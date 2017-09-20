Bundesliga: Pulisic stars in another BVB win (video)

Writing these Bundesliga wraps from an American perspective means paying attention to Christian Pulisic, but the 19-year-old USMNT phenom would have his name in print anyway.
Pulisic had a goal and helped set-up another as BVB continued its excellent start to the Bundesliga season as one of five league matches on Wednesday.
Hamburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on either side of halftime as BVB kept up its near perfect start to the Bundesliga season. BVB is 4W-1D with 13 goals scored and zero conceded, good for a one-point edge on Bayern Munich.
Andriy Yarmolenko was the star of the show, though many American eyes were trained on USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood. The former was lively and produced a few chances, including the penultimate pass/hockey assist on Aubameyang’s goal, while Wood didn’t see much of the ball thanks to BVB’s fine form.
In reverse order, the goal and the “assist.”
Koln 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
The nightmare start continues, this time thanks to a Sebastien Haller penalty kick. USMNT back Timmy Chandler went 90 for the victors.
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Mathew Leckie and Salomon Kalou helped the hosts almost cruised to three points at the Olympiastadion before a Julian Brandt 84th minute goal tightened the finish.
Freiburg 1-1 Hannover 96
96 looked set to continue its decent start off Martin Harnik’s fourth goal of the league season, but Nils Peterson’s 83rd minute goal meant points were shared at Schwarzwald Stadion.
Mainz 2-3 Hoffenheim
The hosts led 2-0 after 16 minutes, but Sandro Wagner’s first half stoppage time goal had it level by the break. It stayed that way deep into second half stoppage, when Mark Uth’s fourth of the season completed Hoffenheim’s comeback.
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|13
|Bayern Munich
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|3
|9
|2-0-0
|2-0-1
|12
|1899 Hoffenheim
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|5
|4
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|11
|Hannover 96
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|11
|FC Augsburg
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|2-1-0
|1-0-1
|10
|FC Schalke 04
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|2-0-1
|1-0-1
|9
|Mönchengladbach
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|2-0-1
|0-2-0
|8
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|2-1-0
|0-1-1
|8
|RB Leipzig
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|1-1-0
|1-0-2
|7
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0-0-2
|2-1-0
|7
|Hamburger SV
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|1-0-2
|1-0-1
|6
|VfB Stuttgart
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|2-0-0
|0-0-3
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0-2-1
|1-0-1
|5
|Bayer Leverkusen
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|1-1-0
|0-0-3
|4
|FSV Mainz 05
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|1-0-2
|0-0-2
|3
|SC Freiburg
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0-3-0
|0-0-2
|3
|Werder Bremen
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|0-0-2
|0-2-1
|2
|1. FC Köln
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|13
|-12
|0-0-2
|0-0-3
|0