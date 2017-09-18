More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@FCDallasRR

Is FC Dallas legitimately at risk of missing the MLS playoffs?

By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Let’s cut to the chase… Yes, FC Dallas might actually miss out on the MLS Cup playoffs.

Normally, I’d lay out some of the reasons why Dallas should be given the benefit of the doubt and give credit to manager Oscar Pareja for the tremendous job that he has done in the past, however, this year is different.

Entering 2017, Pareja’s squad was a clear favorite not only to win the Western Conference, but also contend for MLS Cup. Now, there’s a very real risk that Dallas won’t have the opportunity to even make a playoff appearance, which would be the first time since 2013.

The Texas side has gone winless over its last nine matches, taking just four points out of a possible 27 during that span. It’s time to worry in Dallas.

The biggest surprise about Dallas’ skid — which has lasted nearly two months — isn’t the club’s back line but instead its attack. The eighth-place side out West has scored just seven times during its nine-match winless run and 39 times overall this season, which ranks 13th best in MLS.

That should come as a massive surprise to those that watch Dallas on a regular basis considering the talent that the squad boasts up front.

The club reportedly had the opportunity to sell off attackers Maxi Urruti and Michael Barrios this summer as Argentine side San Lorenzo had significant interest in both players, which makes the team’s struggles even more strange.

Urruti currently leads the squad in goals this season (12), while Barrios holds the team’s lead for assists, recording 13 with six matches remaining.

Dallas now has about a month left to make its case — and prove it on the field — to reach the playoffs.

Although the team’s schedule the rest of the way is favorable, only facing one team currently in the playoff mix, Dallas still has to play four of its final six games on the road. The team will have to take advantage of the fact that they have several games in hand to close out the regular season, although playing two games a week is always a challenge.

Should MLS change its current playoff format?

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT
As Major League Soccer has grown over the years, so has the number of teams that entered the playoffs.

With the season extending in length over recent years, MLS is reportedly looking into another change to its current playoff format, according to FourFourTwo USA.

The report states that the MLS regular season would extend roughly an extra week to two weeks in order to sync up with the FIFA international break that always runs during November. In doing so, the MLS Cup playoffs would then start after that break, but the postseason would be condensed down to three weeks.

Under one proposal, the biggest change to the actual format of the playoffs would be that each matchup would be single-elimination, thus doing away with two-legged affairs where clubs play home-and-home fixtures.

The biggest question is; does the MLS playoff format need a makeover or should the league leave its current situation intact?

A notable issue with MLS playing into November and December is the international break that occurs during the former. Clubs have been hampered by getting hot to start out the postseason only to be slowed down by the time off.

By starting the playoffs after the break and moving to single-elimination, the league would be putting greater emphasis on the regular season, which benefits the top-seeded teams — who would ultimately host each match instead of having a home-and-home series.

The proposed format wouldn’t drastically change the length of the season, and more importantly, MLS would have a bigger buffer during the regular season so that it could potentially have teams avoid playing during over international breaks throughout the season.

Here’s a look at how the proposed format would look using the 2017 calendar as a blueprint.

All matches are single-elimination

FIFA break (November 6-14)

First round — (November 18-19)

  • Top two teams in each conference have a bye
  • Teams seeded third host sixth-place, fourth place takes on fifth

Conference semifinals — (November 25/26)

  • First-seeded teams in each conference host highest-seeded team, 2nd place takes on lowest-seed club

Conference finals — (December 2)

  • Best-seeded teams remaining host

MLS Cup — (December 9)

  • Team with most points from regular season hosts the final
  • Final remains on a Saturday to avoid competing with NFL football

Union’s Blake explains why Premier League move fell through

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
Several of Jamaica’s top talents currently play in Major League Soccer, but it’s those same talents that have drawn interest from abroad, including the Premier League.

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake — widely seen as a top five shot-stopper in MLS — and New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence have seen their stocks rise significantly in the United States’ top flight, but have had moves to England derailed by their national team’s standing in the world soccer.

Jamaica, currently ranked 61st in FIFA’s World Ranking, isn’t seen as a top priority in terms of global club’s granting working permits for its players, and as a result, Blake and Lawrence have been denied the opportunity to play in England.

