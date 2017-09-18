Is FC Dallas legitimately at risk of missing the MLS playoffs?

Let’s cut to the chase… Yes, FC Dallas might actually miss out on the MLS Cup playoffs.

Normally, I’d lay out some of the reasons why Dallas should be given the benefit of the doubt and give credit to manager Oscar Pareja for the tremendous job that he has done in the past, however, this year is different.

Entering 2017, Pareja’s squad was a clear favorite not only to win the Western Conference, but also contend for MLS Cup. Now, there’s a very real risk that Dallas won’t have the opportunity to even make a playoff appearance, which would be the first time since 2013.

The Texas side has gone winless over its last nine matches, taking just four points out of a possible 27 during that span. It’s time to worry in Dallas.

The biggest surprise about Dallas’ skid — which has lasted nearly two months — isn’t the club’s back line but instead its attack. The eighth-place side out West has scored just seven times during its nine-match winless run and 39 times overall this season, which ranks 13th best in MLS.

That should come as a massive surprise to those that watch Dallas on a regular basis considering the talent that the squad boasts up front.

The club reportedly had the opportunity to sell off attackers Maxi Urruti and Michael Barrios this summer as Argentine side San Lorenzo had significant interest in both players, which makes the team’s struggles even more strange.

Urruti currently leads the squad in goals this season (12), while Barrios holds the team’s lead for assists, recording 13 with six matches remaining.

Dallas now has about a month left to make its case — and prove it on the field — to reach the playoffs.

Although the team’s schedule the rest of the way is favorable, only facing one team currently in the playoff mix, Dallas still has to play four of its final six games on the road. The team will have to take advantage of the fact that they have several games in hand to close out the regular season, although playing two games a week is always a challenge.