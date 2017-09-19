Messi scores four (4) as Barcelona hammers Eibar (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi scored four times as Barcelona belted Eibar 6-1 at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old now has 522 goals for Barca, including nine in five league matches this season. That includes two hat tricks.

Paulinho and Denis Suarez also scored for Barca, which is yet to lose a point in La Liga play.

Messi scored a penalty to start the scoring, then started a combination play before scooting into the 18 to score low and left.

Watch the movement from the Argentine magician.

GOAL: "Leo Messi holds himself up better than a pole dancer." – @RayHudson #BarcaEibar pic.twitter.com/YcU4p0YPGV — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 19, 2017

Messi added his second when he drew the defenders and keeper to play him straight-on, then used the outside of his boot to flick a deft finish home.

GOAL: 5️⃣ @FCBarcelona display an utter disregard for chill, and Leo Messi has his hat-trick! 🚫❄️🎩#BarcaEibar pic.twitter.com/5H3DBBPqt5 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 19, 2017

He’d later dash to the doorstep to complete the 6-1 scoreline.

And how often do we see this? Messi starting and finishing a combination. When you’re an elite player who also thirsts for goals every minute on the pitch, you’ll score a few.

GOAL: Why stop at 3 when you can have 4️⃣?! A hat-trick wasn't enough for Leo Messi. #BarcaEibar pic.twitter.com/BMrymIRP3u — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 19, 2017

