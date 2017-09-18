More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review


Union’s Blake explains why Premier League move fell through

By Matt ReedSep 18, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
Several of Jamaica’s top talents currently play in Major League Soccer, but it’s those same talents that have drawn interest from abroad, including the Premier League.

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake — widely seen as a top five shot-stopper in MLS — and New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence have seen their stocks rise significantly in the United States’ top flight, but have had moves to England derailed by their national team’s standing in the world soccer.

Jamaica, currently ranked 61st in FIFA’s World Ranking, isn’t seen as a top priority in terms of global club’s granting working permits for its players, and as a result, Blake and Lawrence have been denied the opportunity to play in England.

In Blake’s case, Goal has reported that the 26-year-old had “multi-million dollar offers” from both Brighton and Crystal Palace over the summer after performing well at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Blake recently explained why his move to England’s top flight fell through, but remains hopeful that a transfer to Europe remains in his future.

“I knew everything all the way, and it’s such a tough situation,” Blake told Goal USA. “But I can’t get too worked up over it, even though it’s a very good opportunity I’m missing out on. Maybe it’s not time yet, or maybe it wasn’t meant to be. I’ve just got to keep working hard and maybe some day, some how, if it’s supposed to be it will happen.”

Lawrence, who is now in his third year with the Red Bulls, has proven on multiple occasions in MLS that he has the talent to play either left back or in the midfield, making him a coveted player.

For the Kingston native, he says it’s difficult to accept the rules currently set forth by FIFA, but he continues to play each match in hopes that he can eventually make the leap.

“It’s hard to know that you want to play in that top division, that top league, and you can’t get to go because of stipulations like that,” Lawrence said. “It’s their rules and you have to live by it.

“We talk about it on a regular basis, but these things take time,” Lawrence added. “More than one time opportunities like that have presented themselves for me, but we already know that if they’re not talking about a $10 million or $11 million transfer it’s a no-no for Jamaican players in England.”

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures foot again


Associated PressSep 18, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has injured his left foot again and is facing another spell on the sidelines.

The German champion says Neuer was injured in training on Monday but the full extent of it won’t be known until after medical scans on Tuesday.

For now, Neuer has been ruled out of only the Bundesliga game against Schalke on Tuesday.

Neuer broke a metatarsal in his left foot in April and made his return from injury only on Aug. 26.

More AP German soccer coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga

Sneaky good: Early “stars” of the Premier League


By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
I have a “smell test” for players who leap off the pitch when taking the eyeball test during Premier League play.

If, upon moving to advanced statistics sites for performance reviews, these players are still shining, then there’s a good chance they are as important to their club as it seems at first blush

Of course guys like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne, and Sergio Aguero are going to pass muster. But what about some guys a bit off the radar?

Are there names the numbers say we should be watching a bit more closely, so it’s not a surprise when guys like Idrissa Gana Gueye or Sam Clucas net surprising transfer fees or international acclaim?

It seems logical, and we’ve to a pair of sites which use different algorithms to rank Premier League players and saw who turned up high in both…

Lukasz Fabianski, Swansea City
WhoScored: 37th
Squawka: 1st

Paul Clement‘s side sits 14th with only two goals scored, which is possible when your backstop doesn’t allow much to beat him. Fabianski was outstanding as Swans held Spurs scoreless this weekend.

Ben Davies, Tottenham Hotspur
WhoScored: 15th
Squawka: 16th

The 24-year-old defender is averaged 3.3 key passes per game, better than everyone in the league not named Mesut Ozil, Cesc Fabregas, David Silva, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. They aren’t defenders.

Maya Yoshida, Southampton
WhoScored: 56th
Squawka: 14th

Playing behind Oriol Romeu — and without Virgil Van Dijk — Yoshida has a goal to go with his six clearances and 3.8 aerials won per game

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Crystal Palace
WhoScored: 22nd
Squawka: 26th

The on-loan Chelsea man was wanted by Rafa Benitez at Newcastle and a number of other locations, and has thrived despite only appearing in three matches and being on a troubled team. He’s averaged 4.7 dribbles a game and has been fouled 4.3 times per match.

Christopher Schindler and Aaron Mooy, Huddersfield Town
WhoScored: 10th (CS), 14th (AM)
Squawka: 24th (CS), 37th (AM)

It’s possible that Town has just been an analytics darling, as Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre also have good marks, but the Terriers have conceded just three times this season in front of Jonas Lossl. These two are a big part of the limited chances faced by the keeper, and Mooy has been holding it down for a continent the last two years.

Nicolas Otamendi, Manchester City
WhoScored: 11th
Squawka: 4th

His goal this weekend shows his capacity in the final third, but Otamendi has been a steady part of the defense as Pep Guardiola sorted out mercurial youngster John Stones and dealt with the health of Vincent Kompany.

Jamaal Lascelles, Newcastle United
WhoScored: 35th
Squawka: 49th

His numbers may be tilted by a pair of match-winning goals for high-flying Newcastle, but the big man had to get in the box to get them.

Midfielder speaks after unusual break: “All is good in the Livermore house”


By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
England and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore has been given a break from his club due to fatigue.

Livermore didn’t play in this weekend’s 0-0 home draw with West Ham United and will not return to training until Thursday.

Manager Tony Pulis said the club analyzed Livermore’s numbers from the past few matches, and noted that they weren’t up to the player’s standards.

“We checked all of Jake’s running stats and his data and he had dropped off a bit. So we giving him a couple of days off. … I think for the first time going away with England during the summer and then having these two call-ups, I think playing all the time has really, really taken it out of the boy.”

The headline on West Brom’s piece is “Livermore Recharges His Batteries,” which rings nicely for the midfielder.

The break caused some concern from supporters, who remember his failed drug test following the death of his child. Here’s what Livermore says about the break, via his Twitter:

“I hadn’t had this time in summer due to international duties and then myself wanting to do a full pre-season with my then new team-mates. All is good in the Livermore house hold but thanks for those who showed concerns.”

The Baggies had taken seven points from their first four matches before Saturday’s nil-nil.

Notable stats from the Premier League weekend — Week 5

By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
What numbers jump out following another entertaining in the Premier League? We culled the web, with help from Opta, to find out.

The first one is… bonkers.

— 9 — Newcastle United‘s nine point total through five matches is the best start to a season by a promoted team in the Premier League era.

— 15-0 — The combined score lines of Manchester City‘s last three contests, wins over Liverpool (5-0), Feyenoord (4-0), and Watford (6-0). The last two have come away from the Etihad Stadium.

— 0 — Crystal Palace‘s goalless start to the season marks the first time in league history that a team has gone this far into a season without a goal.

— 80′ — To Manchester United… take it away, JPW:

— 11 — Everton‘s run of away Premier League matches without a win has reached a PL-high 11.

— 5 — Chelsea has had five players sent off in eight matches this year.

— 632 — West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry joins Ryan Giggs in the record book for most appearances in the Premier League…

— 600 — … and becomes the first PL player to make 600 starts.