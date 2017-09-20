Mark Sampson fired as England women’s coach

The English Football Association announced on Wednesday that the head coach of the women’s team, Mark Sampson, has been fired as their boss.

Sampson, 34, led the Lionesses to both the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup and the 2017 European Championships, their best-ever finishes on the international stage and also their highest-ever world ranking of third.

However, amid uproar regarding allegations of racist abuse and bullying from current England forward Eni Aluko, something Sampson has been cleared of by two separate investigations, the FA now cite safeguarding allegations from 2014 as the reason for firing Sampson.

His previous job was as the manager of Bristol Academy women’s team from 2009-13 and the FA say it was “unacceptable behavior by a coach.”

Below is the statement from the English Football Association in full.