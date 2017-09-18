Sneaky good: Early “stars” of the Premier League

PRESSURE BUILDS ON KOEMAN

With four defeats in a row, 12 goals conceded and zero scored, it is safe to say Everton boss Ronald Koeman will have a few sleepless nights coming up.

The pressure is mounting on the Toffees boss as his project at Everton is on the verge of imploding with four points from their first five games of the season.

It is true that Everton were handed a tough start to the campaign with Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United all in the opening five games but their 3-0 hammering at the hands of Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday was an embarrassment and they followed that up with another inept display in the 4-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

It is too early to pull a “Crystal Palace panic™” but the pressure is mounting on Everton’s Dutch coach as they have four games on the spin at Goodison Park to turn things around.

Koeman is not a shrinking violent and is not backwards in coming forward. His dream of one day managing Barcelona likely hinges on Everton at least challenging for the top four each season.

Although he admitted the display was better at United on Sunday compared to a hammering at Atalanta, he appeared to pin the blame on his players after previously saying he has to look at himself.

“It’s really difficult, as a manager you try to help and support them – but when the whistle starts it’s all about them. We started too afraid,” Koeman explained. “We have four home games in different competitions and we need to win, otherwise we’ll have problems.”

The pressure is already showing as Koeman also hit out at Jose Mourinho’s programme notes on Sunday where he stated Everton should aim “at least” for a top four finish.

“Is there anybody who sees this as realistic for Everton? Please, come on. Fans, press – we need time,” Koeman said.

Not what Everton’s fans wanted to hear, plus Koeman was asked what was achievable this season: “The same as last season” was his answer.

Koeman has spent close to $200 million on new players this summer but ignored the glaring issue starring at him in the face: replacing Romelu Lukaku and his 25 goals after he left for $96.5 million.

After failing to take a glorious chance in the first half, Lukaku scored the third and celebrated in front of the Everton fans as he cupped his ear to beckon their abuse. Everton’s fans will have given him what he wanted but their insults will feel hollow in the absence of any kind of real replacement for the Belgian striker.

Lukaku also set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s second goal and his overall presence is badly missed at the Toffees as they resemble a rudderless ship.

After piling all his hopes on attacking midfielders Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen delivering the goals, they have two between them, via Rooney, in the opening five games of the season with their new striker Sandro Ramirez seeming out of his depth and not much expected from Croatian youngster Nikola Vlasic.

Youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin seems like their best hope but what he adds in pace he lacks in hold-up play and nous around the box. Everton have no goalscorer to lead their line and it seems to be impacting their entire team.

Everton’s issues aren’t just in attack as their defense has looked tired with Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams and Leighton Baines all the wrong side of 30. Koeman’s inability to have a real playing identity despite being in charge of the Toffees for over 15 months is also worrying.

Last season they flirted with a top four finish but Lukaku’s goals against weaker opponents papered over the cracks.

Coming up they have Bournemouth, Burnley and Brighton in the Premier League and if they take all nine points in those games the poor start against esteemed opponents will be written off. If they fail to win at least two of the next three games then the pressure will be well and truly on Koeman.

How they respond to these horrendous displays, and defeats, to start to the season will define Koeman’s reign.

7 – Everton have attempted just seven shots on target in 405 minutes of Premier League action so far in 2017/18. Blunt. pic.twitter.com/WQWDbQeIsx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2017

To top all this off, Everton’s new sleeve sponsorship deal was announced on Sunday and it somewhat sums up the current mood at Goodison.

Everyone from Koeman, to the fans and the players are quite angry. See what I did there…

The fact that Everton’s fierce Merseyside rivals are famous for their “Liver Bird” badge, well, that’s just an ironic double whammy which kicks Everton while they’re down.

👕 | A first look at our sleeve sponsor, @AngryBirds, as part of our new partnership with @rovio… #RedIsABlue pic.twitter.com/bgLg74ov6W — Everton (@Everton) September 17, 2017

STATS OF THE WEEKEND

Man United’s late dominance continues with the Red Devils now scoring nine of their 16 PL goals this season in the 80th minute or later in games. Leading Everton 1-0, they scored three times late on Sunday to set up another 4-0 demolition

Crystal Palace have set a new all-time top-flight record as they lost 1-0 against Southampton. The Eagles, who now have Roy Hodgson in charge after firing Frank De Boer after four games, have lost all five PL games to open the season and haven’t scored a goal. It’s official. Worst. Start. Ever.

