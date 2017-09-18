More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Wayne Rooney admits to driving drunk, learns punishment

By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT
1 Comment

Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hours of community service after admitting to a drunk driving charge in England, according to the BBC.

He was also fined $230.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 4-0 Everton ]

Rooney apologized for an “unforgivable” lack of judgment in deciding to drive while drunk, and the Everton forward apologized profusely for his error.

Here’s Rooney’s full statement, from his official web site:

Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgiveable (sic) lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.

Kerr, Huddersfield Town’s Mooy named Australian Footballers of the Year

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 18, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SYDNEY (AP) England-based Aaron Mooy and United States-based Sam Kerr have been named Australia’s Footballers of the Year at Professional Football Australia’s annual awards, both winning the title for the second time.

Mooy, who plays for Huddersfield in the Premier League, became the first player to be named the PFA’s Men’s Football of the Year twice after claiming the award last year.

[ MORE: Pulisic turns 19 ]

He said “these awards are extra special to players because they are voted by your peers.”

The 24-year-old Kerr claimed the women’s award for the second time after being honored in 2013. She is currently the leading goalscorer in the United States National Women’s Soccer League.

Kerr said “to be voted by your fellow players as the PFA Footballer of the year is a huge honor.”

Assessing USMNT, BVB star Pulisic on his 19th birthday

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2017, 8:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic is no longer “18-year-old whiz kid Christian Pulisic.”

The USMNT phenom turns 19 on Monday, already one of the most accomplished players in terms of Americans in Europe.

If that sounds dramatic given the wildly successful careers of Clint Dempsey, Claudio Reyna, and Carlos Bocanegra — not to future parents, use ‘C’ in naming your children — forgive us; Pulisic is doing some fantastic things at his age.

[ MORE: Match recap | Lukaku reacts ]

In fact, it’s difficult to rationalize his success so far given the relative low trajectory of the U.S. on the world soccer scene. Maybe it’s the birthday talk, but sometimes I feel like Paulie in “Rocky IV” when presented with a cake from a robot: What fresh amazement ?!?

As we hope Pulisic can help the United States avoid a progress-clobbering setback for the program in next month’s World Cup qualifiers, let’s take a look back at what he’s accomplished so far:

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

— Youngest American to appear in a World Cup qualifier.

— Youngest American to score in a World Cup qualifier, and to score in a USMNT shirt.

— 18 caps with seven goals for the USMNT.

— Nine goals and 14 assists in 61 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

— Eleven Champions League appearances and three Europa League matches, posting three assists in the UCL as well as a goal against Benfica in a Round of 16 match.

— Named to the 2016 UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI.

All of that is to say that of all the names tossed out of Alexi Lalas’ mouth last week, the inclusion of “Wonder Boy” Pulisic as an “irrelevant also” was inarguably the silliest. Pulisic certainly thought so.

It’s hard to find a frame of reference for Pulisic thanks to his unprecedented American rise into Europe at such a young age. The site Transfermarkt says his closest comparison amongst active young players is 20-year-old PSG right wing Goncalo Guedes, who in turn is compared with Bayern’s Kingsley Coman and Benfica’s Gabriel Barbosa.

Digging a little deeper provides us this list:

Pulisic
Barbosa
Coman
Guedes
Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)
Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon)

What’s most impressive about that bunch? Well, for one, Pulisic is the youngest and his numbers already place him alongside, if not above, Coman and Correa as the most accomplished of the bunch.

All of the above needs to be taken with food, and that’s watching Pulisic should be fun. Thanks to the USMNT’s current mess in World Cup qualifying, it’s not as enjoyable as it should be, but there’s little question that his BVB time remains a sweet release.

And here’s hoping that fellow U.S. youngsters making dents in Europe, like Weston McKennie at Schalke and Ethan Horvath at Club Brugge, force us to consider whether Pulisic is “the guy” or just one of the Wonderboys.

NBA star Steph Curry shows off soccer skills at Stamford Bridge

Twitter/@PrideOfLondonBR
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

Chelsea had some attacking troubles on Sunday in their 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

[ MORE: PSG remains perfect after Lyon scores two own goals ]

Perhaps they could’ve used this NBA star point guard up top?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry attended Chelsea’s match on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and showed off his soccer skills after the match.

Watch below as the two-time NBA champion buries his penalty kick after smacking the underside of the crossbar.

Side note: Curry wasn’t the only celebrity at Sunday’s Chelsea match, as actor Channing Tatum also among those in attendance in London.

Curry isn’t the first top-notch American athlete to express interest in the beautiful game, with former Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash a well-known soccer talent in his own right. Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson (or Ochocinco) has also shown off his skills in the past and even trained with Sporting KC while he was still playing football.

PSG remains perfect in Ligue 1 thanks to pair of own goals

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 17, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain has had no problem scoring goals since making several high-profile additions this summer, but the French giants needed help from their opponent on Sunday to get a victory.

[ MORE: Real Madrid cruises without Ronaldo, Napoli scores six ]

The Ligue 1 leaders defeated Lyon, 2-0, at the Parc des Princes after the visitors scored two own goals inside the final 15 minutes of play.

Marcelo and Jeremy Morel were on the wrong end of finishing sequences on the Lyon end, and gave PSG their sixth win of the Ligue 1 season.

On the first goal, Giovani lo Celso played a dangerous cross into the penalty area and nearly picked out Edinson Cavani, however, it deflected of Marcelo’s boot and into the Lyon net.

Morel then knocked in the game’s second own goal with four minutes remaining after Kylian Mbappe’s run in on goal forced a save out of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, but the stop bounced back at Morel and into the goal.