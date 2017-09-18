More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

Swapping cleats for gloves: Rio Ferdinand to become a boxer

By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
It wouldn’t be the first time a professional athlete has tried his hand at another sport, but this one is a bit surprising.

[ MORE: Leicester-Liverpool highlights Tuesday's Carabao Cup action ]

The Telegraph is reporting that ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is poised to become a professional boxer and is expected to announce his decision on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old has been a pundit for BBC and BT Sport since retiring from soccer 2015, but the six-time Premier League winner appears ready to tackle a new venture.

Ferdinand will attempt to follow in the footsteps of former Sheffield United striker Curtis Woodhouse — who went on to become British light-welterweight champion.

Below is a video Ferdinand posted to his Instagram account on Monday which appears to show him practice dodging with a personal trainer.

Dodging Rain Drops…. Reaction Drill… Keep Moving!! 💧🎾 @chrisvarnavas

A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on

Wolfsburg hires Martin Schmidt after firing Andries Jonker

Twitter/@VfLWolfsburg_EN
Associated PressSep 18, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) Wolfsburg has hired Martin Schmidt to coach the Bundesliga side as a swift replacement for Andries Jonker.

[ MORE: PL Playback — Koeman, Everton facing significant pressure ]

Jonker was fired on Monday after less than seven months in charge, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Stuttgart leaving Wolfsburg with four points from its opening four league games of the new campaign.

The 50-year-old Schmidt has signed a contract through 2019 and he will take charge of Tuesday’s game against Werder Bremen.

The Swiss coach left Mainz by mutual consent in May after almost three years in charge. Mainz finished last season in 15th place in the Bundesliga, above Wolfsburg on goal difference. Wolfsburg only survived in the Bundesliga last season by a winning a playoff.

More AP German soccer coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga

Cavani, Neymar feud presents questions about PSG chemistry

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain picked up its sixth consecutive win to start the Ligue 1 season on Sunday, but something else happened during the team’s 2-0 victory over Lyon that should be a show for concern.

[ MORE: Bayern keeper Neuer injuries foot, could miss months ]

In fact, two notable sequences occurred during the match that proved money cannot buy chemistry — or how the saying goes.

The issues on both occasions were between summer signing Neymar and Edinson Cavani — who has been with PSG since 2013.

First, a free kick situation arose where Cavani had appeared that he was going to take the set piece, until Brazilian defender Dani Alves stepped in and took the ball and proceeded to give it to his national and club teammate, Neymar.

The second occurence was even more embarrassing though, as Neymar and Cavani argued over who would take a penalty kick, which Cavani ultimately got his way before having his shot saved by goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Below is a video containing a piece of both instances.

Carabao Cup preview: Leicester-Liverpool highlights Tuesday’s matches

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
The league cup is back this week, now known as the Carabao Cup, and there are several intriguing matchups that will take place when the third round picks up on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Early stars of the Premier League season ]

Leicester City hosts Liverpool in the game of the afternoon as the Premier Leaguers do battle at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes enter the match winless in their last three, while Jurgen Klopp‘s side has suffered similar fate recently, including this weekend’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Overall, three of Tuesday’s matches include all Premier League clashes, with Bournemouth-Brighton and Crystal Palace-Huddersfield the other two meetings.

Outside of the PL, Championship leaders Leeds United travels to the Turf Moor to meet Burnley, who has started out strong in their opening five matches in England’s top flight.

Here’s the breakdown of all of Tuesday’s third-round matches.

2:45 p.m. ET kick off

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough
Brentford vs. Norwich City
Bristol City vs. Stoke City
Burnley vs. Leeds United
Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
West Ham United vs. Bolton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bristol Rovers

3 p.m. ET kick off

Reading vs. Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barnsley

Should MLS change its current playoff format?

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT
As Major League Soccer has grown over the years, so has the number of teams that entered the playoffs.

With the season extending in length over recent years, MLS is reportedly looking into another change to its current playoff format, according to FourFourTwo USA.

[ MORE: Is FC Dallas legitimately at risk of missing the MLS playoffs? ]

The report states that the MLS regular season would extend roughly an extra week to two weeks in order to sync up with the FIFA international break that always runs during November. In doing so, the MLS Cup playoffs would then start after that break, but the postseason would be condensed down to three weeks.

Under one proposal, the biggest change to the actual format of the playoffs would be that each matchup would be single-elimination, thus doing away with two-legged affairs where clubs play home-and-home fixtures.

The biggest question is; does the MLS playoff format need a makeover or should the league leave its current situation intact?

A notable issue with MLS playing into November and December is the international break that occurs during the former. Clubs have been hampered by getting hot to start out the postseason only to be slowed down by the time off.

By starting the playoffs after the break and moving to single-elimination, the league would be putting greater emphasis on the regular season, which benefits the top-seeded teams — who would ultimately host each match instead of having a home-and-home series.

The proposed format wouldn’t drastically change the length of the season, and more importantly, MLS would have a bigger buffer during the regular season so that it could potentially have teams avoid playing during over international breaks throughout the season.

Here’s a look at how the proposed format would look using the 2017 calendar as a blueprint.

All matches are single-elimination

FIFA break (November 6-14)

First round — (November 18-19)

  • Top two teams in each conference have a bye
  • Teams seeded third host sixth-place, fourth place takes on fifth

Conference semifinals — (November 25/26)

  • First-seeded teams in each conference host highest-seeded team, 2nd place takes on lowest-seed club

Conference finals — (December 2)

  • Best-seeded teams remaining host

MLS Cup — (December 9)

  • Team with most points from regular season hosts the final
  • Final remains on a Saturday to avoid competing with NFL football