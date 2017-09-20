League Cup draw: Spurs host Hammers; Everton off to Chelsea

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Sixteen teams are five wins from a berth in the Europa League following the fourth round draw for the League Cup.

Eleven of the 16 belong to the Premier League, leaving Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City, Bristol City, and Middlesbrough to dream of dream runs to Wembley Stadium.

There are only a trio of all-Premier League ties in the bunch, including a high-profile London clash between Spurs and West Ham.

Chelsea will host Everton, while Manchester United heads to Wales for a date with Swansea City.

All-in-all, we could have quarterfinals without a single Cinderella story.

Full draw

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Bristol City vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Norwich City

Chelsea vs. Everton

Swansea City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough

Leicester City vs. Leeds United

