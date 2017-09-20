LIVE: Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal enter League Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Five more League Cup third round games take place on Wednesday with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton all hosting lower-league opponents.

Holders Man United welcome Burton Albion to Old Trafford, while Arsenal host Doncaster Rovers, Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge, Everton clash with recently relegated Sunderland and Manchester City head to West Brom.

On Tuesday five Premier League teams were knocked out of the competition as Liverpool lost at Leicester City, Stoke were upset at Bristol City, Burnley lost to Leeds United on penalty kicks, Brighton lost at Bournemouth and Huddersfield were knocked out by Crystal Palace.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s League Cup games with all games kicking off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

Click on the link above for live updates on all five games, while the fourth-round draw takes place after the games have finished.

Wednesday’s League Cup schedule

Arsenal vs. Doncaster Rovers

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Everton vs. Sunderland

Manchester United vs. Burton Albion – 3 p.m. ET

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City – 3 p.m. ET

