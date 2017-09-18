Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures foot again

I have a “smell test” for players who leap off the pitch when taking the eyeball test during Premier League play.
If, upon moving to advanced statistics sites for performance reviews, these players are still shining, then there’s a good chance they are as important to their club as it seems at first blush
Of course guys like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne, and Sergio Aguero are going to pass muster. But what about some guys a bit off the radar?
Are there names the numbers say we should be watching a bit more closely, so it’s not a surprise when guys like Idrissa Gana Gueye or Sam Clucas net surprising transfer fees or international acclaim?
It seems logical, and we’ve to a pair of sites which use different algorithms to rank Premier League players and saw who turned up high in both…
Lukasz Fabianski, Swansea City
WhoScored: 37th
Squawka: 1st
Paul Clement‘s side sits 14th with only two goals scored, which is possible when your backstop doesn’t allow much to beat him. Fabianski was outstanding as Swans held Spurs scoreless this weekend.
Ben Davies, Tottenham Hotspur
WhoScored: 15th
Squawka: 16th
The 24-year-old defender is averaged 3.3 key passes per game, better than everyone in the league not named Mesut Ozil, Cesc Fabregas, David Silva, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. They aren’t defenders.
Maya Yoshida, Southampton
WhoScored: 56th
Squawka: 14th
Playing behind Oriol Romeu — and without Virgil Van Dijk — Yoshida has a goal to go with his six clearances and 3.8 aerials won per game
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Crystal Palace
WhoScored: 22nd
Squawka: 26th
The on-loan Chelsea man was wanted by Rafa Benitez at Newcastle and a number of other locations, and has thrived despite only appearing in three matches and being on a troubled team. He’s averaged 4.7 dribbles a game and has been fouled 4.3 times per match.
Christopher Schindler and Aaron Mooy, Huddersfield Town
WhoScored: 10th (CS), 14th (AM)
Squawka: 24th (CS), 37th (AM)
It’s possible that Town has just been an analytics darling, as Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre also have good marks, but the Terriers have conceded just three times this season in front of Jonas Lossl. These two are a big part of the limited chances faced by the keeper, and Mooy has been holding it down for a continent the last two years.
Nicolas Otamendi, Manchester City
WhoScored: 11th
Squawka: 4th
His goal this weekend shows his capacity in the final third, but Otamendi has been a steady part of the defense as Pep Guardiola sorted out mercurial youngster John Stones and dealt with the health of Vincent Kompany.
Jamaal Lascelles, Newcastle United
WhoScored: 35th
Squawka: 49th
His numbers may be tilted by a pair of match-winning goals for high-flying Newcastle, but the big man had to get in the box to get them.