvath at Club Brugge, force us to consider whether Pulisic is “the guy” or just one of the Wonderboys.

Carabao Cup preview: Leicester-Liverpool highlights Tuesday's matches

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The league cup is back this week, now known as the Carabao Cup, and there are several intriguing matchups that will take place when the third round picks up on Tuesday.

Leicester City hosts Liverpool in the game of the afternoon as the Premier Leaguers do battle at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes enter the match winless in their last three, while Jurgen Klopp‘s side has suffered similar fate recently, including this weekend’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Overall, three of Tuesday’s matches include all Premier League clashes, with Bournemouth-Brighton and Crystal Palace-Huddersfield the other two meetings.

Outside of the PL, Championship leaders Leeds United travels to the Turf Moor to meet Burnley, who has started out strong in their opening five matches in England’s top flight.

Here’s the breakdown of all of Tuesday’s third-round matches.

2:45 p.m. ET kick off

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough
Brentford vs. Norwich City
Bristol City vs. Stoke City
Burnley vs. Leeds United
Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
West Ham United vs. Bolton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bristol Rovers

3 p.m. ET kick off

Reading vs. Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barnsley

Should MLS change its current playoff format?

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

As Major League Soccer has grown over the years, so has the number of teams that entered the playoffs.

With the season extending in length over recent years, MLS is reportedly looking into another change to its current playoff format, according to FourFourTwo USA.

The report states that the MLS regular season would extend roughly an extra week to two weeks in order to sync up with the FIFA international break that always runs during November. In doing so, the MLS Cup playoffs would then start after that break, but the postseason would be condensed down to three weeks.

Under one proposal, the biggest change to the actual format of the playoffs would be that each matchup would be single-elimination, thus doing away with two-legged affairs where clubs play home-and-home fixtures.

The biggest question is; does the MLS playoff format need a makeover or should the league leave its current situation intact?

A notable issue with MLS playing into November and December is the international break that occurs during the former. Clubs have been hampered by getting hot to start out the postseason only to be slowed down by the time off.

By starting the playoffs after the break and moving to single-elimination, the league would be putting greater emphasis on the regular season, which benefits the top-seeded teams — who would ultimately host each match instead of having a home-and-home series.

The proposed format wouldn’t drastically change the length of the season, and more importantly, MLS would have a bigger buffer during the regular season so that it could potentially have teams avoid playing during over international breaks throughout the season.

Here’s a look at how the proposed format would look using the 2017 calendar as a blueprint.

All matches are single-elimination

FIFA break (November 6-14)

First round — (November 18-19)

  • Top two teams in each conference have a bye
  • Teams seeded third host sixth-place, fourth place takes on fifth

Conference semifinals — (November 25/26)

  • First-seeded teams in each conference host highest-seeded team, 2nd place takes on lowest-seed club

Conference finals — (December 2)

  • Best-seeded teams remaining host

MLS Cup — (December 9)

  • Team with most points from regular season hosts the final
  • Final remains on a Saturday to avoid competing with NFL football

Is FC Dallas legitimately at risk of missing the MLS playoffs?

Twitter/@FCDallasRR
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s cut to the chase… Yes, FC Dallas might actually miss out on the MLS Cup playoffs.

Normally, I’d lay out some of the reasons why Dallas should be given the benefit of the doubt and give credit to manager Oscar Pareja for the tremendous job that he has done in the past, however, this year is different.

Entering 2017, Pareja’s squad was a clear favorite not only to win the Western Conference, but also contend for MLS Cup. Now, there’s a very real risk that Dallas won’t have the opportunity to even make a playoff appearance, which would be the first time since 2013.

The Texas side has gone winless over its last nine matches, taking just four points out of a possible 27 during that span. It’s time to worry in Dallas.

The biggest surprise about Dallas’ skid — which has lasted nearly two months — isn’t the club’s back line but instead its attack. The eighth-place side out West has scored just seven times during its nine-match winless run and 39 times overall this season, which ranks 13th best in MLS.

That should come as a massive surprise to those that watch Dallas on a regular basis considering the talent that the squad boasts up front.

The club reportedly had the opportunity to sell off attackers Maxi Urruti and Michael Barrios this summer as Argentine side San Lorenzo had significant interest in both players, which makes the team’s struggles even more strange.

Urruti currently leads the squad in goals this season (12), while Barrios holds the team’s lead for assists, recording 13 with six matches remaining.

Dallas now has about a month left to make its case — and prove it on the field — to reach the playoffs.

Although the team’s schedule the rest of the way is favorable, only facing one team currently in the playoff mix, Dallas still has to play four of its final six games on the road. The team will have to take advantage of the fact that they have several games in hand to close out the regular season, although playing two games a week is always a challenge.

Union's Blake explains why Premier League move fell through

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Several of Jamaica’s top talents currently play in Major League Soccer, but it’s those same talents that have drawn interest from abroad, including the Premier League.

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake — widely seen as a top five shot-stopper in MLS — and New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence have seen their stocks rise significantly in the United States’ top flight, but have had moves to England derailed by their national team’s standing in the world soccer.

Jamaica, currently ranked 61st in FIFA’s World Ranking, isn’t seen as a top priority in terms of global club’s granting working permits for its players, and as a result, Blake and Lawrence have been denied the opportunity to play in England.

In Blake’s case, Goal has reported that the 26-year-old had “multi-million dollar offers” from both Brighton and Crystal Palace over the summer after performing well at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Blake recently explained why his move to England’s top flight fell through, but remains hopeful that a transfer to Europe remains in his future.

“I knew everything all the way, and it’s such a tough situation,” Blake told Goal USA. “But I can’t get too worked up over it, even though it’s a very good opportunity I’m missing out on. Maybe it’s not time yet, or maybe it wasn’t meant to be. I’ve just got to keep working hard and maybe some day, some how, if it’s supposed to be it will happen.”

Lawrence, who is now in his third year with the Red Bulls, has proven on multiple occasions in MLS that he has the talent to play either left back or in the midfield, making him a coveted player.

For the Kingston native, he says it’s difficult to accept the rules currently set forth by FIFA, but he continues to play each match in hopes that he can eventually make the leap.

“It’s hard to know that you want to play in that top division, that top league, and you can’t get to go because of stipulations like that,” Lawrence said. “It’s their rules and you have to live by it.

“We talk about it on a regular basis, but these things take time,” Lawrence added. “More than one time opportunities like that have presented themselves for me, but we already know that if they’re not talking about a $10 million or $11 million transfer it’s a no-no for Jamaican players in England.”