After his treble at Watford, Man City’s Sergio Aguero has now scored six hat tricks in the Premier League (10 for Man City in all competitions) and only Alan Shearer (10), Robbie Fowler (9), Thierry Henry and Michael Owen (8) have scored more.

OFFSIDE CALLS OPEN UP VAR DEBATE

A number of Premier League goals were either scored or denied by tight offside calls this weekend.

And that, once again, throws up the question of whether or not Video Assistant Referees (VARs) should be introduced in the Premier League.

I know, I know “why the heck are you opening up this debate again?” is probably your response, but it is a debate worth having as other leagues around Europe continue to use VAR for key decisions.

This weekend AC Milan’s Nikola Kalinic was denied a hat trick when his third goal was reviewed by VAR and disallowed in less than a minute. Yet the ugly side of VAR reared its head in Borussia Dortmund’s win against FC Cologne too. The fact that the PL appears to be sitting back and analyzing all of the issues elsewhere surrounding VAR is a good thing.

With the Confederations Cup VAR debacle fresh in our mind, it is easy to forgot its positive impacts and the truth is an offside call leading to a goal being awarded or chalked off can be decided in less than a minute.

Being offside is the most cut and dry rule in the game but remains one of the most complex.

Manchester City should have had two goals chalked off against Watford, both at critical moments, but they didn’t. Watford fans were incessant, despite a 6-0 mauling at the hands of City, that the rules were not enforced correctly.

Huddersfield Town also felt correctly aggrieved as Elias Kachunga‘s goal, which could have been the winner against Leicester City, was disallowed incorrectly for offside. With a quick video replay it would’ve been correctly allowed and Huddersfield’s German-American boss David Wagner was less than pleased with the decision.

“This was obvious and should not happen and was not difficult to see. I am disappointed because I think we deserved the second goal,” Wagner said. “We have to accept that we only have one point but we were able to get more. We accept the point even if it doesn’t feel good because we scored the second goal which unfortunately didn’t count.”

Skhodran Mustafi’s header was correctly disallowed for offside for Arsenal at Chelsea, with the German international probably still celebrating somewhere after an unfortunate incident saw an Arsenal fan join him on the pitch to celebrate what they thought was a winner late on.

Joking aside it seems like a good time for the VAR debate to be reopened, especially with offside calls much easier to clean up than penalty decisions or red card incidents.

Probably shouldn't say it but I really enjoyed this moment today. Shame for the Arsenal fan, just getting caught up in the moment. pic.twitter.com/Pb41sN9tTJ — Stuart MacFarlane (@Stuart_PhotoAFC) September 17, 2017

USMNT WATCH: YEDLIN, WILLIAMS STAKE CLAIM

With Stoke City mainstay Geoff Cameron out injured this weekend, it was down to DeAndre Yedlin and Danny Williams to step up and represent the U.S. national team in style.

The duo did that in style as they both made their first starts of the Premier League season with Yedlin playing the full 90 in Newcastle’s 2-1 win against Stoke and Williams twice going close from midfield as he played the entirety of Huddersfield’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

Yedlin is a certainty to be called up by Bruce Arena for next months two key 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Trinidad and Tobago but Williams’ fate appears less clear.

.@yedlinny is a happy man after playing his first match of the season for @NUFC ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/EJIVvMEfuU — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 16, 2017

Williams, 28, hasn’t been called up to the U.S. national team since May 2016 but given his impressive displays for Reading as they reached the Championship playoff final last season but lost to Huddersfield at Wembley, then his move to the Terriers where he has impressed David Wagner, surely Williams will be battling for one of the central midfield spots in the next roster.

With Michael Bradley a mainstay, the likes of Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty and Alejandro Bedoya are the other central midfield options but Williams provides the power, pace and energy that the U.S. missed in their qualifiers last month. For as many critics as Jermaine Jones has, his ability to get around the pitch offers some value to the USMNT midfield and Williams can provide a refined version of Jones’ industrious displays.

