Carabao Cup preview: Leicester-Liverpool highlights Tuesday’s matches

The league cup is back this week, now known as the Carabao Cup, and there are several intriguing matchups that will take place when the third round picks up on Tuesday.

Leicester City hosts Liverpool in the game of the afternoon as the Premier Leaguers do battle at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes enter the match winless in their last three, while Jurgen Klopp‘s side has suffered similar fate recently, including this weekend’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Overall, three of Tuesday’s matches include all Premier League clashes, with Bournemouth-Brighton and Crystal Palace-Huddersfield the other two meetings.

Outside of the PL, Championship leaders Leeds United travels to the Turf Moor to meet Burnley, who has started out strong in their opening five matches in England’s top flight.

Here’s the breakdown of all of Tuesday’s third-round matches.

2:45 p.m. ET kick off

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough

Brentford vs. Norwich City

Bristol City vs. Stoke City

Burnley vs. Leeds United

Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

West Ham United vs. Bolton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bristol Rovers

3 p.m. ET kick off

Reading vs. Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barnsley