In Blake’s case, Goal has reported that the 26-year-old had “multi-million dollar offers” from both Brighton and Crystal Palace over the summer after performing well at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Blake recently explained why his move to England’s top flight fell through, but remains hopeful that a transfer to Europe remains in his future.

“I knew everything all the way, and it’s such a tough situation,” Blake told Goal USA. “But I can’t get too worked up over it, even though it’s a very good opportunity I’m missing out on. Maybe it’s not time yet, or maybe it wasn’t meant to be. I’ve just got to keep working hard and maybe some day, some how, if it’s supposed to be it will happen.”

Lawrence, who is now in his third year with the Red Bulls, has proven on multiple occasions in MLS that he has the talent to play either left back or in the midfield, making him a coveted player.

For the Kingston native, he says it’s difficult to accept the rules currently set forth by FIFA, but he continues to play each match in hopes that he can eventually make the leap.

“It’s hard to know that you want to play in that top division, that top league, and you can’t get to go because of stipulations like that,” Lawrence said. “It’s their rules and you have to live by it.

“We talk about it on a regular basis, but these things take time,” Lawrence added. “More than one time opportunities like that have presented themselves for me, but we already know that if they’re not talking about a $10 million or $11 million transfer it’s a no-no for Jamaican players in England.”

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures foot again

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 18, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has injured his left foot again and is facing another spell on the sidelines.

The German champion says Neuer was injured in training on Monday but the full extent of it won’t be known until after medical scans on Tuesday.

For now, Neuer has been ruled out of only the Bundesliga game against Schalke on Tuesday.

Neuer broke a metatarsal in his left foot in April and made his return from injury only on Aug. 26.

Sneaky good: Early “stars” of the Premier League

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
I have a “smell test” for players who leap off the pitch when taking the eyeball test during Premier League play.

If, upon moving to advanced statistics sites for performance reviews, these players are still shining, then there’s a good chance they are as important to their club as it seems at first blush

Of course guys like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne, and Sergio Aguero are going to pass muster. But what about some guys a bit off the radar?

Are there names the numbers say we should be watching a bit more closely, so it’s not a surprise when guys like Idrissa Gana Gueye or Sam Clucas net surprising transfer fees or international acclaim?

It seems logical, and we’ve to a pair of sites which use different algorithms to rank Premier League players and saw who turned up high in both…

Lukasz Fabianski, Swansea City
WhoScored: 37th
Squawka: 1st

Paul Clement‘s side sits 14th with only two goals scored, which is possible when your backstop doesn’t allow much to beat him. Fabianski was outstanding as Swans held Spurs scoreless this weekend.

Ben Davies, Tottenham Hotspur
WhoScored: 15th
Squawka: 16th

The 24-year-old defender is averaged 3.3 key passes per game, better than everyone in the league not named Mesut Ozil, Cesc Fabregas, David Silva, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. They aren’t defenders.

Maya Yoshida, Southampton
WhoScored: 56th
Squawka: 14th

Playing behind Oriol Romeu — and without Virgil Van Dijk — Yoshida has a goal to go with his six clearances and 3.8 aerials won per game

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Crystal Palace
WhoScored: 22nd
Squawka: 26th

The on-loan Chelsea man was wanted by Rafa Benitez at Newcastle and a number of other locations, and has thrived despite only appearing in three matches and being on a troubled team. He’s averaged 4.7 dribbles a game and has been fouled 4.3 times per match.

Christopher Schindler and Aaron Mooy, Huddersfield Town
WhoScored: 10th (CS), 14th (AM)
Squawka: 24th (CS), 37th (AM)

It’s possible that Town has just been an analytics darling, as Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre also have good marks, but the Terriers have conceded just three times this season in front of Jonas Lossl. These two are a big part of the limited chances faced by the keeper, and Mooy has been holding it down for a continent the last two years.

Nicolas Otamendi, Manchester City
WhoScored: 11th
Squawka: 4th

His goal this weekend shows his capacity in the final third, but Otamendi has been a steady part of the defense as Pep Guardiola sorted out mercurial youngster John Stones and dealt with the health of Vincent Kompany.

Jamaal Lascelles, Newcastle United
WhoScored: 35th
Squawka: 49th

His numbers may be tilted by a pair of match-winning goals for high-flying Newcastle, but the big man had to get in the box to get them.